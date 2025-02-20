Supercharge your productivity with 25+ new AI apps in Slack

Are you drowning in a sea of SaaS apps, constantly switching screens and struggling to keep everything updated? You’re not alone, the average number of SaaS solutions used by companies is 112. But what if you could bring all those tools—and the power of AI—into one central hub? Enter the Slack Marketplace.

The Slack Marketplace is where partners and developers are sharing solutions they’ve built that bring all these apps into the flow of work, where employees are already spending their time, in Slack. And these aren’t just typical apps, our innovative partners are building AI-powered apps that bring the productivity of generative AI into your work streams. These AI apps can help you surface information, provide recommendations, generate helpful summaries, and more, all in the same conversational interface you are already using to get work done.

Our partners and developers understand how important it is to bring your people, apps, and data into one work operating system, giving each employee their own command center and time back in their day. That’s why there are 25 new AI apps on the Slack Marketplace that put AI to work for use cases from drafting content, surfacing market research, managing sales, running DevOps, IT, HR, and beyond. Every one of these AI apps makes Slack more useful, drives adoption, streamlines the flow of work, and inspires a new use case.

Here is the current lineup of AI apps available now or coming soon in the Slack Marketplace:

Apps for productivity

Asana: Surfaces project insights and recommendations, such as status, blockers, next steps, and more, within the context of Slack conversations.

Clockwise: Optimizes work calendars with the ability to quickly schedule and reschedule meetings within Slack conversations and create easy-to-book scheduling links.

Graph: Empowers engineering teams with instant, context-rich answers based on GitHub, Jira and Linear data, all without leaving Slack.

UiPath: Enhances productivity through a combination of automation and enterprise-grade tools.

Apps for content generation and analysis

Adobe Express: Enables employees to design, collaborate on and speed up visual content creation right in their workflow.

Amazon Q Business: Answers questions, provides summaries, generates content, and securely completes tasks based on data and information in the customer’s enterprise systems.

Box: Provides AI-powered content insights that help analyze uploaded account contracts, quickly answer competitive questions from internal documents, and summarize reports.

Cohere: Streamlines content creation by accessing information from company data sources during search, summarization and content generation, while keeping data secure and isolated from their AI models.

Glean: Surfaces relevant internal knowledge with ease, giving instant access to company information, answers to common business questions, and insights.

Perplexity: Expands knowledge with an AI answer engine that searches the web, providing cite-able strategic insights, prospect research and summaries of public customer opinions.

Writer: Provides easy access to custom AI apps, analyzes company data and generates on-brand content to boost team collaboration, streamline work and drive informed decisions.

Apps for sales, service, or marketing

Dovetail: Brings teams closer to customers by accessing deeper customer knowledge and insights to help teams make more customer-centric product decisions.

Gainsight: Boosts customer retention with immediate, data-driven answers to customer-related questions, generated content like emails, and customer success best practices and guidance.

Highspot: Increases sales team efficiency and success with conversational search and by surfacing high-impact sales content right in the flow of work.

Jasper: Scale end-to-end marketing workflows and keep every output on-brand with easy access to 100+ marketing apps right in the flow of work.

Productboard: Empowers product teams with AI-powered customer feedback analysis directly in Slack. Product managers can instantly analyze voice of customer data, co-author insight documents, and identify key customer needs without leaving their workflow.

Apps for HR and IT

BambooHR: Simplifies HR processes and enables employees to instantly self-serve needs like HR information access, PTO requests and checking who’s out of the office.

Copado: Automates and streamlines DevOps processes, including simplifying sprint planning, automating test workflows and improving deployment efficiency.

Moveworks: Automates employee support with instant resolution of IT, HR and facilities-related service requests.

PagerDuty: Streamlines and enhances incident management workflows directly within Slack, delivering real-time insights, automated responses and intelligent recommendations.

Ravenna: Streamlines IT operations with automated help desk ticket creation, instant answers and auto-generated knowledge base articles, all directly within Slack.

Rootly: Manages incident response with an SRE copilot that examines critical incident data to summarize conversations, automate root cause analysis and draft stakeholder updates.

Wiz: Enhances security with real-time threat intelligence, automated incident response, proactive vulnerability insights and automated remediation recommendations.

Discover trusted AI apps in the Slack Marketplace

The most important part of any AI solution is security, making your your data and systems stay in your control. Not only are these AI apps innovative and powerful, they are trusted. As with any AI solution in Slack, every one of these AI apps is held to meet our high security standards:

Slack conducts its own review of the apps before they can be added to the Slack Marketplace.

The companies behind all third-party apps must abide by Slack’s guidelines, which include prohibiting the use of your Slack data to train LLMs.

Your Slack admins can control which apps are added to your workspace.

With 25 AI apps already available and 10-plus on the way in the next few months, the Slack ecosystem is rapidly building AI apps that fuel a powerful experience in Slack, empowering people to get work done in one conversational interface. Explore the Slack Marketplace today to find AI apps that boost your productivity.