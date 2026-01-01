The State of Work: Productivity, AI and Flexibility

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

In the past few years, the tectonic plates of work have shifted. First we witnessed an overnight redesign of where and when we work. Now a great leap in artificial intelligence promises to change the very nature of how we work.

A new study by Slack and Qualtrics takes the pulse on how these changes have affected employees’ productivity. In this webinar, we’ll catch up with Stack Overflow CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar, one of the leaders we interviewed in our latest State of Work report. Join us to learn how to supercharge your productivity in this quickly changing landscape.

학습 내용: The top barriers to and drivers of worker productivity today

AI and automation’s potential to help companies do more with less

How organizations can be thoughtful about employee flexibility to ensure that work is getting done in the right place, at the right time

주요 발표자: