The Workforce Index: Slack researchers share the top AI trends at work

Using AI tools at work is associated with a host of positive outcomes, from improved productivity to higher employee satisfaction. But a new global survey of desk workers by the Workforce Lab at Slack, a Salesforce company, finds that executive urgency to incorporate AI is far outpacing its use among employees. Despite productivity-boosting benefits of using AI at work, the survey shows that two-thirds of desk workers have still not tried AI tools and 93% do not consider AI outputs completely trustworthy for work-related tasks.
Tune in to see how AI use among the global workforce has shifted in the past three months and hear tips and tricks for readying your teams for the AI revolution.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.