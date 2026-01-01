22 ways to automate work in Slack

No code? No problem. Get inspired by how our customers are using Workflow Builder

If you’ve ever wondered how to get more done with less, you’re in luck. We put together a comprehensive guide that shows how our customers are using automation to accomplish their goals with fewer resources.

Slack’s Workflow Builder is a no-code tool that lets you streamline processes, eliminate manual errors, reduce context switching‌, and free up valuable human capital to focus on what truly matters: innovation and growth.

Nearly one million Slack users have created time-saving workflows that empower everyone to automate without having to write a single line of code:

  • Sony Interactive Entertainment’s network operations team saves 400 hours a year through Workflow Builder
  • Credit Union 1 is 20% more efficient thanks to a workflow that automates customer handoffs
  • Canva’s finance team saves nearly 64 hours a week with asynchronous standup meetings

Workflow Builder is a tool that anyone, regardless of their technical background, can deploy with just a few clicks.

