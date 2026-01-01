Calculate the value of Slack for your service team

Are you a service leader looking to maximize the impact of your teams? Look no further than Slack, the operating system for work. Slack is designed to enhance overall productivity by seamlessly integrating with all your favorite applications and automating manual tasks.

With Slack, service teams are resolving service cases faster, improving customer relationships, and automating tedious, repetitive tasks.

To measure the value Slack has brought to its customers, we commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate the potential costs, benefits and ROI of Slack. The findings can be found in the 2023 study “The Total Economic Impact™ of Slack for Service Teams.”

To calculate an estimate of the economic impact of Slack on your service team, click below to access our free ROI calculator.