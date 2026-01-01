How AI Agents Are Redefining the Future of Work: Early Adopters Gain Significant Competitive Advantages

Not long ago, AI agents doing our tasks was pure science fiction — now they’re in our homes and offices, reinventing how we work and what’s possible.
One thing is clear: companies need a clear strategy to take advantage of the new digital workforce that is shaping the next economy.
IDC defines AI agents as autonomous, LLM-powered software that can sense what’s happening, decide, act, and interact with people or systems in a human-like way.
But how will AI agents integrate into the day-to-day work of your organization? Legacy work platforms and productivity suites weren’t built for agentic work.
According to IDC, “every company and leader needs to be looking at collaboration as a strategic priority,” and the companies that integrate AI agents into their collaboration stack first will gain a competitive edge over laggards.
Download the new IDC white paper to learn:
- What sets agentic AI apart from assistive AI
- How AI agents are redefining how work gets done
- Why your team should collaborate with AI agents
- Key capabilities to have in an agentic work platform
- How to realize the benefits as early adopters
