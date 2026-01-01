영상 시청하기Slack Astrobot waving next to abstract Slack UI of a person having a conversation with an Agentforce Account Insights Expert
Agentforce 2.0: Bring Agentforce to every employee in Slack.

See how Agentforce and Slack bring the power of a limitless, always-on digital workforce to every employee and team.

With 24/7 availability, Agentforce integrates directly into your workflow to deliver proactive, actionable insights and seamless collaboration across all levels of your organization.

  • Tap into Slack conversational data and other Salesforce apps to architect personalized client solutions
  • Automate creation of contact and close plans
  • Keep teams aligned with dynamic updates

See this demo from Agentforce 2.0, where Agentforce works alongside you in Slack, to help teams stay aligned, accelerate decision-making, and empower individuals to drive impactful outcomes.

