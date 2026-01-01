Agentforce 2.0: Bring Agentforce to every employee in Slack.

このビデオの対象者 :
- 誰でも
See how Agentforce and Slack bring the power of a limitless, always-on digital workforce to every employee and team.
With 24/7 availability, Agentforce integrates directly into your workflow to deliver proactive, actionable insights and seamless collaboration across all levels of your organization.
- Tap into Slack conversational data and other Salesforce apps to architect personalized client solutions
- Automate creation of contact and close plans
- Keep teams aligned with dynamic updates
See this demo from Agentforce 2.0, where Agentforce works alongside you in Slack, to help teams stay aligned, accelerate decision-making, and empower individuals to drive impactful outcomes.
助かります！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
了解です！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。