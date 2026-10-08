Slackbot Skills Are Now Shareable: Send Them Anywhere

Ever built a Slackbot skill that saves you hours every week, then watched a partner, customer, or friend at another company say “I need that” and have no way to get it? That’s over.

Shareable skills are now live everywhere. Any Slackbot skill you’ve built can now travel outside your org, so anyone with Slackbot, anywhere, can use it too.

What’s a Slackbot Skill?

A skill is a saved, repeatable AI workflow. You build it once by describing to Slackbot what you want done and how, and then you can run it anytime you want.

The good ones go further than saving a prompt. They run on a schedule. They read your channels. They build on what they learned last week.

Deal Wins: Customer Intelligence reads a closed-won deal channel and adds a brief to a running customer dashboard. The insight builds over time.

reads a closed-won deal channel and adds a brief to a running customer dashboard. The insight builds over time. Wins Journal runs weekly, finds your shoutouts, and keeps a canvas of your wins, so review season isn’t a scramble.

runs weekly, finds your shoutouts, and keeps a canvas of your wins, so review season isn’t a scramble. Drift flags where your CRM disagrees with what your team is saying in Slack.

What’s New: Shareable Skills

Skill authors can create an external, shareable link. Anyone in a different Slack org can open their skill, make a copy, and save it to their Slackbot. It’s ready to use right away. You stay in control, links are revocable, and admins get separate toggles for sharing skills out and accepting skills in.



How Skill Sharing Works

Step 1: Click the share arrow icon in the top-right corner of the skill view.

Step 2: Click “Create external link.”

Step 3: Copy the link and send it. Anyone outside your org can add the skill straight to their own Slackbot. That’s it. Three clicks between “I built something useful” and someone else is using it.

AI Agent Skill Repository

We asked people across Salesforce to share the skills making the biggest difference in their day. Every skill below has an “Add this skill” link. Click it, make your copy, and it’s in your Slackbot, ready to run. You’ll find skills for internal comms, incident management and support, document and presentation handling, and process automation, plus sales, research and a few for fun. New skills get added as they come in, so check back.

Sales & Customer Success

Deal intelligence, call prep and customer plans.

Marketing and Comms

Audience building, competitive intel and internal comms.

Product Marketing: CRM Audience Builder Skill by Katherine Millan: builds an audience of contacts from your own Salesforce fields, checks consent first, and asks you to confirm before it writes anything. Falls back to a CSV if you can’t write to your CRM. Add this skill

by Katherine Millan: builds an audience of contacts from your own Salesforce fields, checks consent first, and asks you to confirm before it writes anything. Falls back to a CSV if you can’t write to your CRM. Add this skill Product Marketing: Customer Intelligence (Deal Wins) Skill by Kelley Azam: turn a closed-won deal channel into a one-page brief with priorities, objections overcome, stakeholders and a reusable talking point. Each win builds on the last. Add this skill

by Kelley Azam: turn a closed-won deal channel into a one-page brief with priorities, objections overcome, stakeholders and a reusable talking point. Each win builds on the last. Add this skill Product Marketing: Compete Skill Builder Skill by Kris Orlowski: build a competitive intelligence skill for your own product from one short form. It tracks rivals twice a month, keeps a live canvas with a changelog and flags what changed. Send it to a partner’s marketing team. Add this skill

by Kris Orlowski: build a competitive intelligence skill for your own product from one short form. It tracks rivals twice a month, keeps a live canvas with a changelog and flags what changed. Send it to a partner’s marketing team. Add this skill Acquisition Marketing: EU Stats Localiser for SEO Content Skill by Julia Reddington: localises the stats and data points in your SEO content for each EU market, adapting them by country and language, so you aren’t re-sourcing local figures for every version of a piece. Bring your own internal research to adapt it to your team. Add this skill

by Julia Reddington: localises the stats and data points in your SEO content for each EU market, adapting them by country and language, so you aren’t re-sourcing local figures for every version of a piece. Bring your own internal research to adapt it to your team. Add this skill Acquisition Marketing: Form Page Optimizer Skill by Maxime Gilloteaux: turn any landing or form page into one built to convert. Give it a URL and it pulls every copy element, from the headline and form labels to the CTA and consent text. It rewrites each one in the page’s own language and returns a side-by-side canvas with a note on why each change should lift conversions. You also get a ready-to-paste developer brief. Bring a brand style guide if available, or it defaults to clear, benefit-led copy. Add this skill

by Maxime Gilloteaux: turn any landing or form page into one built to convert. Give it a URL and it pulls every copy element, from the headline and form labels to the CTA and consent text. It rewrites each one in the page’s own language and returns a side-by-side canvas with a note on why each change should lift conversions. You also get a ready-to-paste developer brief. Bring a brand style guide if available, or it defaults to clear, benefit-led copy. Add this skill Customer Marketing: Discovery Skill by Alex Stapleton: upload a usage report, QBR deck or renewal summary and get a customer story brief: problem, solution, impact and why Slack, plus adoption, top features, AI usage, integrations and competitive context. No CRM needed. Anything it can’t verify gets flagged, never guessed. Add this skill

by Alex Stapleton: upload a usage report, QBR deck or renewal summary and get a customer story brief: problem, solution, impact and why Slack, plus adoption, top features, AI usage, integrations and competitive context. No CRM needed. Anything it can’t verify gets flagged, never guessed. Add this skill Customer Marketing: Interview Brief Skill by Alex Stapleton: turns what you know about a customer into five narrative pillars and the questions to ask for each, ready for the interview. Add this skill

by Alex Stapleton: turns what you know about a customer into five narrative pillars and the questions to ask for each, ready for the interview. Add this skill Comms: Internal Comms Post Reviewer Skill by Kyra Cotter: grades your draft announcement against the S.A.U.C.E. framework plus messaging and audience checks, then gives you a letter grade, three fixes and a rewrite on request. Swap in your own rubric to fit your team. Add this skill

by Kyra Cotter: grades your draft announcement against the S.A.U.C.E. framework plus messaging and audience checks, then gives you a letter grade, three fixes and a rewrite on request. Swap in your own rubric to fit your team. Add this skill CTA Matchmaker Skill by Trey Lowery: finds the marketing campaign that best fits one of your accounts, using your Slack channels, email and meeting notes. Then it drafts a message to the account team, and writes the relevant customer outreach in your voice. Add this skill

Support and Services Skills

Case analysis, incident tracking and root cause write-ups.

Last Support Update Staleness Check Skill by Tanvir Ahmed: pulls a Salesforce case report, finds cases whose last support update is older than your threshold (2 days by default), and posts a canvas to your channel grouped by case owner, oldest first. Put it on a schedule and stale cases surface every morning. Needs a Salesforce report with case number, owner, date opened, last support update and status. Add this skill

by Tanvir Ahmed: pulls a Salesforce case report, finds cases whose last support update is older than your threshold (2 days by default), and posts a canvas to your channel grouped by case owner, oldest first. Put it on a schedule and stale cases surface every morning. Needs a Salesforce report with case number, owner, date opened, last support update and status. Add this skill Incident Status Scanner Skill by Dee Ann Adams: see every incident still marked In Progress in your channel, with status, impact and a link to each update. No scrolling to find out what’s live. Add this skill

by Dee Ann Adams: see every incident still marked In Progress in your channel, with status, impact and a link to each update. No scrolling to find out what’s live. Add this skill Zendesk Support Case Analysis Skill by Rachael Ibbetson: turn a batch of support tickets into themes, categories and trends. Tell it your company, product and categories, and it does the rest. JIRA is optional. Add this skill

by Rachael Ibbetson: turn a batch of support tickets into themes, categories and trends. Tell it your company, product and categories, and it does the rest. JIRA is optional. Add this skill Incident Causation Write-Up Skill by Ramesh Godishela: turn an incident thread into a structured root cause analysis that works for any engineering or ops team. Add this skill

Research Skills

Cited answers and frameworks for your own research.

Microsoft 365 Research Skill by Felipe Alban: ask a question and get a cited answer pulled from your SharePoint, OneDrive and Teams. Ask “have we discussed this before?” and it searches Teams conversations only. Your admin needs to turn on the Microsoft 365 connection first. Add this skill

by Felipe Alban: ask a question and get a cited answer pulled from your SharePoint, OneDrive and Teams. Ask “have we discussed this before?” and it searches Teams conversations only. Your admin needs to turn on the Microsoft 365 connection first. Add this skill Research Repository Insights Skill by Anay Somvanshi: a template for building your own research skill. Point it at your research repository and it returns cited findings, a coverage rating per theme and the gaps nobody has studied yet. You fill in your sources and product areas on first run. Add this skill

Productivity and Personal Skills

1:1 prep, tough decisions and personal workflows.

Chief of Staff Setup Guide Skill by Ryan Paul: scans your Slack activity, channels and canvases to work out your team, initiatives and stakeholders, then builds a layered operating system in Slackbot around them. Add this skill

by Ryan Paul: scans your Slack activity, channels and canvases to work out your team, initiatives and stakeholders, then builds a layered operating system in Slackbot around them. Add this skill Board of Directors Decision Counsel Skill by Poz Long: stuck on a decision? Six thinkers, each in the tone of a well-known figure, argue it out, name where they disagree and end with a recommendation and the signal that would change it. A good one to send a founder or a friend. Add this skill

by Poz Long: stuck on a decision? Six thinkers, each in the tone of a well-known figure, argue it out, name where they disagree and end with a recommendation and the signal that would change it. A good one to send a founder or a friend. Add this skill Drift (Record vs. Reality Check) Skill by Nakshatra Gupta: catch the gap between what your CRM or tickets say and what your team is saying in Slack, before it shows up in a forecast or an escalation. Works for sales, customer success and support. Add this skill

by Nakshatra Gupta: catch the gap between what your CRM or tickets say and what your team is saying in Slack, before it shows up in a forecast or an escalation. Works for sales, customer success and support. Add this skill My Voice and Inbox Triage Skill by Trey Lowery: My Voice builds a voice guide from your sent mail so drafts sound like you. Inbox Triage drafts replies to the mail that needs one, using that guide. Add My Voice · Add Inbox Triage

by Trey Lowery: My Voice builds a voice guide from your sent mail so drafts sound like you. Inbox Triage drafts replies to the mail that needs one, using that guide. Add My Voice · Add Inbox Triage Wins Journal Skill by Cameron Berner: review season without the scramble. Your Slack shoutouts and mentions land in one running canvas every week. Add this skill

by Cameron Berner: review season without the scramble. Your Slack shoutouts and mentions land in one running canvas every week. Add this skill Goal-to-Graph Mapper Skill by Manish Kumar Jha: turn a fuzzy goal into a map of facts, actions and decisions, and spot the gaps before you commit to a plan. Add this skill

by Manish Kumar Jha: turn a fuzzy goal into a map of facts, actions and decisions, and spot the gaps before you commit to a plan. Add this skill Agent Loop Design Validator Skill by Manish Kumar Jha: scores any agent loop design against Karpathy’s LOOPS.md principles and gives you prioritized fixes. Add this skill

by Manish Kumar Jha: scores any agent loop design against Karpathy’s LOOPS.md principles and gives you prioritized fixes. Add this skill Slack Persona .md File Skill by Manish Kumar Jha: infers your working style from your Slack conversations and writes a CLAUDE.md persona file tailored to your role. Add this skill

by Manish Kumar Jha: infers your working style from your Slack conversations and writes a CLAUDE.md persona file tailored to your role. Add this skill 1:1 Prep for Leaders Skill by Randy Stone: walk into your 1:1 with the wins, risks and open-ended questions already lined up. It reads what your direct report has been posting and keeps a running canvas just for you. Add this skill

by Randy Stone: walk into your 1:1 with the wins, risks and open-ended questions already lined up. It reads what your direct report has been posting and keeps a running canvas just for you. Add this skill Project AI RMF Risk Assessment Skill by Tony Angle: describe your AI project or share a scope of work, and it builds a risk register using the NIST AI Risk Management Framework (Govern, Map, Measure, Manage). Each risk is rated, with a concrete mitigation for anything medium or high. Add this skill

Just for Fun Skills

Games and personality quizzes.

Which Harry Potter Character Am I? Skill by Manish Kumar Jha: scans your Slack activity for the year and builds a Harry Potter dossier, with your character match, Hogwarts house, strengths and blind spots, delivered as a canvas. Add this skill

Tic Tac Toe vs Slackbot Skill by Manish Kumar Jha: pick Easy, Medium or Hard and play Slackbot right in the thread, with a running score across rounds. Hard mode never loses. Add this skill

A Skill Gets Better With a Surface and a Task

The Slackbot product team uses a skill to book its weekly workshops, and it doesn’t stop at the skill. Jenna Rizzo, a Sr. Staff TPM at Slack, built three pieces that work together.

A surface shows who’s in the weekly workshop, when it meets and who can book.

shows who’s in the weekly workshop, when it meets and who can book. A skill collects the topic, checks everyone’s calendar so nothing double-books, and drafts the invite for approval.

collects the topic, checks everyone’s calendar so nothing double-books, and drafts the invite for approval. A scheduled task confirms the slot on Monday, or cancels the hold so nobody’s time goes to waste.

Each piece is useful alone. Together, Slackbot handles the coordination and alignment, so the team can focus on making better decisions, faster. Try the Team Slot Booker to set up your own.

Now, Share Your Skill

Built a skill that makes your work easier? Don’t keep it to yourself. Generate your external link using the steps above, then post it and tag us on social with a quick note on what it does and why it helps. We’ll keep spotlighting new skills every month, so yours could show up here next.

