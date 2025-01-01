How reMarkable Uses Slack and Salesforce to Scale Smarter, Stay Focused, and Serve Millions

Built for deep focus and creativity in a world full of distractions, reMarkable’s premium paper tablets helped the company scale to 3 million devices sold and a $1 billion valuation. But rapid growth brought rising complexity and a need to increase employee productivity. The company faced surging support demand and challenges as tasks multiplied across Zendesk, HubSpot, Jira, and more.

To stay lean, fast, and focused, reMarkable turned to Slack, which is now essential to how the company operates. Whether solving IT issues, sketching new features, or launching AI agents, teams at reMarkable treat Slack not just as a tool, but as the digital heart of how they collaborate and scale.

“Slack is where we work. It’s where we build, share, and move ideas forward.” reMarkable CTO Nico Cormier

Where work, culture, and creativity all come together

Central to how reMarkable operates, Slack is also where creativity and culture live. “We work in Slack, but it’s also our playground,” said Bettina Kotogany, System Administrator. “It’s where we explore, experiment, and make our ideas happen.”

Every team uses Slack differently. Product sketches become feature discussions. Milestones are marked with custom avatars. One custom emoji of reMarkable’s founder in sunglasses is used to mark outlandishly ambitious ideas. “We call it ‘bright future.’ It means we’re going to try anyway,” said Kotogany.

Slack has also become the company’s living memory: Tribal knowledge, once scattered, is now searchable and shared. “With Slack’s enterprise search, I save 50% of my time by easily accessing information, which has been incredible,” said CTO Nico Cormier. Enterprise search is like having a smart teammate who instantly pulls the right info from all your tools. “By asking questions in a conversational form, Slack provides useful context and credible answers,” said Paul Kagoo, GM of Enterprises & B2B.

With more than 47,000 searches, over 100 Slack Connect channels, 3,000 canvases, and more than 1,000 AI summaries, recaps, and searches, Slack is truly where and how work happens at reMarkable. “With Slack, we save time and frustration. It keeps us focused and helps us make ideas happen,” said Kotogany.

“Slack reflects our culture. It’s flexible, fast, and full of personality.” reMarkable System Administrator Bettina Kotogany

Faster onboarding, fewer IT tickets, and instant answers

That same spirit of focus and flow shaped how reMarkable rethought IT support from the inside out. “We wanted to take the noise out of support so people could focus,” said Kotogany. “And we were all already in Slack.” Using Agentforce, Kotogany built and launched Saga, reMarkable’s internal IT agent, directly in Slack.

“Our people want to think and create, not chase IT help,” said CIO Per Thomas Indrelid. “Saga lets them do that, right where they already work.”

Employees can ask Saga anything, like “How do I access HR tools?” or “Where do I return broken equipment?” Saga works autonomously and answers instantly, pulling from internal knowledge stored in Data Cloud. If needed, it automatically creates a Jira ticket without anyone leaving Slack.

“We used to hate creating tickets,” said Kotogany. “Now, people are over the moon. Saga answers all the little questions so we can focus on the big ones — like redesigning workflows and supporting growth.” Saga can also take action. From resetting passwords to creating and sharing a canvas, it handles tasks directly in Slack, without switching tools. “You stay in the flow,” said Kotogany. “You don’t lose your thought. That’s the magic of it.”

Saga reduces IT workload, accelerates onboarding, and frees the team to focus on strategic work. “Every new hire used to ask 10 people 10 different questions,” said Indrelid. “Now they ask Saga.” Going forward, procurement requests, access-based answers, and real-time updates are all on Saga’s roadmap.

“Scaling fast means labor becomes your bottleneck. Digital agents let us grow without waiting on headcount.” reMarkable CEO Philip Hess

Rethinking work from the inside out with Salesforce and Slack

Next up: a third Agentforce agent, built into reMarkable’s B2B portal. It will handle bulk orders, shipment tracking, returns, and account support 24/7. Customers will get help through Slack-integrated chat, with real-time data from Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Data Cloud.

No delays. No duplicated efforts. Just answers, even for complex enterprise workflows. “Agents are just another kind of teammate,” said Hess. “We put them on predictable work so that our people can focus on the highest-value activities.”

With Slack as the shared workspace and Agentforce as the intelligent automation layer, teams at reMarkable now have a single source of truth and a faster way to work. They’ve even built a Slack integration for the reMarkable Paper Pro: With just a few taps, users can now share handwritten notes, sketches, and ideas directly from their reMarkable paper tablet into Slack.

“The reMarkable paper tablet is where people begin their journey of thinking — a space for unstructured, creative exploration,” said Cormier. “But we quickly saw that when there’s friction between where ideas are formed and where work happens, momentum is lost. Connecting reMarkable to Slack was the natural next step — an intuitive bridge between focused thinking and fast-paced collaboration.”

This mindset also defines how reMarkable works as a company. Slack is where a sketch on a tablet becomes a product decision, where a question turns into a plan, and where ideas move from notes to next steps. It’s how reMarkable turns thinking into doing. “We’re scaling a digital workforce in Slack, and it’s changing how we work, learn, and grow,” said Cormier.