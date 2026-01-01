Two hands touching at the fingertips, balancing a ball
IDC MarketScape names Slack a leader

Learn how Slack is positioned in new vendor assessment of worldwide collaboration and community applications

In 2020, companies worldwide had to quickly adopt new ways of working. These rapid changes led to the rise of the digital HQ. Before this paradigm shift, collaboration applications enhanced office communication. Now, they are the office. However, not all collaboration applications are created equal.

When the pandemic hit, Slack was among the few well-known solutions ready to scale to meet the surging demand. That’s just one of the findings in a new IDC MarketScape vendor assessment that takes a comprehensive look at the landscape of solutions available today and positions Slack as a leader among major collaborative and community platform vendors.

IDC MarketScape: “Worldwide Collaboration and Community Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment” evaluates a dozen companies using a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria. The capabilities score measures vendor product, go-to-market strategy and business execution in the short-term. The strategies score measures the alignment of vendor strategies with customer requirements in a three-to-five-year time frame.

In the analysis, the IDC MarketScape report positions Slack as a leader for both its strategies and capabilities, specifically highlighting these strengths:

  • Wide adoption by the developer community
  • Integrations with a large number of business software applications
  • New audio and video features such as huddles and clips
  • In-house customer relationship support and management
  • Enterprise-friendly plans to help meet security, compliance and governance requirements

The IDC MarketScape advises technology buyers to consider a variety of factors when choosing a collaboration platform, including its feature velocity, the passion of its customer community and the simplicity of its user experience. We believe that when it comes to these and so many other criteria, Slack is one of the foremost options available today.

More information can be found in the IDC MarketScape excerpt.

