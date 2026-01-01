Yes! Slack Connect makes it easy to work seamlessly with people outside your organization, like clients, partners or customers. All of Slack’s paid plans include the ability to send messages and share channels with people outside your organization via Slack Connect. Aadd them directly to your project channels and you'll be able to send direct messages, start huddles and work alongside them like anyone else from your team. You’ll also be able to set permissions to ensure that they only have access to the channels you assign them.