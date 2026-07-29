How MIMIT Health Uses Slackbot to Provide Quality Care Faster

About MIMIT Health

Helping patients recover faster, with less pain and less disruption to daily life

MIMIT Health is a growing Chicago-area multispecialty physician group shaped by Dr. Paramjit “Romi” Chopra’s mission to “design solutions backward from impact, not forward from specifications.” Across four local medical centers, MIMIT brings specialists together around each patient, looks for the least invasive effective treatment, and coordinates care through recovery. Its clinicians combine minimally invasive procedures, regenerative care, and primary care to help patients reduce pain, avoid unnecessary surgery, and get back to daily life faster.

“Slack is the ideal platform for collaboration within the healthcare ecosystem. It empowers us to provide better, faster, and more affordable care to our patients.” Dr. Paramjit “Romi” Chopra Founder and CEO, MIMIT Health

The challenge

Fragmented systems slowed care teams when patients needed them most

MIMIT Health’s care model depends on coordination across physicians, care coordinators, patient services, revenue cycle teams, clinical operations, and outside partners. As the practice grew, fragmented patient data and rigid electronic health record systems made it hard for providers and staff to see a complete patient view before every care decision.

Teams had to gather records, manage procedure approvals, complete charting, coordinate scheduling, and handle follow-ups across multiple systems. The work took time away from patients and added extra steps for staff who already had a high clinical and operational workload.

The first patient touchpoint carried the same friction. New patient intake could take days while staff handled phone calls, emails, faxes, manual paperwork, insurance checks, and appointment coordination. Routine questions about insurance, procedures, scheduling, and clinic logistics could also turn into voicemail tag or repeated EHR messages, leaving patients waiting for answers that should have been simple to resolve.

MIMIT Health needed a faster way to connect patient data, care teams, approvals, outreach, and routine support.

“Slack lets us coordinate care efficiently. All of our communication, updates, and task assignments are in one place, so we can work fast. When a patient has an issue, we can solve it within minutes instead of days.” Dr. Paramjit “Romi” Chopra Founder and CEO, MIMIT Health

Impact at a glance: 459% ROI in 3 months MIMIT Health is proving that faster modern care starts when teams, data, and patient context move together in Slack: Patient onboarding time: Reduced from days to 5–10 minutes

Daily patient onboarding: Increased 35%

Appointment cancellations: Reduced from 40% to 18%

ROI: 459% in 3 months

Annual operational savings: $1.5 million

System maintenance savings: $500,000

Inventory costs: Reduced 15%

Staff time saved: 3 hours per employee per day

Patient capacity: 40% more patient seen without adding headcount

Patient satisfaction: +30%

Employee productivity: +30%

Physician burnout: Low single digits, compared with an industry average of nearly 50%

NPS: Doubled

Social reviews: Consistently 4.9–5.0 out of 5.0

Onboarding staff-time savings: Projected $200,000 annually Slack brings referrals, approvals, records, and care-team updates into one shared space, while Agentforce handles routine intake, document review, insurance validation, and patient FAQs. Meanwhile, Slackbot summarizes patient history directly inside private patient channels so the care team can review, align, and act without searching across systems.

How MIMIT Health works better with Slack

One place to route referrals, coordinate care, automate approvals, and surface patient context

MIMIT Health uses Salesforce to organize patient data and Slack to bring referrals, care-team updates, records, approvals, and patient conversations into a coordinated workflow.

When a prospective patient submits a web form, text, email, phone inquiry, or landing page request, Agentforce creates a lead in Agentforce Health and routes the referral into the #new-patient-referrals-mimit channel. A staff member claims the referral in-thread, reaches out to the patient, and helps schedule the first appointment.

Once the appointment is confirmed, the lead becomes a patient in Salesforce, and Slack automations create the patient channel, add the care team, and organize the relevant context.

Giving each patient journey a shared care space

Every patient’s experience starts with a private Slack channel that includes their care team, relevant records, historical information, and care resources. A canvas gives the team a running view of patient-specific context, while post-op notes, transcripts, scheduling coordination, partner updates, and approval requests can move through Slack.

That shared channel structure reduces the need for separate email threads, phone calls, and disconnected tools. It also gives each team member a clear place to check what happened, what changed, and what needs attention while keeping sensitive details within controlled workflows.

Slackbot gives care teams patient context inside the channels where they’re already working. “Every patient has a private Slack channel. We can invoke Slackbot directly in it, ask for a summary of the patient’s medical history, and share that update to the entire care team at once,” said Dr. Paramjit “Romi” Chopra, Founder and CEO, MIMIT Health. “That’s medicine at the speed of life.”

Those summaries help clinicians and staff review patient history faster, align on the next step, and keep updates visible to the people involved in care.

Preparing records before the first visit

MuleSoft Intelligent Document Processing extracts information from documents such as driver’s licenses, referrals, prescriptions, insurance cards, and medical history. Agentforce uses an API call powered by OmniScript to validate eligibility, check coverage and copays, and determine whether a procedure can be self-scheduled or needs referral or prior authorization.

By the time the care team enters the patient channel, key information has already been gathered and structured for review. Staff can spend less time chasing paperwork and more time helping the patient move to the right next step.

Automating routine coordination

With Slack’s no-code Workflow Builder, MIMIT Health automates routine coordination without custom code. Teams use Plug-and-play connectors to sync Slack to existing systems and adjust workflows as clinical and operational needs change.

Dr. Chopra uses Slack workflows to streamline action-item approvals in patient-care channels: A simple ✅emoji can trigger the next step, notify the right team, and keep care moving after an operative report or clinical update.

Escalating patient questions with context

MIMIT Health also uses Agentforce for patient self-service. Routine questions about insurance, procedures, scheduling, and logistics can be answered through website chat, text, WhatsApp, and Slack using trusted knowledge and Data 360-unified context. When a question needs personalized clinical guidance, Agentforce routes the conversation to a HIPAA-compliant Slack channel. A clinician can step in with the conversation history, medical history, relevant records, language preferences, and appointment availability already in view.

Measuring the impact on care and operations

The results show up across speed, cost, staff capacity, and patient experience. MIMIT Health reduced patient onboarding from days to five to 10 minutes and increased patients onboarded per day by 35%. Clinical staff save two hours per person each day in the onboarding workflow, which is projected to save about $200,000 annually.

Across the broader Salesforce and Slack platform, MIMIT Health has reported 459% ROI in three months, $1.5 million in annual operational savings, a $500,000 reduction in system maintenance costs, a 15% reduction in inventory costs, and three hours saved per employee per day. Providers see 40% more patients, while physician burnout has dropped to low single digits.

Patient experience has improved as well. Since introducing Agentforce and Data 360, patient satisfaction has increased by 30%, employee productivity has improved by 30%, and appointment cancellation rates have dropped from 40% to 18%. MIMIT Health also reports that NPS has doubled and social reviews consistently reach 4.9 to 5.0 out of 5.0.

“The advantage of having everything in Slack is that users can get whatever they need right where they’re already working.” Dr. Paramjit “Romi” Chopra Founder and CEO, MIMIT Health

Next steps

MIMIT Health is expanding Slack, Agentforce, and Data 360 workflows across more of the care journey

MIMIT Health sees Slack, Agentforce, Agentforce Health, Data 360, MuleSoft, Tableau, Informatica, Salesforce Shield, and Agentforce Marketing as the foundation for a more connected care model. The next phase includes deeper milestone-driven outreach, broader use of employee-facing Agentforce workflows in Slack, and more automation for clinical documentation.

Planned workflows include medical transcription, claims optimization, physician credentialing, physician onboarding, and appointment scheduling. MIMIT Health is also expanding Agentforce Marketing so outreach can be tied to specific care milestones, such as post-procedure recovery guidance, follow-up reminders, and next-step education.

For Dr. Chopra, the direction is grounded in trust. Routine work can move through Agentforce and Slack workflows, while clinicians and care teams stay close to the decisions that require judgment, empathy, and accountability. “We’re responsible for people’s lives,” he said. “They’ve given us their trust. We have to make decisions using trusted data in the right context. And that’s where Slack and Salesforce helps.”