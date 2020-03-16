Collaborazione

The student and faculty guide to collaborating in Slack

Use this template to create your own community guidelines and preserve productivity

Il team di Slack16 marzo 2020Illustrazione di Robert Samuel Hanson

1 min. di lettura

Adapting to a virtual learning environment can pose a bit of a learning curve for professors, faculty and students alike. Many of our own customers have suddenly found themselves transforming Slack into their distance-learning hub, where they manage everything from student services and classroom lectures to academic operations, right down to student government.

To make this transition smoother and help everyone grapple with the realities of the new digital campus, we’ve put together this basic template on how to best communicate and collaborate with each other in Slack. Feel free to copy and update these guidelines and share them with your staff and students. We highly recommend pinning your post to a #team or #announcements channel so that it’s maximally accessible.

Join us on Wednesday, March 18, for a free webinar tailored to all of you who work in higher education. The session is called “Create your digital campus with Slack.” Register now.

For more tips on working and learning remotely in Slack, check out these resources:

If you’d like some personalized help around using Slack with your suddenly remote team, we’re happy to hop on a quick call with you. Click here to schedule a time.

 

Questo post è stato utile?

0/600

Fantastico!

Grazie mille per il feedback!

Capito!

Grazie per il feedback!

Ops! Si è verificato un problema. Riprova più tardi.

Continua a leggere

Collaborazione

Il futuro del lavoro a distanza: cosa c’è da sapere

Il lavoro a distanza era già diffuso, ma la pandemia ha portato a un vero e proprio boom. Quali sono le conseguenze di questa realtà ormai consolidata?

Collaborazione

Come si stanno evolvendo flessibilità ed equilibrio vita lavoro

In un ambiente di lavoro funzionale l’equilibrio vita lavoro è importante e la produttività si misura in base ai risultati e non alle ore passate alla scrivania.

Collaborazione

Sostituire lunghe videochiamate e e-mail con video asincroni

Le riunioni sono essenziali per la comunicazione e le attività di team building, ma spesso sono poco produttive. A salvare la situazione ci pensano i video asincroni.

Collaborazione

Cosa potrebbe cambiare l’email nel prossimo futuro?

Le esigenze aziendali stanno cambiando, soprattutto per i team remoti e ibridi, ma le e-mail sono ancora qui. È davvero possibile cambiare le e-mail?