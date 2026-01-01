The student and faculty guide to collaborating in Slack

Adapting to a virtual learning environment can pose a bit of a learning curve for professors, faculty and students alike. Many of our own customers have suddenly found themselves transforming Slack into their distance-learning hub, where they manage everything from student services and classroom lectures to academic operations, right down to student government.

To make this transition smoother and help everyone grapple with the realities of the new digital campus, we’ve put together this basic template on how to best communicate and collaborate with each other in Slack. Feel free to copy and update these guidelines and share them with your staff and students. We highly recommend pinning your post to a #team or #announcements channel so that it’s maximally accessible.

Guidelines and best practices for collaborating in Slack Set yourself up for success Fill out your profile and upload a profile picture so people can recognize you in Slack Manage your notifications to reduce information overload and maintain your focus Etiquette and community guidelines Mind the channel: Review channel purpose and topic before chiming in Understand public and private channels Be a good citizen of Slack: Ask and answer questions, assume best intent, try not to sidetrack conversations Respect online hours of operation (for example, for #office-hours channels) and encourage posting asynchronously to keep conversations moving Team communication best practices Format messages so that they’re easier to read Use emoji reactions liberally to acknowledge messages while keeping channels tidy Don’t forget to take it off Slack sometimes: Meet face-to-face using voice and video conferencing apps or Slack calls *Use this post as a template: Copy, update and share it with your team in Slack

