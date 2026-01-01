5 Steps to seamless collaboration throughout the employee lifecycle

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- 人事担当者
- Slack ユーザー
Technology makes it easier than ever to engage talent across the entire lifecycle. So why are only 16% of people fully engaged — versus a whopping 84% who are “just coming to work?” Learn how the talent leaders at Medallia and Shopify use Slack and Lever to improve the employee experience, from hiring to departure, through seamless collaboration in this on-demand webinar! Interviews are an important opportunity to make a good impression, but it’s your approach to every touchpoint that counts. See how to make every moment shine — watch today.
注目のスピーカー :
助かります！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
了解です！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。