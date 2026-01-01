Ship quality code faster

このウェビナーの対象者 :

Our ability to build more reliable software faster than ever has increased expectations with our customers and internal teams alike. For a number of organizations, this pressure to innovate carries an unintended, costly consequence: information and valuable feedback siloed within teams and systems.

Breaking down these silos is critical to successfully adopting frameworks like Agile and DevOps. Yet many developer tools were not designed for collaboration, especially across teams. That’s where Slack comes in.

Slack serves as an engineering organization’s digital HQ: a centralized and transparent collaboration space. It integrates the tools developers rely on most and streamlines coordination across teams and external partners, creating faster feedback loops and reducing dev cycles. In this webinar, we’ll show you how dev teams—including one of the U.K.’s biggest telecommunications and network providers—use Slack to move from planning to deployment in record time and deliver higher-quality products faster than the competition.

このウェビナーで聞けること : Tighten cross-team collaboration and feedback loops using Slack channels

Integrate your dev tools into the daily engineering conversations taking place in Slack

Introduce simple automations that reduce manual tasks while maintaining transparency

注目のスピーカー :