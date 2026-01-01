Webinar

What Leaders Need to Know to Set Their Organizations Up for AI Success

How does Gen Z really feel about AI? What’s stopping your team from fully embracing AI tools? Slack researchers unpack the latest findings.

    Join researchers from Slack’s Workforce Lab for important insights on AI at work, from generational differences to the deeply mixed feelings preventing your employees from getting the most out of your company’s AI investment.

    SlackSr. VP, Research and Analytics and Head of Workforce LabChristina Janzer
    SlackSenior Researcher, Product Research & InsightsMarcia Ash
    SlackSummer 2024 PhD Research InternEric Neumann

