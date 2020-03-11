Helpful how-tos for the transition to remote work

Click here for quick resources on working remotely with Slack.
Making a planned transition to remote work isn’t exactly easy. Making one on the fly, as factors beyond our control reshape how teams are working across the globe? That’s a dramatically different challenge—but also a rare opportunity: a time to improve how we work together while ensuring the safety and health of our teams.
Whether telecommuting is something you’re quite familiar with or a completely new setup, we’ve rounded up our most popular resources and tips for this different way of working. Consider them your how-to guides to making the transition as smooth as possible.
Lean on Slack when offices need to close
We’re often asked how we use Slack the tool to keep Slack the company up and running. With our recent office closure, a bundle of Slack practices and shortcuts—most of them small and simple to adopt—are making teamwork work for our newly remote teammates.
The manager’s manual for remote work
Working remotely comes with a learning curve, particularly for managers. Since several of Slack’s own managers have years of remote experience, we’ve rounded up their most helpful tips for inspiring trust, clarity and performance outside the traditional workplace.
Make your remote meetings more effective
How do you choose the right meeting tool for your team, and what is standard etiquette for a remote meeting? Including advice on working across conflicting schedules and holding online meeting follow-ups, this guide can help your team make the most of every remote meeting.
Create an inclusive remote environment
Engaging distributed employees takes extra effort and ingenuity. Try these tips on building a strong, supportive remote team culture (hint: it all starts with open communication).
Keep everyone connected with remote team-building activities
Our friends at Okta share some advice for bonding and collaborating with dispersed colleagues. Looking for a ready win? Have team members take turns hosting remote lunch-and-learns.
Boost collaboration from anywhere
Pamela Hinds, the director of Stanford University’s Center on Work, Technology and Organization, has made a career of studying collaboration. She sheds light on the benefits of remote and distributed teams and how to improve interpersonal connections when teams are apart.
Lessons from a decades-long remote worker
Adjusting to telecommuting isn’t always easy, but for Slack senior writer Matt Haughey, working this way is one of his favorite parts of the job. He breaks down how to set up your space, new gadgets to try, and more.
Keep distributed teams in sync
When it comes to running distributed teams, our customers know a thing or two. Whether it’s tracking wildlife sightings in real time or triaging equipment malfunctions, read on for best practices on collaborating with team members near and far.
Get more from Slack on mobile
Now that you’re no longer commuting, you can skim new messages in the morning or update your status while walking your dog. Here are shortcuts and tips to make the most of Slack on your phone.
We’re here to help
To further help you navigate the transition to remote work, we’re hosting a series of dedicated webinars this week. These will be live sessions with Q&A opportunities. You can get more information and sign up to attend here.
If you’d like some personalized help with using Slack with your newly remote team, we’re happy to get on a call with you. Click here to schedule a time.
