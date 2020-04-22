Slack Tour: Coming to a screen near you

Slack is going on a virtual tour, and we’d love to see you! In order to stay connected, aligned and engaged, organizations around the world are learning how to navigate remote work. Join one of our free, live online events to find out how channel-based messaging can increase productivity, boost teamwork and seamlessly connect your best-in-class tech tools.

Attend a virtual event with real impact

Slack Tour will leave you with actionable insights and step-by-step methods for unlocking more value from Slack. You’ll learn how channel-based messaging can help everyone across your organization collaborate more effectively. And if you’re a developer, IT professional or engineer, you’ll learn how the Slack platform integrates with a variety of tools and systems, so you can reap even more benefits from your tech investments.

Here’s a look at what you can expect from your Slack Tour experience:

Exclusive access to Slack product experts and platform partners

Educational sessions designed with you in mind

Expand your network and virtually connect with other Slack customers

To help customize your experience, we’ve broken Slack Tour into three education levels for you to choose from, whether you’re new to Slack, already using it or building on the platform.

Interested in Slack

If you’re exploring Slack and interested in learning more about the benefits of channel-based messaging, we’ll introduce you to the fundamentals and connect you with Slack experts. Hear success stories from enterprise organizations just like yours and learn how these teams are using Slack to drive alignment, iterate faster and better serve their customers.

Working in Slack

If you’re an existing customer looking to drive more value within your teams and across your organization, discover new ways to create alignment and boost productivity. Level up your knowledge of Slack with best practices from the experts in your community, and be among the first to hear what’s new on the product roadmap.

Building on Slack

If you’re an IT professional or engineer getting started on the platform, you’ll leave with the practical know-how for building your first Slack app. Learn different ways to connect your tools, from out-of-the-box workflows to custom Slack apps. Plus, you’ll hear how others are connecting their existing systems to Slack to get more out of their software investment.

Join us!

Check out one of our free virtual tour events from your living room or home office on:

May 20

June 10

June 23: This event will be tailor-made for government organizations, stay tuned for updates!

How can I register?

Registration is free and fast. Go to our Slack Tour page to reserve your spot today.