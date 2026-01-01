To arms fist pumping each other representing resilient female leaders
Powerful women share on uplifting each other in times of uncertainty

We speak with women in leadership about the role that resilience plays in our professional and personal lives

    As we celebrate the achievements of women everywhere this month, today we are bringing together female leaders from around the world to share stories of success, lessons learned, and strategies to handle uncertainty in our lives and careers.

    In honor of Women’s History Month, we will hear from trailblazing women in information technology, marketing and human resources—and gain inspiration and guidance from their experiences navigating tough times and coming out stronger on the other side.

    주요 발표자:

    SlackVice President, Future ForumSheela Subramanian
    SalesforceSVP, Corporate MarketingMeghan Gendelman
    MassMutualHead of End User Technology and ServicesSaadia Khilji
    Boston Consulting GroupGlobal Executive Director and Tribe LeadNecole Jackson-DeJoie

