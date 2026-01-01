To arms fist pumping each other representing resilient female leaders
Webinar

Powerful women share on uplifting each other in times of uncertainty

We speak with women in leadership about the role that resilience plays in our professional and personal lives

60 分

    As we celebrate the achievements of women everywhere this month, today we are bringing together female leaders from around the world to share stories of success, lessons learned, and strategies to handle uncertainty in our lives and careers.

    In honor of Women’s History Month, we will hear from trailblazing women in information technology, marketing and human resources—and gain inspiration and guidance from their experiences navigating tough times and coming out stronger on the other side.

    注目のスピーカー :

    SlackVice President, Future ForumSheela Subramanian
    SalesforceSVP, Corporate MarketingMeghan Gendelman
    MassMutualHead of End User Technology and ServicesSaadia Khilji
    Boston Consulting GroupGlobal Executive Director and Tribe LeadNecole Jackson-DeJoie

    このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

    0/600

    助かります！

    ご意見ありがとうございました！

    了解です！

    ご意見ありがとうございました！

    うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

    Related Events

    JP Why Slack 船

    オンデマンド

    Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

    製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

    今すぐ見る