How Slackbot and AI in Slack Help Teams Move Faster and Work Smarter

Learn how AI in Slack and the new Slackbot make it easier to stay focused, find what you need instantly, and keep work moving

    AI shouldn’t be another tool to manage — it should work where you do. At Slack, we’ve built AI directly into the flow of work to help every employee work smarter, faster, and more effectively.

    Join us to see how Slackbot, Slack’s new personalized AI companion, and AI in Slack features like enterprise search, summaries, and writing assistance help teams focus on what matters most.

    Rebuilt from the ground up, Slackbot is a trusted productivity partner that understands you and your workspace. It draws from your messages, files, and calendar events — synthesizing information across Slack, Google Drive, Salesforce, and OneDrive into clear insights and actionable next steps. From summarizing customer calls to creating meeting agendas or analyzing reports, Slackbot adapts to how you work to keep you moving forward.

    SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerYousaf Sajid
    SalesforceSenior Director, Legal and Corporate Affairs Strategic InitiativesErica Swainson
    SalesforceAccount Executive, Slack SpecialistJason Cohen
    SlackPrincipal Product Experience DesignerAmy Bauer

