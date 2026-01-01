Webinar

How Slackbot and AI in Slack Help Teams Move Faster and Work Smarter

Learn how AI in Slack and the new Slackbot make it easier to stay focused, find what you need instantly, and keep work moving

視聴する
45 分

    AI shouldn’t be another tool to manage — it should work where you do. At Slack, we’ve built AI directly into the flow of work to help every employee work smarter, faster, and more effectively.

    Join us to see how Slackbot, Slack’s new personalized AI companion, and AI in Slack features like enterprise search, summaries, and writing assistance help teams focus on what matters most.

    Rebuilt from the ground up, Slackbot is a trusted productivity partner that understands you and your workspace. It draws from your messages, files, and calendar events — synthesizing information across Slack, Google Drive, Salesforce, and OneDrive into clear insights and actionable next steps. From summarizing customer calls to creating meeting agendas or analyzing reports, Slackbot adapts to how you work to keep you moving forward.

    注目のスピーカー :

    SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerYousaf Sajid
    SalesforceSenior Director, Legal and Corporate Affairs Strategic InitiativesErica Swainson
    SalesforceAccount Executive, Slack SpecialistJason Cohen
    SlackPrincipal Product Experience DesignerAmy Bauer

    このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

    0/600

    助かります！

    ご意見ありがとうございました！

    了解です！

    ご意見ありがとうございました！

    うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

    Related Events

    JP Why Slack 船

    オンデマンド

    Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

    製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

    今すぐ見る