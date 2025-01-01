The Best Document-Sharing Platforms in 2025

If you’ve ever spent time searching for a file only to waste even more figuring out how to share it with the right people, you’re not alone. In fact, Gartner found that 47% of digital workers struggle to find the information they need to do their jobs effectively.

To avoid this headache, it’s important for distributed teams to have a secure file-sharing service that’s integrated with the same platform they use to orchestrate work.

Below, we’ll dive into document-sharing platforms — why they’re relevant now, what to look for in a solution, and how to choose the right one for your business.

The importance of document sharing

Effective document sharing is an essential part of an organization’s overall knowledge management strategy. It helps teams access the key files and information they need to work quickly and easily. A strong, remote-friendly work culture depends on asynchronous collaboration, and a good document-sharing platform helps make that possible.

Benefits of integrated document-sharing platforms

Here’s how a fully integrated document-sharing solution can transform your workplace:

Reduced information silos. Gallup found that the most common challenge for hybrid employees was reduced access to resources and equipment for work. Storing key files in a single, accessible location makes it simple for everyone to find what they need when they need it.

Ensured document security. Security and access management help digital workplaces maintain privacy and compliance. A secure document-sharing platform can help you manage permissions to ensure that everyone — from cross-functional, internal stakeholders to external partners — has seamless, secure access to the information they need.

Increased productivity. Using a document-sharing platform can increase productivity by eliminating the need to log in to different apps or switch between tabs to access files.

Improved collaboration. Avoid approval roadblocks by collaborating on documents in real time. Many popular file-sharing platforms, like Dropbox and Google Drive , let users comment directly on shared docs to give feedback, flag concerns, or approve work.

The 6 top document-sharing platforms for organizations in 2025

Below we’ll explore the top digital document-sharing tools teams are using in 2025 to access critical information, increase productivity, and collaborate seamlessly across departments and time zones.

The following list is curated from G2, which scores software based on user feedback, features available, and overall satisfaction. G2 uses a five-star system focused on usability, customer satisfaction, and market presence. Each of the tools listed here has a minimum rating of four stars, ensuring they are top contenders for streamlining document sharing, improving collaboration, and helping your team work smarter.

1. Slack

Slack is a top choice for simple and secure document sharing. It’s the go-to work operating system for centralizing information and helping teams cut down the time it takes to find and share data. Distributed teams can easily share files directly in Slack channels, huddles, or canvases, or through the other third-party apps they rely on. Slack’s comprehensive security features include end-to-end encryption and customizable access controls for trusted file sharing across departments or with external organizations.

2. Google Workspace

Google Workspace is a good file-sharing option for companies that already use Google’s suite of cloud-based products. Google Drive supports Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms and integrates with other major platforms like Slack and Microsoft Office. With Drive, you can securely store your files in the cloud thanks to end-to-end encryption and strict protocols that protect users’ data.

3. Box

Box is another file-sharing option for businesses of all sizes that prioritize security. Box makes it easy to store, manage, and collaborate on files with internal teams or external partners. This app also offers industry-standard security, including end-to-end encryption, data loss prevention, and security regulation compliance. By integrating Box with Slack, teams can access files stored in Box directly from Slack to help streamline file sharing without switching between apps.

4. Dropbox

Dropbox is a well-known document-sharing tool that can host large files and various formats. Its secure, cloud-based document storage lets you organize all your company files in a single space for simple sharing and simultaneous editing with strict access controls. Slack users can use the Dropbox integration to preview documents, search for files, and manage permissions in line with conversations within Slack.

5. OneDrive

OneDrive, Microsoft’s file-sharing and storage solution, is ideal for organizations already using Office 365 software. OneDrive offers advanced security measures, including user-determined data retention terms and secure, remote data storage with multiple backup methods. With OneDrive for Slack, your team can share and preview files directly in Slack DMs, channels, canvases, and huddles.

6. Notion

Notion is a file-sharing and project management platform that serves as a central hub for project plans, documents, creative assets, and meeting notes. User data shared with Notion is stored securely in the cloud, and its user-friendly features make the tool easy to use and understand. Notion also allows users to provide additional context to stakeholders alongside relevant project assets. Notion integrates with Slack to offer command-prompted task management and automated workflows.

What to look for in a document-sharing platform

When choosing the right document-sharing platform for you, be sure that its functionality aligns with your business needs. Prioritizing things like user-friendliness, strong security, and easy integration can help you get started. Here are some other key considerations.

Integration with existing workflows and tools

To keep information easily accessible, current, and organized, your file-sharing solution should be compatible with all the other tools your team relies on. Slack simplifies everything from document sharing and collaboration to review and approval processes by integrating with major document-sharing apps. This helps maintain alignment and productivity no matter where your teams or external partners work.

For example, when your team needs to share project files or contracts with external partners, it’s important that everyone can access the files quickly and securely. Slack users can use Slack Connect or integrate other third-party tools that their partners prefer to use via the Slack Marketplace.

Comprehensive security measures

No matter your organization’s size or industry, security should be a top priority for internal and external file sharing. Choose a solution that adheres to comprehensive, enterprise-grade security. Some key security features to look for are:

Data encryption. This ensures that files are protected when in transit between collaborators and at rest in the file-storage app of your choice. Slack protects all user data with end-to-end encryption by default.

Device and identity management. It’s crucial that the right people — and only the right people — have access to sensitive company information. Look for solutions with layered security measures, like single sign-on and two-factor authentication.

Access controls. Setting permissions for general file sharing and specific assets lets you customize file access management to control who can view and edit shared folders and files.

Advanced features. Choose a file-sharing tool that offers long-term organizational support. For example, Slack offers risk-management and governance capabilities that can flex to your needs, including data retention policies and legal support.

User-friendly interface and accessibility

The right tool for your company should support your team’s unique needs, goals, and tech capabilities, while being easy to use. Keep things simple to ensure a positive user experience and organizational buy-in.

For example, if your company already uses Google Meet for meetings and Google Calendar for schedule management, consider using Google Drive as your document-sharing platform. Whether working on a marketing brief or a sales data dashboard, your teammates across departments will already understand the interface and know where to turn for support if they run into technical difficulties.

Implementing Slack for document sharing: a step-by-step guide

Sharing a file in Slack is no different than uploading an image or attaching a document to an email. It’s just as easy to share multiple files at once or to use a third-party app to share files in Slack.

We’ll guide you through document collaboration on Slack — from setting up a channel and adjusting permissions to best practices for staying organized and increasing organizational transparency.

Setting up your organization on Slack for document sharing

To make sharing and managing files easier, let’s walk through the process in Slack.

1. Create a Slack channel

By default, all users can create channels in Slack. Be sure that your channel is clearly labeled for its specific purpose — such as “[Project Name]” or “[Group Name]” — to avoid redundancies.

Here’s how to create a channel in Slack:

2. Add files in a Slack channel

Simply drag and drop files you want to share into a channel, or upload them using the “+” icon, and hit “send.” Here’s how:

3. Set up a document-sharing integration in Slack

Follow these three simple steps:

Install. Install the file-sharing platform of your choice by clicking the “Add to Slack” button. Enable. Follow the prompts and log into your file-sharing app to connect it with Slack. Share. Start securely sharing files directly in conversations, adding previews and updating user permissions.

How to update document-sharing permissions in channels

Any member of your Slack workspace can upload files and documents to conversations. But if you’re using a file-sharing platform that generates external links, you’ll want to make sure your workspace permissions are updated. Here’s how workspace owners or admins can configure external document-sharing permissions in channels:

Enter workspace. Navigate to the sidebar and click your workspace title. Adjust settings. Hover over Tools & Settings. Select Workspace settings. Locate permissions. Click on the Permissions tab. Find Public File Sharing and click “Expand.” Update permissions. Check or uncheck the box. Click “Save.”

Best practices for managing and sharing documents in Slack

Here are some best practices for managing and sharing documents:

Use channels. Create dedicated project channels that your team can use to share relevant documents. This keeps information consolidated in a single location.

Share all relevant files. Start projects off on the right foot by sharing all relevant files — or as many as you have access to — to a channel as soon as you create it.

Pin important files. Pin important documents at the top of team or project channels. This makes them easy for everyone to access quickly.

Name files clearly. When uploading files to Slack, be sure that document names appropriately reflect the project, year, client, team, etc. This ensures more efficient organization, making files easier to locate as needed.

Share documents where work happens

File sharing and document management are essential parts of most jobs. Companies need to have tools that not only make the process simple but make it possible to collaborate with internal teams and external partners securely and in real time.

Slack’s comprehensive work OS is an ideal file-sharing solution that integrates with other apps you rely on for streamlined document sharing. This helps create transparency and boost productivity for teams of all sizes.

_____

