Key Takeaways Real-time conversations (aka synchronous communication) bring teams together so everyone can listen and contribute at one time.

Live chats, video calls, Slack huddles, and other forms of synchronous communication help teams navigate urgent, complex, or sensitive discussions so they can meet deadlines and ensure understanding.

Synchronous and asynchronous communication (exchanging emails, comments, and Slack messages) work together to help everyone use their time efficiently while staying aligned on project needs and progress.

We’ve all been there. You have a quick question for a colleague about a project, so you fire off an email or text—only to wait. And wait. And wait some more. Email and text messaging have become standard ways to communicate in the workplace, but sometimes they fall short. When you need to get everyone on the same page quickly, synchronous, real-time communication is often the better choice.

In this article we’ll explain what synchronous communication is, its benefits, and share best practices. Let’s dive in.

What is synchronous communication?

Synchronous communication takes place in real time. Unlike asynchronous communication, where each participant can reply in their own time (think sending emails or texts and posting comments), synchronous interactions involve direct conversation with no lag time. It’s an important component of communication at work because certain tasks are more efficient or effective when done by everyone at once, such as brainstorming, project kickoffs, important client updates, crisis management, and complex discussions.

Real-world examples

With synchronous communication, you ask and answer questions, share progress updates, and get feedback on urgent issues in real time. Examples include:

Video calls. Talk face-to-face with colleagues across town or around the world.

Phone calls. Communicate quickly and avoid time delays and misunderstandings that may occur in text messages or emails.

In-person meetings. Check in with team members to make sure everyone is on the same page.

Live chat. Log in to Slack and chat with team members in a project-specific channel where you can share files, integrate apps, and hold real-time discussions.

Synchronous vs. asynchronous communication

The biggest difference between synchronous and asynchronous communication is response time. Synchronous communication ensures immediate feedback, while asynchronous responses are delayed.

Both synchronous and asynchronous collaboration have value for moving work forward. The key is knowing when to use each one and why. For example, scheduling meetings for every question clogs up your workday, while sending an email when you need answers ASAP could cause a missed deadline.

So when should you use each approach? Let’s look at some common scenarios.

Synchronous communications

Projects with urgent deadlines. Synchronous communication will help you get the answer you need quickly.

Brainstorming sessions. Synchronous communication brings everyone together to discuss ideas and let creativity flow.

Complex or sensitive discussions. Use synchronous communication when conversations involve back-and-forth discussion. This ensures that additional perspectives are considered and needed clarifications are made. And if a topic is sensitive—say, when navigating employee conflict or other personal matters—then talking face-to-face is usually the best option.

Asynchronous communications

Documentation. Asynchronous communication allows for better flexibility and productivity since you can participate when you have time.

Non-urgent questions. Asynchronous internal communications allow for answering while respecting everyone’s time.

Conversations between colleagues in different time zones. Asynchronous communication keeps everyone informed when team members work in different states or countries.

With Slack, you benefit from the strengths of both approaches by bringing synchronous and asynchronous communication together in a dedicated channel. For example, you might kick off a project with a synchronous huddle or real-time chat, then provide asynchronous updates in a dedicated project channel to keep everyone informed on progress. Creating an internal communications guide can help determine how to use your synchronous and asynchronous resources most effectively.

Five benefits of synchronous communication

Synchronous communication works best for urgent, in-depth, or sensitive topics. Conversing in real time encourages immediate feedback, collaborative problem-solving, and human connection. Benefits of this approach include:

Faster decision-making. Real-time discussions move projects forward and help teams come to a consensus more quickly. When everyone weighs in immediately, you avoid time-consuming, back-and-forth delays that can stretch simple decisions across days or weeks. Improved team alignment. According to the 2023 Slack State of Work Report , 45 percent of workers consider brainstorming as a team an important part of productivity. With video calls, in-person meetings, and real-time chats, everyone can contribute and receive instant clarity. Remote team members who can’t drop by a colleague’s desk for a quick chat find synchronous calls and chats especially helpful. Stronger relationship building. Carrying on real-time conversations helps teams get to know one another on a more personal level. It encourages human connection and understanding around different communication styles , which in turn builds strong teams and increases employee engagement. Increased creativity. Live collaboration allows ideas to build naturally. Team members can freely explore concepts, ask clarifying questions, and pivot direction seamlessly as others share insights. Immediate conflict resolution. When tensions arise or miscommunications happen, addressing them in real time prevents small issues from snowballing. Face-to-face conversations help restore understanding and maintain positive working relationships.

How to make synchronous communication more effective

Synchronous communication can easily derail if meetings have no agenda, one person monopolizes the conversation, or only certain perspectives are considered. The most effective conversations encourage active listening and authentic input from everyone.

Set clear agendas

The State of Work Report says 70 percent of employees believe they could be more productive with fewer meetings and emails. But the problem isn’t the meetings themselves. It’s that too many meetings get scheduled with no clear agenda. Sharing a detailed agenda ahead of time ensures the meeting stays on track, everyone’s questions get answered, and meetings conclude within the scheduled time.

Use the right tools

The right communication tools help you get the most value from real-time communication. Slack huddles offer a low-key, virtual space inside a Slack channel where teams can collaborate, hammer out details, brainstorm after a meeting, or tie up loose ends. For more formal conversations, videoconferencing brings everyone together in a shared space.

Teams can also collaborate inside documents, adding comments and edits in real time as they work together in a huddle via audio conferencing or a video meeting. These documents can be shared in Slack, making it easy to search for them and review the context.

Minimize interruptions

Batch synchronous conversations together whenever possible to use time efficiently. For example, schedule multiple in-person meetings back-to-back during a specific time block or reserve a certain time of day for phone calls.

Follow up with written summaries

Another potential hurdle with real-time internal communications in business is people may forget what was discussed. Following up with a written summary of topics, action items, and next steps ensures everyone stays aligned after the conversation. Use Slack AI to generate a meeting recap.

Three drawbacks of synchronous communication

Synchronous communication sometimes gets a bad rap because it requires more effort than sending an email, and it requires dedicated time. Here are some reasons team members may struggle with communicating in real time:

Scheduling conflicts. Coordinating schedules among teams, especially with remote members in different time zones, can be frustrating. Scheduling often requires several back-and-forth emails to find a time that works for everyone.

Disruption to deep work. Interruptions to deep, cognitive work—a phone call, for example—can cause loss of mental focus and undermine productivity. The solution? Block out separate times for deep work, synchronous communication, and other responsibilities.

Accessibility challenges. The time-sensitive nature of synchronous work may leave some team members unable to participate due to other commitments or time zone challenges. This can leave them feeling out of the loop and unable to provide relevant, real-time feedback.

Despite these challenges, the benefits of synchronous communication make it worth the effort for high-priority, time-sensitive discussions.

When synchronous communication is best

Synchronous communication improves connection and collaboration in many scenarios, including external business communication, but it’s not the best choice for every conversation. How do you decide when to address the issue in real time and when asynchronous communication will suffice?

Ask these four questions to help you make the right call.

How urgent is the topic? Do you have a looming deadline? Is immediate action required? If so, then getting everyone together in a meeting, phone call, or chat can help expedite the process. Waiting for answers via email could cause you to miss the deadline or create additional frustration.

How complex is the subject? Are there nuances that might be difficult to explain? Will it require multiple back-and-forth messages? Synchronous conversation brings everyone together for real-time discussion. It’s usually the best way to provide detailed context, explanations, and technical information. If you can say it faster or more clearly than you can type it, schedule a real-time conversation.

How sensitive is the subject? Could it generate intense emotions? Does it involve personal details? Sensitive conversations require empathy and emotional intelligence, and navigating them successfully may depend on reading another person’s body language and tone of voice. In these cases, handle the topic in person or with a real-time conversation.

How much collaboration is needed? Does the issue need input from several team members? Handle collaborative tasks like brainstorming, problem-solving, and project kickoffs in real time. Everyone can provide input and get immediate answers to questions.

Slack’s role in synchronous communication

Slack makes real-time communication feel natural and effortless, keeping your team connected without switching among various apps. When you need to chat quickly with your team, Slack huddles let you hop on an audio or video call and share screens. It’s a great way to create the feeling of a spontaneous desk-side chat with remote team members so you stay connected and solve problems faster.

Team channels serve as central hubs for real-time collaboration. Everyone can jump in to share ideas, ask questions, and solve problems together. Whether your teammates work from the office, from home, or in another country, everyone stays informed.

When you need deeper collaboration, Slack integrates easily with tools you already use, such as Zoom, Google Meet, and Miro. You can use these inside Slack to maintain momentum and avoid the friction of juggling multiple platforms.

The best of both worlds

The most productive teams don’t choose between synchronous and asynchronous communication. They use a healthy balance of both. Quick decisions, creative collaboration, and sensitive discussions call for real-time conversations that provide immediate feedback and human connection. Asynchronous methods work effectively for documentation, collaboration across time zones, and non-urgent needs.

Match your communication method to your specific needs and timeline. Experiment with tools like Slack huddles, channels, and videoconferencing integrations to find the right balance for your team.

Synchronous communication FAQs