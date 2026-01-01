When it comes to fast-moving work environments, clarity and coordination are essential. Teams can no longer depend on static checklists—they need a way to organize, assign, and track tasks together in real time. That’s where a shareable to-do list comes in.

Whereas traditional task lists “live” in notebooks or personal apps, a shared to-do list keeps everyone on the same page. Whether your team is spread across time zones or collaborating in an office, a collaborative list helps streamline work, improve accountability, and reduce the noise of endless check-ins.

Let’s take a closer look at what makes a shareable to-do list so effective, and how to choose the best one for you and your team.

What is a shareable to-do list, and why does it matter?

A shareable to-do list is a collaborative tool that allows multiple people to manage and track tasks together. While individual to-do apps focus on personal productivity, shared task lists bring transparency to team workflows by centralizing assignments, updates, and deadlines in one place.

At one time, team members might have maintained separate notes or spreadsheets, making it hard to know what was complete or who was responsible for what. Today, more teams are turning to interactive to-do lists that support real-time task list sharing and updates. These tools not only keep everyone aligned—they also promote ownership, reduce friction, and increase productivity.

Here are some of the most important features to look for in a shared checklist tool:

Assignable tasks with due dates: Make it clear who’s doing what, and by when.

Make it clear who’s doing what, and by when. Real-time updates and visibility: Ensure the entire team can see progress as it happens.

Ensure the entire team can see progress as it happens. Comment threads and file sharing: Add context and discuss tasks in huddles where the work is happening.

Add context and discuss tasks in huddles where the work is happening. Integration with messaging and calendar tools: Keep everything connected and accessible.

Keep everything connected and accessible. Role-based permissions and admin controls: Give the right level of access to the right people.

Give the right level of access to the right people. Mobile and desktop sync: Stay updated whether you’re at your desk or on the go.

These features form the foundation of a truly collaborative to-do list—one that not only captures tasks, but also helps your team execute them with clarity and confidence.

7 best shareable to-do list apps for teams

Choosing the right shared to-do list app is a big task, but understanding how they are evaluated can make the decision easier. The following list is curated from Capterra, which scores shareable to-do list apps based on user feedback, features available, and overall satisfaction.

Capterra uses a five-star system and incorporates user ratings across categories like ease of use, customer support, and value for money.

Each of the tools listed here has a minimum rating of four stars, ensuring they are top contenders for streamlining your sales process, improving collaboration, and helping your team work smarter.

1. Slack–best for integrated communication and task tracking

Slack's AI Workflow builder enables automation of otherwise manual, repetitive tasks.

Slack makes it easy to turn conversations into action. With shared channels, team members can discuss priorities, assign tasks, and follow progress—all in one place. It’s a communication-first platform that naturally evolves into a shared task management OS with the help of built-in tools and integrations.

Key features:

Shared channels with task-focused threads

Integrations with Asana, Trello, ClickUp, and more

AI-powered conversation summaries with Slack AI

Workflow Builder for recurring tasks and reminders

Ideal for: Cross-functional teams that want to centralize communication and task coordination.

Why it stands out: Combines real-time messaging with customizable workflows so your team can assign, track, and resolve tasks without switching apps.

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (Based on 23,825 votes)

2. Fellow–best for shared meeting action items

Fellow helps teams turn meetings into actionable outcomes. Built around agendas and follow-ups, it ensures that group to-do lists from meetings don’t get lost or forgotten.

Key features:

Shared meeting agendas and note-taking

Action items assigned during or after meetings

Real-time collaboration

Feedback and performance tools

Ideal for: Managers and team leads capturing meeting-based tasks.

Why it stands out: Seamlessly connects meetings to follow-through, keeping your team accountable between syncs.

Slack’s integration with Fellow allows meeting notes and action items to be shared in channels or DMs, so nothing gets lost after the meeting ends.

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars (Based on 35 votes)

3. ClickUp–best for all-in-one productivity

ClickUp is a productivity suite that brings together documents, tasks, time management tracking, and reporting under one roof. Its all-in-one nature makes it appealing to teams looking to reduce app fatigue.

Key features:

Docs, task lists, and goals in one place

Time tracking and resource management

Custom dashboards and reporting tools

Prebuilt project templates

Ideal for: Startups or agencies consolidating tools across functions.

Why it stands out: Offers deep customization for teams that want one centralized place to manage everything from tasks to strategy.

With Slack’s ClickUp integration, teams can receive real-time updates, link tasks to conversations, and reduce app switching across workstreams.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars (Based on 4,449 votes)

4. Microsoft To Do–best for Microsoft 365 users

Part of the Microsoft ecosystem, To Do integrates deeply with Outlook and Teams. It’s a no-frills tool that works especially well for organizations already using Microsoft’s suite.

Key features:

Personal and shared task lists

Outlook and Teams integration

Calendar sync and reminders

Mobile and desktop apps

Ideal for: Teams using Microsoft 365 who need a basic, connected task list.

Why it stands out: Familiar UI and deep integration with Microsoft tools make it easy for internal adoption.

When choosing a multi-user to-do list, consider your team’s size, preferred workflows, and existing tools. Some teams thrive with visual boards, while others need detailed timelines and reporting. Many choose hybrid models—using Slack as a communication and coordination layer with direct connections to their project management tools.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars (Based on 3,055 votes)

5. Todoist–best for lightweight shared lists

Todoist keeps things clean and simple. While it started as a personal to-do app, its shared project capabilities make it a strong contender for small teams looking for a minimalist approach.

Key features:

Shared projects with task commenting

Labels, filters, and productivity tracking

Natural language input for deadlines

Cross-platform sync

Ideal for: Small teams and individual contributors seeking simplicity.

Why it stands out: A distraction-free, easy-to-use interface that shines on mobile and supports everyday team coordination.

The Slack Todoist integration lets teams quickly add new tasks from any channel or DM, keeping personal productivity aligned with team priorities.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars (Based on 2,582 votes)

6. Asana–best for structured team projects

Asana helps teams organize work from daily tasks to company-wide initiatives. Its project-based structure gives visibility into progress across teams and departments, making it ideal for teams managing complex timelines and deliverables.

Key features:

Timeline view and project boards

Subtasks and dependencies

Team dashboards and workload management

Custom work request forms

Ideal for: Project-oriented teams that need task hierarchy and planning visibility.

Why it stands out: Visual project management and reporting tools designed to support scale and structure.

With the Slack and Asana integration, teams can create, assign, and comment on Asana tasks directly from Slack—turning real-time conversations into organized action.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (Based on 13,416 votes)

7. Trello–best for visual thinkers

Trello offers a card-and-board layout that’s simple, intuitive, and highly visual. It’s a great choice for teams that prefer managing tasks using a Kanban-style shared checklist.

Key features:

Drag-and-drop Kanban boards

Task cards with labels, comments, and attachments

Power-Ups for enhanced integrations

Built-in automation (Butler)

Ideal for: Teams managing simple, repeatable workflows visually.

Why it stands out: A flexible, user-friendly interface that makes collaborative task management feel approachable and visual.

Slack can integrate seamlessly with Trello, so teams can get task updates, create new cards, and move lists—without leaving Slack.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (Based on 23,513 votes)

How to choose the right shared to-do list tool

No two teams work exactly the same. That’s why choosing the best shared to-do list app starts with a clear understanding of your team’s size, structure, and work style. Whether you’re building client-facing workflows or coordinating large cross-functional initiatives, the right tool should support, and not complicate, team collaboration.

Start by evaluating tools based on these core criteria:

Ease of use: Can team members adopt the tool quickly without training?

Can team members adopt the tool quickly without training? Collaboration features: Does it support real-time updates, comments, and shared visibility?

Does it support real-time updates, comments, and shared visibility? Integrations: Will it connect with tools you already use (like Slack, calendar apps, or CRMs)?

Will it connect with tools you already use (like Slack, calendar apps, or CRMs)? Admin controls and security: Does it offer role-based permissions and data protection?

Does it offer role-based permissions and data protection? Scalability: Can the tool grow with your team’s needs over time?

If you’re unsure where to start, here’s a quick guide to help you match the right shared task manager with your team’s goals:

Best for cross-functional enterprise teams: Slack offers integrated task apps within its marketplace (for example, Asana, ClickUp)

Slack offers integrated task apps within its marketplace (for example, Asana, ClickUp) Best for startups and small teams: Todoist or Trello for simple, flexible workflows

Todoist or Trello for simple, flexible workflows Best for remote or async teams: ClickUp or Fellow for real-time collaboration and async updates

ClickUp or Fellow for real-time collaboration and async updates Best for client-facing teams with heavy task handoffs: Asana or Microsoft To Do for task visibility and clear ownership

It’s often a good idea to test out a few options with a small group first. Many multi-user to-do list tools offer free tiers or trial periods, so you can evaluate what works best before rolling it out broadly. As your team grows, choosing a tool with strong integration options—like Slack—ensures your systems scale with your workflows.

Why Slack is a powerful hub for shared to-do lists

Slack isn’t just where teams talk—it’s where work gets done. As your team considers task management tools that can unify messaging, Slack provides a viable option for both singular and flexible workspaces. Paired with integrated automations through Agentforce and AI capabilities via Slack AI, teams can transform communication into coordinated action—making it a natural hub for your shared to-do list workflows.

With Slack, teams can:

Assign, discuss, and resolve tasks without switching apps: Through integrations with leading project management tools like Asana, Trello, and ClickUp, teams can create and manage tasks directly from Slack. With simple slash commands or message shortcuts, you can turn a conversation into a task in seconds.

Through integrations with leading project management tools like Asana, Trello, and ClickUp, teams can create and manage tasks directly from Slack. With simple slash commands or message shortcuts, you can turn a conversation into a task in seconds. Access AI-powered thread summaries and search: Slack AI offers conversational recaps and powerful search that helps teams quickly catch up on missed discussions or locate action items—without digging through threads manually.

Slack AI offers conversational recaps and powerful search that helps teams quickly catch up on missed discussions or locate action items—without digging through threads manually. Use Workflow Builder to automate recurring tasks and reminders: This no-code tool lets teams build custom workflows to streamline routine actions. For example, you can automatically remind users about incomplete tasks, assign checklist items, or notify stakeholders when tasks are marked complete.

This no-code tool lets teams build custom workflows to streamline routine actions. For example, you can automatically remind users about incomplete tasks, assign checklist items, or notify stakeholders when tasks are marked complete. Keep task coordination and team conversations in one place: With dedicated channels and canvases, teams can centralize context—whether it’s a project plan, a list of deliverables, or a shared checklist for launch. This keeps everyone aligned and reduces the need for back-and-forth updates.

When paired with connected apps and automation, Slack is a collaboration tool that becomes more than a messaging platform—it becomes your team’s command center. Whether you’re using it as a shared knowledge task manager or a launchpad for broader workflows, Slack gives teams the clarity, coordination, and context they need to work smarter, together.

To see how Slack can elevate your team’s productivity, explore Slack’s features and start your free trial today.

This article is for informational purposes only. This article features products from Slack, which we own. We have a financial interest in their success, but all recommendations are based on our genuine belief in their value.