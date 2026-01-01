Slack Windows 版 (Beta) - 版本說明

跳到主要內容
Slack 4.47.69
2025 年 12 月 3 日
程式異常修正
- 別在意，我們只是在做一些小調整，好讓應用程式保持最佳狀態。敬請期待更多內容。再見！
Slack 4.47.65
2025 年 11 月 24 日
Slack 4.47.59
2025 年 10 月 29 日
程式異常修正
- 此次版本修正的所有程式異常都不太明顯，難以察覺，或者說過於繁瑣，用文字難以形容。儘管如此，事情都完成了，改善工作也做了，應用程式也稍微變得更好了。
Slack 4.46.101
2025 年 10 月 1 日
程式異常修正
- 當你開啟新的一天時，有個小提醒：因為有你，世界更為獨特，而且你也在以意想不到的方式影響著他人。對了，這次我們沒有對應用程式進行任何重大變更，繼續開心地傳送訊息吧！
Slack 4.46.99
2025 年 9 月 18 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.46.95
2025 年 9 月 5 日
程式異常修正
- 我們清理了程式碼，確保一切順暢運作。現在的 Slack「清潔溜溜」，流暢無阻。
Slack 4.45.69
2025 年 8 月 19 日
Slack 4.45.68
2025 年 8 月 13 日
程式異常修正
- 我們清理了程式碼，確保一切順暢運作。現在的 Slack「清潔溜溜」，流暢無阻。
Slack 4.45.65
2025 年 7 月 30 日
程式異常修正
- 我們清理了程式碼，確保一切順暢運作。現在的 Slack「清潔溜溜」，流暢無阻。
Slack 4.45.64
2025 年 7 月 18 日
程式異常修正
- 本週雖然沒有大幅更新，但也不代表就不重要了。不可能每天都有喜事或重大更新，但有我們在的每一天都是好日子。本次的更新內容也很不賴。
Slack 4.45.60
2025 年 7 月 9 日
程式異常修正
- 當你開啟新的一天時，有個小提醒：因為有你，世界更為獨特，而且你也在以意想不到的方式影響著他人。對了，這次我們沒有對應用程式進行任何重大變更，繼續開心地傳送訊息吧！
Slack 4.45.52
2025 年 6 月 25 日
程式異常修正
- 我們修復了程式異常、提高了效能並完成了工作，結果還不錯。請以負責任的方式盡情使用 Slack。
Slack 4.44.65
2025 年 6 月 5 日
Slack 4.44.63
2025 年 5 月 23 日
程式異常修正
- 此次版本修正的所有程式異常都不太明顯，難以察覺，或者說過於繁瑣，用文字難以形容。儘管如此，事情都完成了，改善工作也做了，應用程式也稍微變得更好了。
Slack 4.44.61
2025 年 5 月 20 日
程式異常修正
- 當你開啟新的一天時，有個小提醒：因為有你，世界更為獨特，而且你也在以意想不到的方式影響著他人。對了，這次我們沒有對應用程式進行任何重大變更，繼續開心地傳送訊息吧！
Slack 4.44.60
2025 年 5 月 14 日
程式異常修正
- 應用程式確實不斷在進步，這是經科學驗證的事實，毋庸置疑。感謝你關注我們的最新動態！
Slack 4.44.59
2025 年 5 月 2 日
程式異常修正
- 你是否有過這樣的經歷？感覺什麼都沒發生，但回頭看才發現其實發生了很多事情。應用程式現在也是這樣。
Slack 4.43.52
2025 年 4 月 9 日
程式異常修正
- 別在意，我們只是在做一些小調整，好讓應用程式保持最佳狀態。敬請期待更多內容。再見！
Slack 4.43.51
2025 年 3 月 31 日
Slack 4.43.49
2025 年 3 月 19 日
程式異常修正
- 就像磨平粗糙部分一樣，我們改進了應用程式的修正程式，以免產生「數位碎片」。你知道真的有「數位碎片」這回事嗎？現在確實是如此，但你完全不必擔心這個問題。
Slack 4.43.43
2025 年 3 月 6 日
程式異常修正
- 我們整理架子又擦窗戶，還戴上白手套摸一摸每個平面，確定打掃得一塵不染。這只不過是為了確保一切井然有序所做的小小日常維護工作，這之後就能大展身手啦！
Slack 4.42.120
2025 年 2 月 12 日
程式異常修正
- 感謝你更新應用程式！此次變更無法用一句簡單的話來概括，但我們正竭盡所能確保應用程式盡可能流暢地運作。讓我們為又更進一步歡呼！
Slack 4.42.117
2025 年 1 月 30 日
程式異常修正
Slack 4.42.115
2025 年 1 月 15 日
程式異常修正
- 就像跑者穩定增加跑步的速度一樣，本次更新不太顯眼，但也同樣重要。你會發現應用程式變快了一點，變精簡了一點，離目標也更近了一點。
Slack 4.41.105
2024 年 12 月 5 日
程式異常修正
- 這週沒有任何要宣布的重大修復，但請放心，我們日後肯定會進行更多修復。當然，並不是說出現程式異常是我們的目標。失誤、調整、犯錯和修正都是人生的必經階段，也是成長的代價。無論你現在處於哪個階段，我們都希望你能樂在其中，享受當下。
Slack 4.41.104
2024 年 11 月 27 日
程式異常修正
- 這週也是努力工作的一週，但很難用言語表達出我們有多努力，這就像在河中游泳的鴨子一樣。鴨子在水下用腳蹼奮力划水，但在水面上，卻只看到牠們輕柔而優雅地滑過水面，完全不似水下那般費力。本週的 Slack 就像鴨子一樣。
Slack 4.41.98
2024 年 11 月 14 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.41.97
2024 年 11 月 7 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.41.96
2024 年 10 月 22 日
程式異常修正
- 即將到來的更新？有種難以言喻的感覺？世界看起來更明亮、音樂聽起來更甜美...那會是什麼呢？Slack 應用程式已經更新，現在無法言喻，你我一定能感受到某種程度的輕鬆感。
Slack 4.41.92
2024 年 10 月 16 日
程式異常修正
- 即將到來的更新？有種難以言喻的感覺？世界看起來更明亮、音樂聽起來更甜美...那會是什麼呢？Slack 應用程式已經更新，現在無法言喻，你我一定能感受到某種程度的輕鬆感。
Slack 4.41.90
2024 年 10 月 8 日
程式異常修正
- 感謝你更新應用程式！此次變更無法用一句簡單的話來概括，但我們正竭盡所能確保應用程式盡可能流暢地運作。讓我們為又更進一步歡呼！
Slack 4.40.133
2024 年 10 月 2 日
程式異常修正
- 當你開啟新的一天時，有個小提醒：因為有你，世界更為獨特，而且你也在以意想不到的方式影響著他人。對了，這次我們沒有對應用程式進行任何重大變更，繼續開心地傳送訊息吧！
Slack 4.40.128
2024 年 9 月 10 日
程式異常修正
- 本週沒什麼重大事項需要報告，實際上也沒什麼小事情要報告。工作仍在進行中，不過更像是在戲劇換場景時那種幕後工作，我們默默地為即將發生的事情做準備。
Slack 4.40.126
2024 年 9 月 5 日
程式異常修正
- 此次版本修正的所有程式異常都不太明顯，難以察覺，或者說過於繁瑣，用文字難以形容。儘管如此，事情都完成了，改善工作也做了，應用程式也稍微變得更好了。
Slack 4.40.120
2024 年 8 月 21 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.40.114
2024 年 8 月 9 日
程式異常修正
- 別在意，我們只是在做一些小調整，好讓應用程式保持最佳狀態。敬請期待更多內容。再見！
Slack 4.40.113
2024 年 8 月 7 日
程式異常修正
- 此版本並無任何重大消息要宣布，但我們還是感謝您時時關注我們的最新動態！
Slack 4.39.95
2024 年 7 月 25 日
程式異常修正
- 在系統層級使用高對比度顯示模式 (「Windows 設定」>「協助工具」>「對比度顯示模式」) 的使用者發現，Slack 沒有依照設定顯示，甚至在將應用程式設為套用系統設定時也是如此。現在應用程式會好好地跟隨指示，不會再像之前一樣。
Slack 4.39.93
2024 年 7 月 17 日
程式異常修正
- 我們修復了程式異常、提高了效能並完成了工作，結果還不錯。請以負責任的方式盡情使用 Slack。
Slack 4.39.90
2024 年 7 月 3 日
程式異常修正
- 應用程式確實不斷在進步，這是經科學驗證的事實，毋庸置疑。感謝你關注我們的最新動態！
Slack 4.39.89
2024 年 6 月 25 日
程式異常修正
- 別在意，我們只是在做一些小調整，好讓應用程式保持最佳狀態。敬請期待更多內容。再見！
Slack 4.39.88
2024 年 6 月 12 日
新消息
- 再見了，32 位元！從 4.39 版的桌面應用程式開始，所有 Windows 版本將僅支援 64 位元。詳情請參閱我們的說明中心公告：https://slack.com/help/articles/4426294050451-Slack-feature-retirements#announcements。
- Slack Windows 版 (ARM 架構) 目前為 Beta 版本，可從我們的網站和 Microsoft Store 下載。正式發行之前，我們會繼續修正及新增功能。不過，使用期間若遇到任何問題，歡迎透過 feedback@slack.com 留言給我們！
Slack 4.39.81
2024 年 6 月 3 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.38.127
2024 年 5 月 22 日
程式異常修正
- 因為某個事件變更 Slack 視窗焦點時，例如接收到通知，或將應用程式移動到第二個螢幕，使用者必須退出並返回到應用程式視窗，否則無法輸入日語或韓語字元。對於這個惱人且令人困惑的程式異常，我們深表歉意，我們會努力確保不再發生這種情況。
Slack 4.38.125
2024 年 5 月 15 日
Slack 4.38.121
2024 年 5 月 8 日
Slack 4.38.115
2024 年 4 月 17 日
新消息
- Say hi to Slack AI! Our brand-new set of generative AI tools lets you search smarter, summarize conversations instantly, and much more. Head over to the Help Center to see how you can put Slack AI to work for you: https://slack.com/help/articles/25076892548883-Introducing--Slack-AI
程式異常修正
- 多語人士在現實世界中不需要繁瑣的步驟就能切換使用不同的語言，那麼在 Slack 中也理當如此。所以我們修正了需按下 Alt 鍵加上開啟應用程式功能表來取代用鍵盤優雅切換的這個錯誤。把握時間，繼續用鍵盤暢所欲言吧！
Slack 4.38.108
2024 年 4 月 9 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.37.101
2024 年 4 月 3 日
程式異常修正
- 此版本並無任何重大消息要宣布，但我們還是感謝您時時關注我們的最新動態！
Slack 4.37.98
2024 年 3 月 22 日
程式異常修正
- 我們修復了程式異常、提高了效能並完成了工作，結果還不錯。請以負責任的方式盡情使用 Slack。
Slack 4.37.94
2024 年 3 月 14 日
程式異常修正
- 本週沒什麼重大事項需要報告，實際上也沒什麼小事情要報告。工作仍在進行中，不過更像是在戲劇換場景時那種幕後工作，我們默默地為即將發生的事情做準備。
Slack 4.37.93
2024 年 3 月 13 日
程式異常修正
- 應用程式確實不斷在進步，這是經科學驗證的事實，毋庸置疑。感謝你關注我們的最新動態！
Slack 4.37.84
2024 年 2 月 21 日
新消息
- 功能表是通往協助工具的鑰匙，因此我們增加了新的鍵盤輸入來開啟應用程式的主功能表。現在按下 Alt 按鈕可立即展開功能表 (以前只能讓游標聚焦於該區段)。希望這個小小的改變可幫助您在 Slack 中更加專注。
Slack 4.37.77
2024 年 2 月 12 日
程式異常修正
- 別在意，我們只是在做一些小調整，好讓應用程式保持最佳狀態。敬請期待更多內容。再見！
Slack 4.36.140
2024 年 1 月 24 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.36.138
2024 年 1 月 9 日
程式異常修正
- 此次版本修正的所有程式異常都不太明顯，難以察覺，或者說過於繁瑣，用文字難以形容。儘管如此，事情都完成了，改善工作也做了，應用程式也稍微變得更好了。
Slack 4.36.136
2023 年 12 月 11 日
Slack 4.36.134
2023 年 12 月 6 日
程式異常修正
- 此版本並無任何重大消息要宣布，但我們還是感謝您時時關注我們的最新動態！
Slack 4.36.122
2023 年 12 月 1 日
程式異常修正
- 應用程式確實不斷在進步，這是經科學驗證的事實，毋庸置疑。感謝你關注我們的最新動態！
Slack 4.35.130
2023 年 11 月 22 日
程式異常修正
- 成長是許許多多微小變化隨時間累積的結果，我們這次也有一個這樣的小小改進：在 Windows 控制中心中點選通知時，游標會自動出現在撰寫欄位中。這樣你就能直接開始輸入回覆了！
Slack 4.35.126
2023 年 11 月 1 日
程式異常修正
- 當應用程式無法連線時，便無法顯示含有下載記錄或重新啟動應用程式選項的功能表，導致問題一籮筐，卻什麼都沒有做到。現在，你可以再次看到這些功能表選項，即使應用程式 (暫時) 無法連線也沒問題。
Slack 4.35.121
2023 年 10 月 19 日
程式異常修正
- 別在意，我們只是在做一些小調整，好讓應用程式保持最佳狀態。敬請期待更多內容。再見！
Slack 4.35.120
2023 年 10 月 12 日
程式異常修正
- 我們修復了程式異常、提高了效能並完成了工作，結果還不錯。請以負責任的方式盡情使用 Slack。
Slack 4.35.118
2023 年 10 月 11 日
程式異常修正
- 虛擬機器與 Slack 同時執行時造成實際的問題，但我們基本上很確定，本次更新已杜絕這個問題。
Slack 4.35.111
2023 年 9 月 28 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.34.121
2023 年 9 月 28 日
Slack 4.34.119
2023 年 9 月 12 日
Slack 4.34.116
2023 年 9 月 7 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.34.115
2023 年 9 月 5 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.34.104
2023 年 8 月 16 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.34.92
2023 年 8 月 2 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.33.84
2023 年 7 月 24 日
程式異常修正
- Slack was crashing on launch when the app data path was placed within a mounted directory (particularly when using User Profile Disks). Houston, we no longer have a problem—all systems now read “Go” for a successful launch.
敬請期待
- On Sept. 1, we’ll be deprecating support for some older operating systems and outdated versions of Slack. Please visit our Help Center to get all the details: https://slack.com/help/articles/115002037526-System-requirements-for-using-Slack.
Slack 4.33.73
2023 年 6 月 19 日
程式異常修正
- Intelligent quips often contain depth of thought, but that's not what we mean when we say that smartquotes were presenting a problem for deep links. Punctuation will no longer affect the punctuality of your deep link updates.
- Good governance is all about removing roadblocks, which is why we've retooled the sign-in flow for GovSlack. Now when you sign in to a government workspace for the first time, we'll automatically restart the app in Gov mode (instead of kicking you back to the login page). Your Slack dollars at work!
- Ending a screen share by closing the call window (rather than clicking the "Leave" button) was causing the green border around the shared window to linger until Slack was restarted. Borders are once again open, and you may leave or return as you please.
Slack 4.33.69
2023 年 6 月 8 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.33.60
2023 年 5 月 31 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.32.126
2023 年 5 月 22 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.32.122
2023 年 5 月 1 日
程式異常修正
- Here’s to the copycats who recently were unable to copy over the Slack version name from the About Slack dialog. Since we suspect you are not actually cats but rather amazing humans just trying to get your work done, we have meow fixed this issue.
Slack 4.32.119
2023 年 4 月 17 日
程式異常修正
- Here’s to the copycats who recently were unable to copy over the Slack version name from the About Slack dialog. Since we suspect you are not actually cats but rather amazing humans just trying to get your work done, we have meow fixed this issue.
Slack 4.31.155
2023 年 3 月 27 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.31.152
2023 年 3 月 20 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.31.150
2023 年 3 月 20 日
新消息
- Starting with version 4.31, we are no longer able to support Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2012 R2. If you’re running one of these operating systems, you may continue to use version 4.29, but we encourage you to upgrade your OS to enjoy the latest Slack features (https://slack.com/help/articles/115002037526-System-requirements-for-using-Slack).
- Organizations will be able to manage Slack desktop client settings during rollout and ongoing operations. Configurations can be deployed with industry standard tooling: Group Policies on Windows, user preferences profiles on Mac and with configuration files on Linux.
See https://slack.com/help/articles/11906214948755
- Pressing the Alt key now serves as an Alternative way to open the app menu bar. We hope this change does not provoke any Altercations between you and your computer.
程式異常修正
- You might have noticed that Slack notifications weren’t coming through when you had another app in fullscreen mode (even if your Focus Assist settings should have allowed them). We’ll do a better job of getting you the notifications you need in accordance with your preferences.
- Using the shortcut Ctrl + Shift + F will now toggle to Fullscreen mode, allowing you to really take in the view (or just focus a bit more).
- Our notifications misunderstood the “auto-hide” setting for the Windows taskbar, thinking that they should be the ones hiding behind the taskbar while this setting was active. Have you ever seen a child playing hide-and-seek and at least 50% of the kid’s body is visible while they’re “hiding” behind a chair? It was like that, but less cute.
Slack 4.31.145
2023 年 3 月 6 日
新消息
- Starting with version 4.31, we are no longer able to support Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2012 R2. If you’re running one of these operating systems, you may continue to use version 4.29, but we encourage you to upgrade your OS to enjoy the latest Slack features (https://slack.com/help/articles/115002037526-System-requirements-for-using-Slack).
- Organizations will be able to manage Slack desktop client settings during rollout and ongoing operations. Configurations can be deployed with industry standard tooling: Group Policies on Windows, user preferences profiles on Mac and with configuration files on Linux.
See https://slack.com/help/articles/11354894714899-Managing-desktop-client-configurations
- Pressing the Alt key now serves as an Alternative way to open the app menu bar. We hope this change does not provoke any Altercations between you and your computer.
程式異常修正
- You might have noticed that Slack notifications weren’t coming through when you had another app in fullscreen mode (even if your Focus Assist settings should have allowed them). We’ll do a better job of getting you the notifications you need in accordance with your preferences.
- Using the shortcut Ctrl + Shift + F will now toggle to Fullscreen mode, allowing you to really take in the view (or just focus a bit more).
- Our notifications misunderstood the “auto-hide” setting for the Windows taskbar, thinking that they should be the ones hiding behind the taskbar while this setting was active. Have you ever seen a child playing hide-and-seek and at least 50% of the kid’s body is visible while they’re “hiding” behind a chair? It was like that, but less cute.
Slack 4.30.88
2022 年 12 月 13 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.29.149
2022 年 11 月 14 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.29.144
2022 年 10 月 24 日
程式異常修正
- “What is this—a video player for ants?” YouTube videos embedded in Slack can now be expanded to play in full-screen mode, which we’re told is at least three times bigger.
Slack 4.29.141
2022 年 10 月 5 日
程式異常修正
- “What is this—a video player for ants?” YouTube videos embedded in Slack can now be expanded to play in full-screen mode, which we’re told is at least three times bigger.
Slack 4.28.184
2022 年 9 月 27 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.28.182
2022 年 9 月 20 日
Slack 4.28.171
2022 年 8 月 24 日
新消息
- On Sept. 1, we’ll be deprecating support for some older operating systems and outdated versions of Slack. Please visit our Help Center to get all the details: https://slack.com/help/articles/115002037526-System-requirements-for-using-Slack
程式異常修正
- Trying to capture your screen with a third-party app while also sharing your screen in Slack may have resulted in the non-Slack app crashing. We’d like to say that this was because the idea of “capture” is antithetical to “sharing,” but in truth it was just a “bug.”
- Sharing your screen and then right-clicking the Slack icon in the taskbar made you the winner of a secret game. The prize was that the app would crash. Nobody liked that.
- If you’re someone who uses a symlink for your %appdata% folder and noticed that Slack was crashing on startup, we have some good news: Slack won’t be crashing anymore. If you don’t use symlinks, well, this note doesn’t apply to you, but we appreciate you reading anyway.
- Dragging the Slack window between multiple displays was resulting in some spooky behavior, like the window snapping to locations where you distinctly did not drop it. “Haunted Slack” launches in 2025, but until then we must insist all ghosts be unambiguously busted.
Slack 4.28.163
2022 年 8 月 10 日
程式異常修正
- Trying to capture your screen with a third-party app while also sharing your screen in Slack may have resulted in the non-Slack app crashing. We’d like to say that this was because the idea of “capture” is antithetical to “sharing,” but in truth it was just a “bug.”
- Sharing your screen and then right-clicking the Slack icon in the taskbar made you the winner of a secret game. The prize was that the app would crash. Nobody liked that.
- If you’re someone who uses a symlink for your %appdata% folder and noticed that Slack was crashing on startup, we have some good news: Slack won’t be crashing anymore. If you don’t use symlinks, well, this note doesn’t apply to you, but we appreciate you reading anyway.
- Dragging the Slack window between multiple displays was resulting in some spooky behavior, like the window snapping to locations where you distinctly did not drop it. “Haunted Slack” launches in 2025, but until then we must insist all ghosts be unambiguously busted.
敬請期待
- Heads-up: We’ll be deprecating certain older versions of Slack on Sept. 1 in order to continue supporting newer operating systems. Please visit the Help Center for more information: https://slack.com/help/articles/115002037526-System-requirements-for-using-Slack.
Slack 4.27.154
2022 年 6 月 14 日
新消息
- You may have noticed that with this release there’s a new, larger number at the end of the version string. Going forward, while you’ll still see the numbers laid out in a <MAJOR.MINOR.BUILD> sequence, the “Build” numbers will now correspond to specific builds on our end as opposed to a small sequential number. TL;DR: A few more numbers for you, a bit more specificity for everyone.
- We’ve added the most common Apple and Microsoft file extensions to our approved list so you won’t be asked to confirm each time you open a Word doc or Keynote presentation. Are you sure you’d like one less approval? YES/NO
程式異常修正
- If you had notifications disabled at the system level, Slack had very crafty ways of evading the preventative measures of Windows. Not by design, mind you—it was a bug. Can bugs be crafty? Not when they’re squished.
Slack 4.27.150
2022 年 6 月 2 日
新消息
- You may have noticed that with this release there’s a new, larger number at the end of the version string. Going forward, while you’ll still see the numbers laid out in a <MAJOR.MINOR.BUILD> sequence, the “Build” numbers will now correspond to specific builds on our end as opposed to a small sequential number. TL;DR: A few more numbers for you, a bit more specificity for everyone.
- We’ve added the most common Apple and Microsoft file extensions to our approved list so you won’t be asked to confirm each time you open a Word doc or Keynote presentation. Are you sure you’d like one less approval? YES/NO
程式異常修正
- If you had notifications disabled at the system level, Slack had very crafty ways of evading the preventative measures of Windows. Not by design, mind you—it was a bug. Can bugs be crafty? Not when they’re squished.
Slack 4.26.3
2022 年 5 月 31 日
程式異常修正
- Clicking on a notification was sometimes causing the app to stop responding, breaking its silence only to say “Slack is not responding.” No one enjoyed that, so we’ve endeavored to make sure that doesn’t happen anymore.
Slack 4.26.2
2022 年 5 月 16 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.26.1
2022 年 5 月 4 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.26.0
2022 年 4 月 25 日
程式異常修正
- If you tried to re-download a file that was already present in your Downloads folder, the app would pretend to download it again without actually producing a new file. Duplicitous duplication was never part of the plan—sorry about that.
Slack 4.26.0-beta2
2022 年 4 月 11 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.26.0-beta1
2022 年 4 月 1 日
程式異常修正
- If you tried to re-download a file that was already present in your Downloads folder, the app would pretend to download it again without actually producing a new file. Duplicitous duplication was never part of the plan—sorry about that.
Slack 4.25.0
2022 年 3 月 24 日
新消息
- Starting today, you’ll see a confirmation pop-up when a link in Slack is prompting another program to open. If you don’t want to see these each time because you enjoy living on the edge, just check the box “Always open files of this type.”
Slack 4.25.0-beta1
2022 年 3 月 16 日
新消息
- Starting today, you’ll see a confirmation pop-up when a link in Slack is prompting another program to open. If you don’t want to see these each time because you enjoy living on the edge, just check the box “Always open files of this type.”
Slack 4.24.0
2022 年 2 月 28 日
程式異常修正
- Perhaps you wanted to know which version of the app you had installed. Maybe we gave you an option to copy that version number to your clipboard. It’s possible the “Copy” button did nothing at all. One might say we fixed it.
- We discovered that when an update to the app failed, people were still being notified that the update was a success. There is a time and place for “fake it ‘til you make it,” but this was not one of them.
Slack 4.24.0-beta1
2022 年 2 月 3 日
程式異常修正
- Perhaps you wanted to know which version of the app you had installed. Maybe we gave you an option to copy that version number to your clipboard. It’s possible the “Copy” button did nothing at all. One might say we fixed it.
- We discovered that when an update to the app failed, people were still being notified that the update was a success. There is a time and place for “fake it ‘til you make it,” but this was not one of them.
Slack 4.23.1-beta1
2022 年 1 月 12 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.23.0
2021 年 12 月 7 日
程式異常修正
- Depending on how the app was installed, the “Launch on Login” option was sometimes appearing greyed-out, visible but inaccessible, like a storefront window display after closing hours. We’ve unlocked the door, flipped on the overheads and fired up the neon “Open” sign. Come on in and have your pick of all the preferences.
- Some external URLs were occasionally launching within the Slack app window, but will now load in your default web browser, as is proper. Slack cannot have a little web page, even as a treat.
Slack 4.23.0-beta1
2021 年 11 月 22 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.22.0
2021 年 11 月 8 日
Slack 4.22.0-beta1
2021 年 10 月 28 日
Slack 4.21.1
2021 年 10 月 25 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.21.0
2021 年 10 月 20 日
Slack 4.21.0-beta1
2021 年 9 月 23 日
Slack 4.20.0
2021 年 9 月 20 日
新消息
- When opening SSH, FTP, SFTP or SMB links, you’ll now see the option to allow all future URLs from just that same domain instead of the whole wide world. A little more secure for us, a little more peace of mind for you.
程式異常修正
- Certain versions of the app were not correctly changing availability to “Away” after 10 minutes of inactivity. While this has been fixed, we’d like to remind you that you can use your Custom Status to let your teammates know your whereabouts beyond simply Active or Away. Examples include: walking the dog, catching up after PTO, taking a mental break, or tweeting nice things to the Slack social media team.
Slack 4.20.0-beta1
2021 年 9 月 7 日
新消息
- When opening SSH, FTP, SFTP or SMB links, you’ll now see the option to allow all future URLs from just that same domain instead of the whole wide world. A little more secure for us, a little more peace of mind for you.
程式異常修正
- Certain versions of the app were not correctly changing availability to “Away” after 10 minutes of inactivity.
While this has been fixed, we’d like to remind you that you can use your Custom Status to let your teammates know your whereabouts beyond simply Active or Away. Examples include: walking the dog, catching up after PTO, taking a mental break, or tweeting nice things to the Slack social media team.
Slack 4.19.3
2021 年 8 月 25 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.19.2
2021 年 8 月 18 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.19.0
2021 年 8 月 11 日
程式異常修正
- If you had the “Launch app on login” preference selected, we stopped showing a checkmark next to it after the app restarted. Strong systems require checks and balances, and we’re pleased to report ours now has one more check.
- Did you know that pressing the Esc key will mark the channel you’re viewing as read? Or that pressing Shift + Esc will clear ALL of your notifications? Well, now you can do that without being pulled out of fullscreen mode. See our full list of nifty keyboard shortcuts by pressing Ctrl + / the next time you have Slack open!
Slack 4.19.0-beta1
2021 年 7 月 29 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.18.0
2021 年 7 月 14 日
程式異常修正
- If you moved the app window between multiple monitors, notifications were slow to appear on the correct screen. After some orange slices and a halftime pep talk, notifications will be sticking with the app wherever it may go.
- Certain menus were not being properly translated when switching languages in the app. You know what they say about menus — they’re most helpful when you can read them.
Slack 4.18.0-beta3
2021 年 7 月 8 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.18.0-beta1
2021 年 6 月 22 日
程式異常修正
- If you moved the app window between multiple monitors, notifications were slow to appear on the correct screen. After some orange slices and a halftime pep talk, notifications will be sticking with the app wherever it may go.
- Certain menus were not being properly translated when switching languages in the app. You know what they say about menus — they’re most helpful when you can read them.
Slack 4.17.1
2021 年 6 月 4 日
程式異常修正
- Some folks using the newest generation of processors were experiencing the app crashing. Crashes are no fun, particularly when they involve shiny new things, so this has been fixed.
Slack 4.17.0
2021 年 6 月 3 日
新消息
- Bigger is better, or rather, closer is clearer. We now support additional zoom levels up to 200% to reduce the strain on your precious peepers.
程式異常修正
- Previously, you may have expected the “Launch on Login” option to do precisely that when clicked. But sadly it didn’t. Pre-flight checks have been rerun, and we are prepared to initiate countdown once more.
- You can no longer select incoming notifications as a shareable screen when on a Slack Call. To anyone who noticed this was even possible before, we salute your fastidiousness.
Slack 4.17.0-beta1
2021 年 5 月 26 日
新消息
- Bigger is better, or rather, closer is clearer. We now support additional zoom levels up to 200% to reduce the strain on your precious peepers.
程式異常修正
- You can no longer select incoming notifications as a shareable screen when on a Slack Call. To anyone who noticed this was even possible before, we salute your fastidiousness.
- Previously, you may have expected the “Launch on Login” option to do precisely that when clicked. But sadly it didn’t. Pre-flight checks have been rerun, and we are prepared to initiate countdown once more.
Slack 4.16.0
2021 年 5 月 4 日
程式異常修正
- Images and notifications were sometimes sharing real estate...inelegantly. We have given them both a talking-to, and they have agreed to joint custody of that section of the screen.
Slack 4.16.0-beta1
2021 年 4 月 25 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.15.0
2021 年 4 月 12 日
程式異常修正
- Previously, clicking on a notification in Windows Action Center didn’t bring you to the message in Slack — basically the opposite of walking into a room and forgetting what you came for, but no less confusing.
- Sometimes when the Windows app was launching, it instead decided to hit the Snooze button and just hang there for a while. We gave it a polite talking-to, and it will now be more punctual.
Slack 4.15.0-beta1
2021 年 4 月 6 日
程式異常修正
- Previously, clicking on a notification in Windows Action Center didn’t bring you to the message in Slack — basically the opposite of walking into a room and forgetting what you came for, but no less confusing.
- Sometimes when the Windows app was launching, it instead decided to hit the Snooze button and just hang there for a while. We gave it a polite talking-to, and it will now be more punctual.
Slack 4.14.0-beta3
2021 年 3 月 11 日
程式異常修正
- We improved the restart experience when you’ve gone offline or are having loading issues.
- We all have to sign out sometimes. If you sign out of all of your workspaces, you should have an easier time signing back in.
- Hopefully you’ll be able to ask “Can you see my screen?” a little less these days. The green border that lets you know you’re screen sharing is back.
Slack 4.14.0-beta1
2021 年 3 月 1 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.13.0-beta5
2021 年 2 月 9 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.13.0-beta3
2021 年 2 月 2 日
程式異常修正
- When you move or resize Slack, we assume you are indeed trying to move or resize it — and so the crash that was regularly happening, instead, was unwelcome. We’ve fixed this. Here’s to properly-sized screens!
- We’ve fixed several accessibility issues. Making Slack more accessible is a continuous journey, and we’re quite grateful that you’re along for the ride!
Slack 4.13.0-beta2
2021 年 1 月 8 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.13.0-beta1
2021 年 1 月 5 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.12.0-beta1
2020 年 11 月 30 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.11.0-beta2
2020 年 11 月 4 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.11.0-beta1
2020 年 10 月 27 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.10.0-beta2
2020 年 9 月 23 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.9.0-beta3
2020 年 8 月 25 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.9.0-beta2
2020 年 8 月 13 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.9.0-beta1
2020 年 8 月 11 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.8.0-beta1
2020 年 7 月 10 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.7.0-beta1
2020 年 6 月 3 日
新消息
- We’ve upgraded all the backend stuff that the apps run on, resulting in better performance and fewer bugs.
Slack 4.6.0-beta1
2020 年 5 月 11 日
新消息
- Batten the hatches! The app sandbox is now enabled for all web content. This is a fancy way of saying we’ve dialed up the security of the app. It wasn’t unsafe before, but it’s double safe now.
- A preference that allows you to choose a unique save location per download, instead of choosing a folder for all of them. For the choosy types.
程式異常修正
- Your notifications should be tidily grouped by workspace when shown in the Action Center.
- A tricky case where some users were unable to get to the browser to add their first workspace.
- The Launch on login preference showing the wrong value, when the app was installed from the MSI package.
- If you found yourself, in some distant past, trying to start a song on Spotify with your keyboard’s play button, and it did not respond to your command while Slack was front and center, pesky hardware media keys were the problem. And this version is the cure.
- The app should be less spicy to your CPU when you’re viewing certain network error pages.
- When a download completes, we’ll show an in-app prompt rather than a bothersome system notification.
Slack 4.5.0-beta3
2020 年 4 月 8 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.5.0-beta2
2020 年 3 月 26 日
新消息
- We’ve upgraded all the backend stuff that the apps run on, resulting in better performance and fewer bugs.
- Our spell checker has been swapped out for a newer model that’s faster, leaner, and capable of fixing your typos in… wait, can this be right? “Multiple languages at the same time”! Open the “Language & Region” preferences to choose your languages. And for whoever it is out there requires that functionality: our hats are off to you. We can barely type in one language right now.
Slack 4.4.0-beta3
2020 年 2 月 28 日
程式異常修正
- Fixed: Windows Action Center notifications were unable to display certain characters, like < or ‘ for example.
- Fixed: Switching notification types on Windows would cause both types of notifications to be shown until the app was restarted.
- Fixed: On Windows, if users landed on our error page, the main menu wasn’t available, which was an error in itself. The error on the error page is now de-errored.
- Fixed: If you zoom way in or zoom way out, and then open the About Slack window, the About Slack window would also be zoomed way in/out, which was a little intense.
- Fixed: Once in a while, users would receive a flood of notifications for old messages. This was not a bad case of deja vu: it was a bug. And now, a fixed one.
Slack 4.3.2-beta2
2020 年 1 月 14 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.3.0-beta1
2019 年 12 月 6 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.2.0-beta2
2019 年 11 月 15 日
新消息
- Our newest, fastest, best-performing, shiniest, most nutritious and delicious version of Slack is now fully rolled out, so that’s the one you’re now using. Brilliant.
- Like zooming in and out? Use a numpad? Great news. You can now do these things, on that.
程式異常修正
- Notifications looked weird if your workspace name was long. Now, no matter your team name, notifications look lovely.
- Some messages were being marked as read when Slack was hidden behind applications, or not visible on screen. Now we won’t mark it as read until you’ve actually seen it. Which seems fair.
Slack 4.1.2-beta1
2019 年 10 月 15 日
新消息
- We added support for Windows 10 Focus Assist priority list. So now our built-in and Action Center notifications will respect your Focus Assist settings, staying as quiet (or as loud) as you want them to be.
- A new menu for the system tray lets you take control of how and when Slack launches on booting up (even, randomly, if you are not signed in to any teams.)
程式異常修正
- Receiving a gif in a notification could mess with your notifications.
- Long workspace names now no longer appear as incredibly long in menus.
- Slack menus should now be showing up at the right language (meaning the one that is right for you).
- Spellchecker stopped working for a small count of users, leading to a shorp uptick in avoidabull erratz. With spellcheck now fully back online for those users, any remaining typos are officially not our fault.
- There was a slim chance things weren’t finishing up properly when closing Slack. We’re working on making all this perfect, but in the meantime, it is, at least, better.
Restarting when clearing cache now works again.
- No longer do you have to ask “Update.exe? What IS that?”: We now show with our actual name (which is “Slack”, for reference) in Startup entries for Taskmanager and Settings.
- Slack could go into a state where getting notifications (even if you couldn't see them) would prevent you from clicking on the right side of your monitor… at all. Sorry for any understandable frustration this caused — your notifications (and your ability to use your mouse) are now working as intended again.
Slack 4.1.1-beta1
2019 年 10 月 8 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.1.0.beta6
2019 年 9 月 26 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.1.0-beta3
2019 年 9 月 2 日
新消息
- Thanks to a few tweaks to the engine, a polish of the pistons, and recalibrated valves, the app should be running smoother and faster, than before.
- Spellcheck, revamped, is now a much better version of its old self (and back on Linux, to boot) — now it supports Greek, Portuguese and British English. So now spelling correctly should come more naturally to us all (which is good, because “correctly” can be a difacult word to spell).
程式異常修正
- For a quicker connection, and less frustration, checking for network connectivity is more reliable than it was before.
- After uploading a video into Slack some found it would give an infinite circle of loading, but not play, which was never our plan. Now: it works! It plays; no more circle! Because, it turned out, all circ and no play made Slack a null ‘ploy.
Slack 4.0.2-beta1
2019 年 7 月 24 日
新消息
- A pesky leak involving in-channel videos has been plugged.
程式異常修正
- It's taken a few tries, but the app should crash less often when connected to an external display.
Slack 4.0.1-beta2
2019 年 7 月 18 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.0.0-beta2
2019 年 6 月 18 日
新消息
- Slack is now a tiny bit faster all around, thanks to a bunch of little changes that each made a difference for the better.
程式異常修正
- If you like dragging and dropping files, you'll like it even more now we've fixed it.
- Resetting the app data, should that be something you need to do, works better.
- Icons on the sidebar now line up more pleasingly for those in many workspaces.
- Focus assist and presentation mode are now properly honored, as they should have been.
- Windows native notifications are now more reliable.
- Hardware acceleration can now be turned off without foregrounding Slack. If that means something to you, you'll know that it's good… And if it means nothing to you, it's still good (and thank you for reading anyway).
Slack 3.4.3
2019 年 6 月 3 日
程式異常修正
- The app was crashing more often than it should have done upon waking. Waking up is hard for all of us, but it shouldn't have been that hard. It now crashes less often than it did, and we're continuing to work toward making that "not at all"
Slack 3.4.2-beta4
2019 年 5 月 21 日
新消息
- Just as day follows night and winter gives way to spring, so have we updated Electron to 4.2.1
程式異常修正
- The push notification time between desktop and mobile has been changed for the better.
- Like stability? Us too. So we tweaked things, and now everything is more stable. In our app.
Slack 3.4.1-beta3
2019 年 4 月 18 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 3.4.0-beta1
2019 年 3 月 28 日
程式異常修正
- Interactions with network drives are now handled with grace and panache. Or, at the very least, "better".
- If you want to launch slack minimized, you now can. We will no longer stand in your way.
- We've changed the look, feel and texture of our new HTML notifications. Give them a try! They're delicious.
- Sometimes on Windows 10, moving the window, say, up would cause a white bar to appear. We raised the bar.
- Also, moving the window would sometimes change the size of the window. Your aim was true; we no longer move the goalposts on you.
- In the Apps and Features and Uninstall a Program window, the icon showing up was not the right one. It now is.
- The notification and unread indicators on the taskbar are now more readable.
- Blurry icons were an issue for some users with multiple displays. Now all is clear.
- The Slack icon, previously appearing with an opaque background color on Windows 10 is now all the clearer for being less clear.
- Some people were seeing sidebar icons for teams other than the one they were in. This was confusing, and has now stopped.
- And finally, if you have been having issues with keyboard or cursor issues, you should no longer be having them.
Slack 3.3.8
2019 年 3 月 4 日
程式異常修正
- We’ve made some additional tweaks to our new sign-in and sign-out flows.
Slack 3.3.8-beta1
2019 年 2 月 12 日
新消息
- When you sign in, you'll now sign in through the browser rather than within the app.
程式異常修正
- We've fixed the tray icon to make the notification badge easier to see, because, let's face it, if you can't see a notification, it's not really doing its job.
- Switching from one channel to another will now give the correct name and information of the new one, rather than the old one, as was previously happening.
- The new loading animation was a little stretched, or a little squished, depending on how you looked at it. It's now practically perfect.
- A few icons in menus went missing on Windows 10, and have now been retrieved.
- Occasionally, the "Open the Slack App" browser button was not opening the workspace in the desktop app. Silly, really. It now does.
- If you use SSO (Single Sign-on) to log in, it should now work perfectly every time.
Slack 3.3.7
2019 年 1 月 16 日
新消息
- From today, you'll notice a shiny new app button that matches our new logo. You can read more about it on our blog at SlackHQ.com. Change! Everyone loves it. (Having said that, nothing about Slack or how you use it has changed. Just the button.)
Slack 3.3.4-beta3
2018 年 12 月 12 日
程式異常修正
- 'Paste and Match Style' (Ctrl+Shift+V) was pasting copied text twice. We've fixed that.
- 'Paste and Match Style' (Ctrl+Shift+V) was pasting copied text twice. We've fixed that. In the app.
- Notification sounds were, confoundingly, not playing when they should have been (when, say, you needed notifying about something). The case of the missing notification sounds has been solved.
- We've continued to improve how Slack behaves with proxies. If you were having any connectivity issues with the previous beta, you should no longer have them.
Slack 3.3.4-beta2
2018 年 11 月 16 日
程式異常修正
- A few connectivity issues caused by PAC (proxy auto-configuration) files, are issues no longer. Because we fixed them! Hurrah.
Slack 3.3.4
2018 年 10 月 16 日
程式異常修正
- Users signing in with Single Sign-On would see the same message twice when logging in. This will not happen any more.
- When trying to select a portion of a code-formatted block of text (text formatted with ` or ``` at either end), some characters were proving slippery and hard to select. You can now copy and paste to your heart's content.
- Several random, rare crashes — on launch and at other times — have been eliminated. More random and rare crashes inevitably exist, of course, and as soon as we know what they are, we'll eliminate those too.
- The full screen shortcut was mistakenly listed as ‘Ctrl+F’ instead of ‘Ctrl+Shift+F’ in the "View" menu. We both apologize for this and hope that, because of it, someone out there discovered 'Ctrl+F' as a useful shortcut for searching the channel that you're in. Always look on the bright side of bugs.
Slack 3.3.3
2018 年 10 月 1 日
程式異常修正
- All updates are important, of course. This one contains security updates, and as we know, they’re the most important kind of all.
Slack 3.3.0
2018 年 7 月 30 日
程式異常修正
- Overall stability of the app has been improved, thanks to a clutch of fixes.
- It's very, very useful when you report issues to us, so we've improved the diagnostic tools so that when you do, we can better analyze the issues, and, hopefully, fix them for you faster.
- Some individuals were getting duplicate notifications due to multiple windows being open simultaneously. We’ve fixed this, so no longer will one message create two notifications.
- A slight shift in color profiles in 3.2.0 was causing a flickering between the old and new colors.
- When the thing you're downloading has downloaded, we're now better at telling you so.
- We’ve made tweaks to the checker of spelling, so it can spell check more reliably. It spells it "check". Or "cheque", if checking in British English. In fact, the spellchecker as a whole now works better than ever.
- Links in Slack will now, by default, dependably open in the browser you've chosen as your default browser. Because that's what "default" means! Brilliant.
- Live Tiles, which weren’t updating correctly when pinned, now are.
- Notifications were preventing you from clicking on surrounding windows. This was unbefitting, and a little needy. Click on whatever you need to click on. Don't let us stop you. You know what you're doing.
Slack 3.2.0
2018 年 4 月 26 日
新消息
- A plethora of improvements for the people of Enterprise Grid, including faster quick switching, better proxy support, and direct message draft syncing across multiple workspaces (so whichever workspace you started typing that message in, you can finish in another).
- You can now right-click on Slack in the taskbar to do useful things like jump to a specific workspace, or move Slack to your current display.
程式異常修正
- Unread badges, which had been being a little inconsistent, have been given a stern talking to, and promise to be more reliable henceforth.
- Call loading has been improved, as have other general pieces of call performance.
- The workspace sign-in flow has been gently massaged, leading to improved error handling and magic link support.
- Copying an email link will now, as you might expect, copy the email link.
- A clutch of crufty crashes, as hard to explain as they were annoying to experience, have now been completely corrected.
- Sometimes, clicking on an Action Center notification could cause Slack to hang until you clicked on the start menu. Fixed that.
- Notifications on Windows 7 machines without graphics acceleration hardware can now be used once again.
- We closed first our left eye, then our right, and can confirm that the text in this new version is a little bit sharper for some Windows users.
- Applications launched by Slack (when, say, clicking a link) will no longer inherit Slack’s environment variables.
Slack 3.1.1
2018 年 4 月 6 日
程式異常修正
- We got so excited about your emoji we kept requesting them, particularly at the moment you switched channels. This caused all manner of slowness. We've since bottled our enthusiasm, and now request emoji exactly one (1) time.
Slack 3.1.0
2018 年 2 月 15 日
新消息
- We’re using a new font for Japanese. It’s clearer, more legible, and goes well with aubergine. (Which is the default color of your sidebar. As well as a vegetable.)
- Sometimes Slack takes too long to start up. If that happens, a) we’re sorry that it does, but b) you’ll now see a link with some helpful troubleshooting ideas.
- When a file’s done downloading, a new notification will dutifully let you know.
- If you’ve asked Slack to launch right when your computer turns on, Slack now does so much more quietly — with less extraneous loading screen action, and fewer fanfares.
- For Windows 10 users, we now offer the option to disable hardware acceleration. If you’re seeing glitchy graphics and other unpleasantness, try toggling this option to on.
程式異常修正
- Badges about unread messages would linger on the dock icon, even after said messages had been read. These badges will linger no more.
- Slack would occasionally crash when it wasn’t allowed to put files in the Temp folder. Now, it will simply use the Downloads folder, instead.
- Some users who clicked on a magic link were not taken to their workspace. We have set our cauldrons to a slow simmer and magic links should now work as expected.
- When trying to connect via a proxy, Slack simply refused to load. No longer!
- Now you can download a file from Slack, delete it, and then download it again. If that seems like the way the Slack should’ve always worked, well, you aren’t wrong.
- Right clicking “something” and choosing “Search with Google” had a tendency to search for “so”, “me”, or “thing.” It will now search for the entire text. So if you really do want to Google “something” (or something else), we’ll have your back.
- Images sometimes were appearing in notifications, contrary to the wishes of those who had chosen to hide message previews. This is now fixed, your wishes respected.
- Clicking the close, minimize, and maximize buttons would occasionally do nothing at all. You can now close, minimize, or, preferably, maximize Slack.
- If you dismiss a tooltip, it will leave promptly and politely.
- Previously, Slack would override a system’s TEMP variable. If you know what that means, know now that it is fixed.
- Some anti-virus software had become overly suspicious of Slack. We are not a virus, and we’ll do better about letting your anti-virus software know.
Slack 3.0.5
2018 年 1 月 18 日
程式異常修正
- Another important security update. See? We told you they were all important.
Slack 3.0.3
2018 年 1 月 4 日
程式異常修正
- On some Windows 7 systems, Slack kept Windows from shutting down without making a fuss. It’ll now let your system shut down in peace.
- When Windows had trouble showing your notification, Slack would panic and crash. It’ll stop doing that.
- An important security update. Security updates are always important. This is one of those.
Slack 3.0.2
2017 年 12 月 19 日
程式異常修正
- We undid changes that have been causing some people to occasionally miss notifications with 3.0.0. You will now miss nothing. Unless you want to.
- Clicking on and replying to notifications is now also more reliable.
Slack 3.0.0
2017 年 10 月 27 日
新消息
- When you’re in a lot of workspaces, the app now uses much less memory, and starting up is faster, to boot.
- And flipping between those workspaces is now faster. Not super-sonic, but certainly somewhere between a jiffy and lickety-split.
- We shunted the sign-in page out of the app — it's now rerouted to a new window, for reasons of reliability.
- A new-fangled lock badge subtly lets you know which workspaces you're currently signed out of. Or of which you're currently signed out. Either way.
- Our start up screen has been spruced-up and slimmed-down, and is worth something between a passing glance and a darn good gander
- …As is the helpful way that dates now stick to the top of a channel while scrolling through messages.
- Finally, for the Windows Store folks: say howdy to genuine auto-launch support.
程式異常修正
- It’s been a long time coming but brings us joy to say: There's now 100% less reloading during drag and drop!
- Repeated visits to the "Something’s not working" screen? Turns out the main thing not working was that screen. It is no more.
- If you kept the app running for a long time, you might be on the receiving end of two consecutive updates. Now things are one-at-a-time, as they should be.
- Out of consideration, we scooted the sidebar out of your way when viewing full-screen video.
- We fixed your ability to exit — or escape — full-screen video by pressing the aptly-named “Escape” key.
- The blackout caused by a window being closed while full-screen, with one request confoundingly eclipsing the other, has been sunsetted.
- Found: Missing Ctrl-1 / Cmd-1 hotkey. Please call 1-800-SLACKME to claim. Don't actually call that number. It doesn't do anything. Unlike the hotkey.
- Remedied: A crash on Windows 10 when an Action Center notification contained special characters.
- Speaking of notifications, we ferreted out a few cases where sounds were not playing or profile images were missing, and righted them.
- If you connected a secondary display, then later disconnected it only to find Slack missing offscreen, you’re in luck. This version is less jumpy.
Slack 2.8.0
2017 年 9 月 6 日
新消息
- Support for a top secret, very hush-hush, highly classified and very exciting new feature that we wish we could call by name, but we cannot.
- All mentions of “team” have been changed to “workspace” when referring to the app, though not when referring to the people in it. You create a workspace. You invite people from your team. Simple!
- You can now configure the language used by the spellchecker in Preferences to be the language you wish to spell correctly.
- You can now configure your delivery method of choice for notifications (built-in, Action Center, Action Center Abbreviated), in addition to being able to configure the position of those notifications (again)
程式異常修正
- Fixed: A few rare crashes when making a call and/or screen sharing on a call are now, we believe, on the brink of extinction - or possibly, we hope, gone forever.
- Fixed: An issue where the app would hang if your OS reported that you were in certain timezones
- Fixed: You may have been running into a Something's Not Working screen when waking your computer from sleep. Turns out the thing not working was that. So we fixed it.
- Fixed: Windows Action Center notifications were bright red for some reason: they are now less red.
- Fixed: Notification sounds would sometimes play twice. Notification sounds will no longer play twice.
Slack 2.7.1
2017 年 8 月 15 日
程式異常修正
- You're nearly finished signing in when suddenly – bonk – you're brought back to the first page. Hey, what gives? Please accept our apologies and, in this version, 100% less bonking.
- Ding. Ba-dum tsss. Plink. Boing. Hummus. We know you've been missing all of these sounds, so we wrote them down for you. The app should play them more often now, too.
Slack 2.7.0
2017 年 7 月 24 日
新消息
- File downloads are now pausable and – in perhaps a master stroke of matchmaking – resumable too.
- A bevy of changes to make the app more keyboard navigable.
- We’ve adjusted the app icon, but just a skosh. Putting our best foot forward.
- Should the worst happen and the app fail to load, you'll see a less dreadful error page and perhaps even a code you can share.
程式異常修正
- On Windows 7, notifications have been made more reliable, at the expense of a preference: you’ll no longer be able to customize their position on-screen.
- On Windows 10, we’ve negotiated a truce between notifications and your antivirus. This will keep notifications appearing in a timely manner. They’ll play whatever sound you’ve told them to play more reliably, too.
- The team sidebar is no longer touch-challenged. Tap, flick, and drag teams to your heart’s content.
- Cancelling a running download is 38% less crashy. For when you decide you didn’t need that third gif after all.
- We spliced some wires we shouldn’t have, causing a loading screen to flash briefly after signing into a team. Now it’s as it should be.
- Those little white dots in the team sidebar that let you know when you have messages to read? They’re no longer obscured when the app is maximized.
Slack 2.6.3
2017 年 6 月 2 日
程式異常修正
- Sometimes if you changed networks, we used to rouse from sleep in a bit of a daze, greeting you with a blank screen. Now, we awaken bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Or at the very least, with your team displayed.
- Where, in rare cases, some external links didn't end up pointing to the right place when you clicked them, they now do.
- Video playback should now be much smoother, and nicer to your network.
- On certain keyboard layouts, hitting backspace didn't actually delete the last character, which was a surprise, but a surprise of the lesser kind - there is now one fewer lesser surprise.
Slack 2.6.2
2017 年 5 月 17 日
程式異常修正
- Unexplainably, context menus and spell-check stopped working in some teams. OK: we have an explanation but we'd rather not discuss it. It's embarrassing. Rest easy knowing that it's fixed here.
Slack 2.6.0
2017 年 4 月 20 日
新消息
- We revamped video calls, making the experience more intuitive, and more attractive. As a bonus, they're more resource efficient and now let you change audio devices during a call. If that's the kind of thing you need to do.
- Remove thine shackles from thine eyes, and behold: gloriously legible text, regardless of your display scaling!
- We'll no longer clear notifications from the Action Center automatically, but if you're on the Windows Creators Update we'll bundle them up so that it's easier for you to do.
程式異常修正
- A rare bug that turned Slack into a process hydra: receiving notifications or switching channels would spawn new processes seemingly without end.
- The Launch on login preference should be more reliable this time around (for the technically inclined: it now uses the registry instead of a Startup shortcut).
- We paved over a series of potholes that were strewn about the app, making crashes far less likely.
- Should you ever wish to say goodbye to one of your teams, a right-click > Remove from the sidebar will do the trick now more reliably than before.
- Switching teams using the numbered shortcuts is noticeably faster. We would say "37%" if we were forced to put a number on it. Fortunately, we aren't, and we won't.
- Opening a context menu won't freeze videos or gifs playing in the app.
- We dusted off the cobwebs in the app menu and composted a few menu items that weren't useful when signed into one team.
- The default window size is a smidgen larger. You won't notice, because your window will keep being the same size it's always been. That's just the way it is, and we don't want it to change.
- Our spellchecker would occasionally mark correctly spelled words as incorrect. It had ONE job. It now performs it.
- With surgical precision, we cut out the frame border that appeared when the app window was maximized.
Slack 2.5.2
2017 年 3 月 9 日
程式異常修正
- We made the act of signing in more reliable for teams using SSO.
- For the times when Slack just... doesn't: try Help > Clear Cache and Restart. It has all the nougaty goodness of Reset App Data, without the stale aftertaste of losing your teams.
Slack 2.5.1
2017 年 2 月 14 日
新消息
- We tried to imagine a centralized location that made it easy to put Slack onto a bunch of Windows computers all at once. Then realised we were imagining the Windows Store. So we put the app in there instead. It made so much more sense. https://slack.com/ssb/download-winstore.
- The way we load teams you don’t view often has been changed to improve the memory footprint of the app. One day, it will be a pitter patter of tiny footprints. For now, it’s a tad slower, a little less hefty, and a lot more attractive. Think “brontosaurus in a nice hat.”
- Folks consistently unable to load the app will now be greeted by a troubleshooting page that offers suggestions on making their situation better. (Spoiler: it's usually to do with over-zealous antivirus software).
- Those pasting text with style into a Post then finding their text to have "no style" can now Paste & Match Style under the Edit menu.
- You can see our Help Center documentation in – of all places – the Help menu. The almost over-intuitively named Open Help Center item will be your friend.
- Spellcheck support for three (세!) additional languages; writers of Korean, Portugese (Brazilian), and Albanian type a little easier.
程式異常修正
- Fixed: Waking Slack after hibernation or a system crash occasionally found all your teams missing. Thank you for your patience, and sorry for the inconvenience; it no longer should.
- Fixed: A rare bug where team icons shuffled out of formation in the sidebar. They're more stoic and sticky and as a bonus, rearranging them is smoother.
- Fixed: On Windows, a handful of zoom-based glitches: borders inappropriately sized, taskbars jumping around. All of that? Smoothed.
- Fixed: Customers typing in languages that use IME composition (Korean, for example) will find that the message input is 82% stickier.
- Fixed: In a truly McGyver maneuver, we applied an additional layer of duct tape around Windows 10 notifications. Literal duct tape. Ask no questions.