Slack Mac 版 (Beta) - 版本說明

Slack 4.47.72
2025 年 12 月 12 日
Slack 4.47.69
2025 年 12 月 3 日
程式異常修正
- 別在意，我們只是在做一些小調整，好讓應用程式保持最佳狀態。敬請期待更多內容。再見！
Slack 4.47.65
2025 年 11 月 24 日
Slack 4.47.59
2025 年 10 月 29 日
程式異常修正
- 我們修復了程式異常、提高了效能並完成了工作，結果還不錯。請以負責任的方式盡情使用 Slack。
Slack 4.46.104
2025 年 10 月 15 日
程式異常修正
- 此次版本修正的所有程式異常都不太明顯，難以察覺，或者說過於繁瑣，用文字難以形容。儘管如此，事情都完成了，改善工作也做了，應用程式也稍微變得更好了。
Slack 4.46.101
2025 年 10 月 1 日
程式異常修正
- 當你開啟新的一天時，有個小提醒：因為有你，世界更為獨特，而且你也在以意想不到的方式影響著他人。對了，這次我們沒有對應用程式進行任何重大變更，繼續開心地傳送訊息吧！
Slack 4.46.99
2025 年 9 月 18 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.46.95
2025 年 9 月 5 日
程式異常修正
- 我們清理了程式碼，確保一切順暢運作。現在的 Slack「清潔溜溜」，流暢無阻。
Slack 4.45.69
2025 年 8 月 19 日
Slack 4.45.68
2025 年 8 月 13 日
程式異常修正
- 我們清理了程式碼，確保一切順暢運作。現在的 Slack「清潔溜溜」，流暢無阻。
Slack 4.45.65
2025 年 7 月 30 日
程式異常修正
- 我們清理了程式碼，確保一切順暢運作。現在的 Slack「清潔溜溜」，流暢無阻。
Slack 4.45.64
2025 年 7 月 18 日
程式異常修正
- 本週雖然沒有大幅更新，但也不代表就不重要了。不可能每天都有喜事或重大更新，但有我們在的每一天都是好日子。本次的更新內容也很不賴。
Slack 4.45.60
2025 年 7 月 9 日
程式異常修正
- 當你開啟新的一天時，有個小提醒：因為有你，世界更為獨特，而且你也在以意想不到的方式影響著他人。對了，這次我們沒有對應用程式進行任何重大變更，繼續開心地傳送訊息吧！
Slack 4.45.52
2025 年 6 月 25 日
程式異常修正
- 我們修復了程式異常、提高了效能並完成了工作，結果還不錯。請以負責任的方式盡情使用 Slack。
Slack 4.44.65
2025 年 6 月 5 日
Slack 4.44.63
2025 年 5 月 23 日
程式異常修正
- 此次版本修正的所有程式異常都不太明顯，難以察覺，或者說過於繁瑣，用文字難以形容。儘管如此，事情都完成了，改善工作也做了，應用程式也稍微變得更好了。
Slack 4.44.61
2025 年 5 月 20 日
程式異常修正
- 當你開啟新的一天時，有個小提醒：因為有你，世界更為獨特，而且你也在以意想不到的方式影響著他人。對了，這次我們沒有對應用程式進行任何重大變更，繼續開心地傳送訊息吧！
Slack 4.44.60
2025 年 5 月 14 日
程式異常修正
- 應用程式確實不斷在進步，這是經科學驗證的事實，毋庸置疑。感謝你關注我們的最新動態！
Slack 4.44.59
2025 年 5 月 2 日
程式異常修正
- 你是否有過這樣的經歷？感覺什麼都沒發生，但回頭看才發現其實發生了很多事情。應用程式現在也是這樣。
Slack 4.43.52
2025 年 4 月 9 日
程式異常修正
- 別在意，我們只是在做一些小調整，好讓應用程式保持最佳狀態。敬請期待更多內容。再見！
Slack 4.43.51
2025 年 3 月 31 日
Slack 4.43.49
2025 年 3 月 19 日
程式異常修正
- 就像磨平粗糙部分一樣，我們改進了應用程式的修正程式，以免產生「數位碎片」。你知道真的有「數位碎片」這回事嗎？現在確實是如此，但你完全不必擔心這個問題。
Slack 4.43.44
2025 年 3 月 10 日
Slack 4.43.43
2025 年 3 月 6 日
程式異常修正
- 我們整理架子又擦窗戶，還戴上白手套摸一摸每個平面，確定打掃得一塵不染。這只不過是為了確保一切井然有序所做的小小日常維護工作，這之後就能大展身手啦！
Slack 4.42.120
2025 年 2 月 12 日
新消息
- Starting with this version, Slack has changed our company registration in the MacOS desktop signing certificate from SLACK TECHNOLOGIES INC to SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, LLC following a similar change to our Windows desktop signing certificate in 2023. This change has been updated with our certificate registrar, and SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, LLC is the valid and correct publisher for new versions of Slack. If you’re suddenly seeing Slack being flagged by anti-virus software, the new binary and publisher name may need to be allowlisted by your company’s security policies. Many thanks for your understanding!
Slack 4.42.117
2025 年 1 月 30 日
程式異常修正
Slack 4.42.115
2025 年 1 月 15 日
程式異常修正
- 就像跑者穩定增加跑步的速度一樣，本次更新不太顯眼，但也同樣重要。你會發現應用程式變快了一點，變精簡了一點，離目標也更近了一點。
Slack 4.41.105
2024 年 12 月 5 日
程式異常修正
- 這週沒有任何要宣布的重大修復，但請放心，我們日後肯定會進行更多修復。當然，並不是說出現程式異常是我們的目標。失誤、調整、犯錯和修正都是人生的必經階段，也是成長的代價。無論你現在處於哪個階段，我們都希望你能樂在其中，享受當下。
Slack 4.41.104
2024 年 11 月 27 日
程式異常修正
- 這週也是努力工作的一週，但很難用言語表達出我們有多努力，這就像在河中游泳的鴨子一樣。鴨子在水下用腳蹼奮力划水，但在水面上，卻只看到牠們輕柔而優雅地滑過水面，完全不似水下那般費力。本週的 Slack 就像鴨子一樣。
Slack 4.41.98
2024 年 11 月 14 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.41.97
2024 年 10 月 24 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.41.96
2024 年 10 月 22 日
新消息
- 自 4.41 版開始，macOS 版 Slack 也可以使用 PKG 格式了。請參閱 https://slack.com/help/articles/360035635174-Deploy-Slack-for-macOS 瞭解詳細資料。
程式異常修正
- 別在意，我們只是在做一些小調整，好讓應用程式保持最佳狀態。敬請期待更多內容。再見！
Slack 4.41.92
2024 年 10 月 16 日
新消息
- Starting with version 4.41, Slack for macOS will also be available in PKG format. Please see https://slack.com/help/articles/360035635174-Deploy-Slack-for-macOS for more details.
程式異常修正
- 別在意，我們只是在做一些小調整，好讓應用程式保持最佳狀態。敬請期待更多內容。再見！
Slack 4.41.90
2024 年 10 月 8 日
程式異常修正
- 感謝你更新應用程式！此次變更無法用一句簡單的話來概括，但我們正竭盡所能確保應用程式盡可能流暢地運作。讓我們為又更進一步歡呼！
Slack 4.40.133
2024 年 10 月 2 日
新消息
- 自 4.40.128 版開始，macOS 版 Slack 也可以使用 PKG 格式了。請參閱 https://slack.com/help/articles/360035635174-Deploy-Slack-for-macOS 瞭解詳細資料。
Slack 4.40.128
2024 年 9 月 10 日
程式異常修正
- 本週沒什麼重大事項需要報告，實際上也沒什麼小事情要報告。工作仍在進行中，不過更像是在戲劇換場景時那種幕後工作，我們默默地為即將發生的事情做準備。
Slack 4.40.126
2024 年 9 月 5 日
程式異常修正
- 此次版本修正的所有程式異常都不太明顯，難以察覺，或者說過於繁瑣，用文字難以形容。儘管如此，事情都完成了，改善工作也做了，應用程式也稍微變得更好了。
Slack 4.40.120
2024 年 8 月 21 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.40.114
2024 年 8 月 9 日
程式異常修正
- 別在意，我們只是在做一些小調整，好讓應用程式保持最佳狀態。敬請期待更多內容。再見！
Slack 4.40.113
2024 年 8 月 7 日
程式異常修正
- 此版本並無任何重大消息要宣布，但我們還是感謝您時時關注我們的最新動態！
Slack 4.39.95
2024 年 7 月 25 日
程式異常修正
- 此次版本修正的所有程式異常都不太明顯，難以察覺，或者說過於繁瑣，用文字難以形容。儘管如此，事情都完成了，改善工作也做了，應用程式也稍微變得更好了。
Slack 4.39.90
2024 年 7 月 3 日
程式異常修正
- 應用程式確實不斷在進步，這是經科學驗證的事實，毋庸置疑。感謝你關注我們的最新動態！
Slack 4.39.88
2024 年 6 月 12 日
程式異常修正
- macOS Monterey 及以上版本的使用者在執行 App Store 版 Slack 時發現無法共享螢幕，而且明明已經授予權限了，卻還是看到提示，要求在系統層級啟用權限。人們常說「與其事前要求許可，寧可事後請求原諒」，因此針對這次的情況，我們希望你原諒我們一直要求授權。想要深入瞭解嗎？請前往我們的說明中心：https://slack.com/help/articles/29407960918291。
Slack 4.39.81
2024 年 6 月 3 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.38.125
2024 年 5 月 15 日
Slack 4.38.121
2024 年 5 月 8 日
Slack 4.38.115
2024 年 4 月 17 日
新消息
- 向 Slack AI 打聲招呼吧！這套全新的生成式 AI 工具能做的可多了，不但幫助你更聰明地搜尋、即時產生對話摘要，還提供其他許多功能。快前往說明中心，瞭解如何使用 Slack AI：https://slack.com/help/articles/25076892548883-Introducing--Slack-AI
Slack 4.38.108
2024 年 4 月 9 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.37.101
2024 年 4 月 3 日
程式異常修正
- 此次並無事項需要報告。雖然你看不到，但其實有許多事項正在暗中進行。我們正努力讓 Slack 變得更好；這次看起來成效並不那麼明顯就是。
Slack 4.37.94
2024 年 3 月 14 日
程式異常修正
- 本週沒什麼重大事項需要報告，實際上也沒什麼小事情要報告。工作仍在進行中，不過更像是在戲劇換場景時那種幕後工作，我們默默地為即將發生的事情做準備。
Slack 4.37.93
2024 年 3 月 13 日
程式異常修正
- 應用程式確實不斷在進步，這是經科學驗證的事實，毋庸置疑。感謝你關注我們的最新動態！
Slack 4.37.84
2024 年 2 月 21 日
程式異常修正
- 在 macOS 14.4 系統上開微型會議期間，共享螢幕時不會再出現系統警示，提示您允許 Slack 擷取螢幕和音訊。
Slack 4.37.77
2024 年 2 月 12 日
程式異常修正
- 別在意，我們只是在做一些小調整，好讓應用程式保持最佳狀態。敬請期待更多內容。再見！
Slack 4.36.140
2024 年 1 月 24 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.36.138
2024 年 1 月 9 日
程式異常修正
- 此次版本修正的所有程式異常都不太明顯，難以察覺，或者說過於繁瑣，用文字難以形容。儘管如此，事情都完成了，改善工作也做了，應用程式也稍微變得更好了。
Slack 4.36.136
2023 年 12 月 21 日
Slack 4.36.134
2023 年 12 月 6 日
程式異常修正
- 此版本並無任何重大消息要宣布，但我們還是感謝您時時關注我們的最新動態！
Slack 4.36.122
2023 年 12 月 1 日
程式異常修正
- 應用程式確實不斷在進步，這是經科學驗證的事實，毋庸置疑。感謝你關注我們的最新動態！
Slack 4.35.130
2023 年 11 月 22 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.35.126
2023 年 11 月 1 日
程式異常修正
- 本週沒什麼重大事項需要報告，實際上也沒什麼小事情要報告。工作仍在進行中，不過更像是在戲劇換場景時那種幕後工作，我們默默地為即將發生的事情做準備。
Slack 4.35.121
2023 年 10 月 19 日
程式異常修正
- 別在意，我們只是在做一些小調整，好讓應用程式保持最佳狀態。敬請期待更多內容。再見！
Slack 4.35.120
2023 年 10 月 12 日
程式異常修正
- 我們修復了程式異常、提高了效能並完成了工作，結果還不錯。請以負責任的方式盡情使用 Slack。
Slack 4.35.118
2023 年 10 月 11 日
程式異常修正
- 虛擬機器與 Slack 同時執行時造成實際的問題，但我們基本上很確定，本次更新已杜絕這個問題。
Slack 4.35.111
2023 年 9 月 28 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.34.121
2023 年 9 月 28 日
Slack 4.34.119
2023 年 9 月 12 日
Slack 4.34.115
2023 年 9 月 5 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.34.104
2023 年 8 月 16 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.34.92
2023 年 8 月 2 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.33.84
2023 年 7 月 24 日
敬請期待
- On Sept. 1, we’ll be deprecating support for some older operating systems and outdated versions of Slack. Please visit our Help Center to get all the details: https://slack.com/help/articles/115002037526-System-requirements-for-using-Slack.
Slack 4.33.73
2023 年 6 月 19 日
程式異常修正
- Intelligent quips often contain depth of thought, but that's not what we mean when we say that smartquotes were presenting a problem for deep links. Punctuation will no longer affect the punctuality of your deep link updates.
- Good governance is all about removing roadblocks, which is why we've retooled the sign-in flow for GovSlack. Now when you sign in to a government workspace for the first time, we'll automatically restart the app in Gov mode (instead of kicking you back to the login page). Your Slack dollars at work!
- Did you know that clicking on a banner notification will take you directly to the message that triggered it? Had you noticed that recently this feature stopped working? May we make you aware that this is now fixed? Shall we stop writing in rhetorical questions?
Slack 4.33.69
2023 年 6 月 8 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.33.60
2023 年 5 月 31 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.32.126
2023 年 5 月 22 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.32.122
2023 年 5 月 1 日
Slack 4.32.119
2023 年 4 月 17 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.31.155
2023 年 3 月 27 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.31.152
2023 年 3 月 20 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.31.150
2023 年 3 月 15 日
新消息
- Organizations will be able to manage Slack desktop client settings during rollout and ongoing operations. Configurations can be deployed with industry standard tooling: Group Policies on Windows, user preferences profiles on Mac and with configuration files on Linux.
See https://slack.com/help/articles/11906214948755
程式異常修正
- Double-clicking on the title bar now maximizes all Slack windows, not just the main one. Please enjoy this expansive change.
- Ever navigate away from Slack during a huddle, then have trouble finding that window again? Clicking the dock icon will now focus your last-active window, bringing that hidden huddle out of hiding.
Slack 4.31.145
2023 年 3 月 6 日
新消息
- Organizations will be able to manage Slack desktop client settings during rollout and ongoing operations. Configurations can be deployed with industry standard tooling: Group Policies on Windows, user preferences profiles on Mac and with configuration files on Linux.
See https://slack.com/help/articles/11354894714899-Managing-desktop-client-configurations
程式異常修正
- Double-clicking on the title bar now maximizes all Slack windows, not just the main one. Please enjoy this expansive change.
- Ever navigate away from Slack during a huddle, then have trouble finding that window again? Clicking the dock icon will now focus your last-active window, bringing that hidden huddle out of hiding.
Slack 4.30.88
2022 年 12 月 13 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.29.149
2022 年 11 月 14 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.29.144
2022 年 10 月 24 日
程式異常修正
- “What is this—a video player for ants?” YouTube videos embedded in Slack can now be expanded to play in full-screen mode, which we’re told is at least three times bigger.
Slack 4.29.141
2022 年 10 月 5 日
程式異常修正
- “What is this—a video player for ants?” YouTube videos embedded in Slack can now be expanded to play in full-screen mode, which we’re told is at least three times bigger.
Slack 4.28.184
2022 年 9 月 27 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.28.182
2022 年 9 月 20 日
Slack 4.28.171
2022 年 8 月 24 日
新消息
- On Sept. 1, we’ll be deprecating support for some older operating systems and outdated versions of Slack. Please visit our Help Center to get all the details: https://slack.com/help/articles/115002037526-System-requirements-for-using-Slack.
程式異常修正
- Trying to capture your screen with a third-party app while also sharing your screen in Slack may have resulted in the non-Slack app crashing. We’d like to say that this was because the idea of “capture” is antithetical to “sharing,” but in truth it was just a “bug.”
Slack 4.28.163
2022 年 8 月 10 日
程式異常修正
- Trying to capture your screen with a third-party app while also sharing your screen in Slack may have resulted in the non-Slack app crashing. We’d like to say that this was because the idea of “capture” is antithetical to “sharing,” but in truth it was just a “bug.”
敬請期待
- Heads-up: We’ll be deprecating certain older versions of Slack on Sept. 1 in order to continue supporting newer operating systems. Please visit the Help Center for more information: https://slack.com/help/articles/115002037526-System-requirements-for-using-Slack.
Slack 4.27.154
2022 年 6 月 14 日
新消息
- You may have noticed that with this release there’s a new, larger number at the end of the version string. Going forward, while you’ll still see the numbers laid out in a <MAJOR.MINOR.BUILD> sequence, the “Build” numbers will now correspond to specific builds on our end as opposed to a small sequential number. TL;DR: A few more numbers for you, a bit more specificity for everyone.
- We’ve added the most common Apple and Microsoft file extensions to our approved list so you won’t be asked to confirm each time you open a Word doc or Keynote presentation. Are you sure you’d like one less approval? YES/NO
程式異常修正
- If you’re in a locale that does not use the default system string encoding on Mac, opening certain file types would cause a crash in a native dependency that tries to interpret a string passed to it as the system default string encoding. If that doesn’t mean anything to you, well don’t worry because we fixed it.
Slack 4.27.150
2022 年 6 月 2 日
新消息
- You may have noticed that with this release there’s a new, larger number at the end of the version string. Going forward, while you’ll still see the numbers laid out in a <MAJOR.MINOR.BUILD> sequence, the “Build” numbers will now correspond to specific builds on our end as opposed to a small sequential number. TL;DR: A few more numbers for you, a bit more specificity for everyone.
- We’ve added the most common Apple and Microsoft file extensions to our approved list so you won’t be asked to confirm each time you open a Word doc or Keynote presentation. Are you sure you’d like one less approval? YES/NO
程式異常修正
- If you’re in a locale that does not use the default system string encoding on Mac, opening certain file types would cause a crash in a native dependency that tries to interpret a string passed to it as the system default string encoding. If that doesn’t mean anything to you, well don’t worry because we fixed it.
Slack 4.26.1
2022 年 5 月 4 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.26.0
2022 年 4 月 25 日
程式異常修正
- If you tried to re-download a file that was already present in your Downloads folder, the app would pretend to download it again without actually producing a new file. Duplicitous duplication was never part of the plan—sorry about that.
Slack 4.26.0-beta2
2022 年 4 月 11 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.26.0-beta1
2022 年 4 月 1 日
程式異常修正
- If you tried to re-download a file that was already present in your Downloads folder, the app would pretend to download it again without actually producing a new file. Duplicitous duplication was never part of the plan—sorry about that.
Slack 4.25.0
2022 年 3 月 24 日
新消息
- Starting today, you’ll see a confirmation pop-up when a link in Slack is prompting another program to open. If you don’t want to see these each time because you enjoy living on the edge, just check the box “Always open files of this type.”
程式異常修正
- We discovered that under very specific circumstances (stars being aligned, barometric pressure being just so, looking in a mirror and saying “Slackbot” 3 times), Active Directory users were ending up with a backslash in their Home directory, which was preventing the app from launching. However it happened, all slashes are welcome at the party, so Slack will run as expected now.
Slack 4.25.0-beta1
2022 年 3 月 16 日
新消息
- Starting today, you’ll see a confirmation pop-up when a link in Slack is prompting another program to open. If you don’t want to see these each time because you enjoy living on the edge, just check the box “Always open files of this type.”
Slack 4.24.1
2022 年 3 月 10 日
新消息
- If you've been wanting to use a virtual camera on a video call in Slack, well, now you can! Plug in a custom video feed from your computer, or use a fancy digital camera for crystal clear picture. Daguerreotypes and hand-cranked movie cameras are not supported as input sources at this time.
程式異常修正
- We discovered that when an update to the app failed, people were still being notified that the update was a success. There is a time and place for “fake it ‘til you make it,” but this was not one of them.
Slack 4.24.0-beta1
2022 年 2 月 3 日
新消息
- If you've been wanting to use a virtual camera on a video call in Slack, well, now you can! Plug in a custom video feed from your computer, or use a fancy digital camera for crystal clear picture. Daguerreotypes and hand-cranked movie cameras are not supported as input sources at this time.
程式異常修正
- We discovered that when an update to the app failed, people were still being notified that the update was a success. There is a time and place for “fake it ‘til you make it,” but this was not one of them.
Slack 4.23.1-beta1
2022 年 1 月 12 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.23.0
2021 年 12 月 7 日
程式異常修正
- Those on MacOS 12 reported that notification sounds were still coming through despite Notification Sounds being set to “None.” We have updated the internal logic to the more explicit “None, not under any circumstances, not even if it’s very important, never, not once, nil, absolutely not.” We hope it takes the hint.
- Some external URLs were occasionally launching within the Slack app window, but will now load in your default web browser, as is proper. Slack cannot have a little web page, even as a treat.
Slack 4.23.0-beta1
2021 年 11 月 22 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.22.0
2021 年 11 月 8 日
Slack 4.22.0-beta1
2021 年 10 月 28 日
Slack 4.21.1
2021 年 10 月 25 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.21.0
2021 年 10 月 20 日
程式異常修正
- We were occasionally displaying a message letting you know you had been removed from the desktop beta. However, some of you had never been part of the beta in the first place. We will no longer remind you of things that you are not, or when it is not your birthday, or when there is no update to the app.
Slack 4.21.0-beta1
2021 年 9 月 23 日
程式異常修正
- We were occasionally displaying a message letting you know you had been removed from the desktop beta. However, some of you had never been part of the beta in the first place. We will no longer remind you of things that you are not, or when it is not your birthday, or when there is no update to the app.
Slack 4.20.0
2021 年 9 月 20 日
新消息
- When opening SSH, FTP, SFTP or SMB links, you’ll now see the option to allow all future URLs from just that same domain instead of the whole wide world. A little more secure for us, a little more peace of mind for you.
程式異常修正
- Certain versions of the app were not correctly changing availability to “Away” after 10 minutes of inactivity. While this has been fixed, we’d like to remind you that you can use your Custom Status to let your teammates know your whereabouts beyond simply Active or Away. Examples include: walking the dog, catching up after PTO, taking a mental break, or tweeting nice things to the Slack social media team.
Slack 4.20.0-beta1
2021 年 9 月 7 日
新消息
- When opening SSH, FTP, SFTP or SMB links, you’ll now see the option to allow all future URLs from just that same domain instead of the whole wide world. A little more secure for us, a little more peace of mind for you.
程式異常修正
- Certain versions of the app were not correctly changing availability to “Away” after 10 minutes of inactivity.
While this has been fixed, we’d like to remind you that you can use your Custom Status to let your teammates know your whereabouts beyond simply Active or Away. Examples include: walking the dog, catching up after PTO, taking a mental break, or tweeting nice things to the Slack social media team.
Slack 4.19.0
2021 年 8 月 11 日
Slack 4.19.0-beta1
2021 年 7 月 29 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.18.0
2021 年 7 月 14 日
程式異常修正
- Certain menus were not being properly translated when switching languages in the app. You know what they say about menus — they’re most helpful when you can read them.
- When the app was told to launch on login but remain hidden, it took those instructions a little too seriously, playing hide-and-seek when it should not. That which was hidden was sought, and the app window will now politely reveal itself when you want.
Slack 4.18.0-beta3
2021 年 7 月 8 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.18.0-beta1
2021 年 6 月 22 日
程式異常修正
- Certain menus were not being properly translated when switching languages in the app. You know what they say about menus — they’re most helpful when you can read them.
- When the app was told to launch on login but remain hidden, it took those instructions a little too seriously, playing hide-and-seek when it should not. That which was hidden was sought, and the app window will now politely reveal itself when you want.
Slack 4.17.0
2021 年 6 月 3 日
新消息
- Bigger is better, or rather, closer is clearer. We now support additional zoom levels up to 200% to reduce the strain on your precious peepers.
Slack 4.17.0-beta1
2021 年 5 月 26 日
新消息
- Bigger is better, or rather, closer is clearer. We now support additional zoom levels up to 200% to reduce the strain on your precious peepers.
Slack 4.16.0
2021 年 5 月 4 日
程式異常修正
- Depending on your zoom level, we weren’t always showing the password field when authorizing the use of a proxy. This, by proxy, made for an unpleasant overall experience within Slack.
- Images and notifications were sometimes sharing real estate...inelegantly. We have given them both a talking-to, and they have agreed to joint custody of that section of the screen.
Slack 4.16.0-beta1
2021 年 4 月 25 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.15.0
2021 年 4 月 12 日
程式異常修正
- In the Mac app, certain error screens made it very hard to find the part of the window that allowed you to click and drag. To be fair, entire genres of computer games have been built around hard-to-find click targets. Slack, however, is not a game of this genre — so we’ve made the clickable area a bit wider.
Slack 4.15.0-beta1
2021 年 4 月 6 日
程式異常修正
- In the Mac app, certain error screens made it very hard to find the part of the window that allowed you to click and drag. To be fair, entire genres of computer games have been built around hard-to-find click targets. Slack, however, is not a game of this genre — so we’ve made the clickable area a bit wider.
Slack 4.14.0-beta3
2021 年 3 月 11 日
新消息
- Did you update your Mac to Big Sur? Of course you did, you upstanding citizen. You’ll be rewarded with a freshly-updated Slack icon.
程式異常修正
- We improved the restart experience when you’ve gone offline or are having loading issues.
- We all have to sign out sometimes. If you sign out of all of your workspaces, you should have an easier time signing back in.
- Hopefully you’ll be able to ask “Can you see my screen?” a little less these days. The green border that lets you know you’re screen sharing is back.
Slack 4.14.0-beta1
2021 年 3 月 1 日
新消息
- New Slack app icon with the Big Sur look!
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.13.0-beta5
2021 年 2 月 9 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.13.0-beta3
2021 年 2 月 2 日
程式異常修正
- When you move or resize Slack, we assume you are indeed trying to move or resize it — and so the crash that was regularly happening, instead, was unwelcome. We’ve fixed this. Here’s to properly-sized screens!
- We’ve fixed several accessibility issues. Making Slack more accessible is a continuous journey, and we’re quite grateful that you’re along for the ride!
Slack 4.13.0-beta2
2021 年 1 月 8 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.13.0-beta1
2021 年 1 月 5 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.12.0-beta1
2020 年 11 月 30 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.11.0-beta2
2020 年 11 月 4 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.11.0-beta1
2020 年 10 月 27 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.10.0-beta2
2020 年 9 月 23 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.9.0-beta3
2020 年 8 月 25 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.9.0-beta2
2020 年 8 月 13 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.9.0-beta1
2020 年 8 月 11 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.8.0-beta1
2020 年 7 月 10 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.7.0-beta1
2020 年 6 月 3 日
新消息
- We’ve upgraded all the backend stuff that the apps run on, resulting in better performance and fewer bugs.
Slack 4.6.0-beta1
2020 年 5 月 11 日
新消息
- Batten the hatches! The app sandbox is now enabled for all web content. This is a fancy way of saying we’ve dialed up the security of the app. It wasn’t unsafe before, but it’s double safe now.
- A preference that allows you to choose a unique save location per download, instead of choosing a folder for all of them. For the choosy types.
程式異常修正
- Downloading app updates is less prone to timing out on slow networks, as we’ve extended the timeout to something reasonable.
- The Close button has returned to its rightful place on notifications, for all your dismissing needs.
- If you found yourself, in some distant past, trying to start a song on Spotify with your keyboard’s play button, and it did not respond to your command while Slack was front and center, pesky hardware media keys were the problem. And this version is the cure.
- The app should be less spicy to your CPU when you’re viewing certain network error pages.
- When a download completes, we’ll show an in-app prompt rather than a bothersome system notification.
Slack 4.5.0-beta3
2020 年 4 月 8 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.5.0-beta2
2020 年 3 月 26 日
新消息
- We’ve upgraded all the backend stuff that the apps run on, resulting in better performance and fewer bugs.
-
Our spell checker has been swapped out for a newer model that’s faster, leaner, and capable of fixing your typos in… wait, can this be right? “Multiple languages at the same time”! Open the “Language & Region” preferences to choose your languages. And for whoever it is out there requires that functionality: our hats are off to you. We can barely type in one language right now.
Slack 4.4.1-beta1
2020 年 3 月 20 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.4.0-beta3
2020 年 2 月 28 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整引擎，並對內部進行徹底整理。現在，一切又恢復順暢地運作。
Slack 4.3.3-beta1
2020 年 1 月 31 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.3.2-beta2
2020 年 1 月 14 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整了一些難以察覺或難以解釋的內容。我們期望下次能夠回報你更有趣的標準版本類型。
Slack 4.3.0-beta1
2019 年 12 月 6 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.2.0-beta2
2019 年 11 月 15 日
新消息
- Our newest, fastest, best-performing, shiniest, most nutritious and delicious version of Slack is now fully rolled out, so that’s the one you’re now using. Brilliant.
- Like zooming in and out? Use a numpad? Great news. You can now do these things, on that.
程式異常修正
- Notifications looked weird if your workspace name was long. Now, no matter your team name, notifications look lovely.
- Some messages were being marked as read when Slack was hidden behind applications, or not visible on screen. Now we won’t mark it as read until you’ve actually seen it. Which seems fair.
- Using three finger swipes to navigate channel history on touchpad now works again. And for those who never knew it could work in the first place: it does!
Slack 4.1.2-beta1
2019 年 10 月 15 日
程式異常修正
- Long workspace names now no longer appear as incredibly long in menus.
- Spellchecker stopped working for a small count of users, leading to a shorp uptick in avoidabull erratz. With spellcheck now fully back online for those users, any remaining typos are officially not our fault.
- Slack menus should now be showing up at the right language (meaning the one that is right for you).
Slack 4.1.0-beta5
2019 年 9 月 11 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.1.0-beta3
2019 年 9 月 2 日
新消息
- Thanks to a few tweaks to the engine, a polish of the pistons, and recalibrated valves, the app should be running smoother and faster, than before.
- Spellcheck, revamped, is now a much better version of its old self (and back on Linux, to boot) — now it supports Greek, Portuguese and British English. So now spelling correctly should come more naturally to us all (which is good, because “correctly” can be a difacult word to spell).
程式異常修正
- After uploading a video into Slack some found it would give an infinite circle of loading, but not play, which was never our plan. Now: it works! It plays; no more circle! Because, it turned out, all circ and no play made Slack a null ‘ploy.
Slack 4.0.3-beta2
2019 年 8 月 22 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.0.2-beta1
2019 年 7 月 24 日
新消息
- A pesky leak involving in-channel videos has been plugged.
Slack 4.0.1-beta2
2019 年 7 月 18 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 4.0.0-beta2
2019 年 6 月 17 日
新消息
- Slack is now a little faster, thanks to a few small but important changes.
- Admins now have a more stable mechanism to stay in control of when and how the app updates.
程式異常修正
- Dragging and dropping now drops less frequently, and is consequently less of a drag.
- Resetting the app data now works better (should that be something you need to do).
- For those in multiple workspaces, the sidebar is now neater, with your icons in a more pleasing line.
- Hardware acceleration can now be turned off without foregrounding Slack. If that means something to you, you'll know it's good. If it doesn't — it's still good (and thank you for reading).
- We'll no longer bounce the the icon in dock if DND is enabled. DND means DND.
- We now are better at explaining why we ask for permissions to update Slack… though having improved stability, we should also now ask less frequently.
- Notifications sounds on mac used to not play all the time. They now do. All of them. But not at once.
- Your customized Slack shortcuts on macOS now work as you expected. Apologies that they ever did not.
Slack 3.4.2-beta4
2019 年 5 月 21 日
新消息
- Just as day follows night and winter gives way to spring, so have we updated Electron to 4.2.1
程式異常修正
- The push notification time between desktop and mobile has been changed for the better.
- Like stability? Us too. So we tweaked things, and now everything is more stable. In our app.
Slack 3.4.1-beta3
2019 年 4 月 18 日
程式異常修正
- 我們已調整內部運作，並修飾一些美中不足之處。目前，應用程式比之前更臻完善。
Slack 3.4.0-beta1
2019 年 3 月 28 日
程式異常修正
- Launch (and Hide) on Login now works better than once it did. Where by "once" we mean "five minutes ago before you updated your version of Slack".
- Our Slack app icon was missing smaller icon sizes, which was both problematic and aesthetically bad. It now renders as it should.
- Slack would occasionally crash while you were restarting your computer. We looked at the bug causing this, turned it off and on again, and now it works. Technology!
- Some people were seeing sidebar icons from other teams they were signed into instead of the icons they were expecting. They will now show correctly.
- Any keyboard and cursor actions you may have experienced behaving badly have been shown the error of their ways.
Slack 3.3.8
2019 年 3 月 4 日
程式異常修正
- We’ve made some additional tweaks to our new sign-in and sign-out flows.
Slack 3.3.8-beta1
2019 年 2 月 12 日
新消息
- In a slight change to the way you sign in on desktop, you'll now sign in in the browser rather than directly inside the app.
程式異常修正
- The new app icon was looking a little fuzzy on some docks, which simply wouldn't do. It should be much crisper now.
- Equally, the new loading animation was looking a little stretched, or a little squished, depending on how you looked it. It's now practically perfect in every way.
- If you have had problems logging in using SSO (single sign-on), you should no longer encounter those problems.
- We fixed a problem wherein the "Open the Slack App" button in the browser did not, in fact, open the app. Honestly: it had *one* job. It now performs that job.
Slack 3.3.7
2019 年 1 月 16 日
新消息
- From today, you'll notice a shiny new app button that matches our new logo. You can read more about it on our blog at SlackHQ.com. Change! Everyone loves it. (Having said that, nothing about Slack or how you use it has changed. Just the button.)
Slack 3.3.4
2019 年 1 月 10 日
程式異常修正
- Users signing in with Single Sign-On would see the same message twice when logging in.
- Users signing in with Single Sign-On would see the same message twice when logging in. This will not happen any more.
- When trying to select a portion of a code-formatted block of text (text formatted with ` or ``` at either end), some characters were proving slippery and hard to select. Please copy and paste to your heart's content.
- Several crashes — occurring rarely, and seemingly randomly, on launch and at other times — have been eliminated. More random and rare crashes inevitably exist, of course, and as soon as we know what they are, we'll eliminate those too.
- When downloading particular audio or video files from Slack, the download window will no longer misbehave or look weird.
- If you were running macOS Mojave, we sometimes wouldn’t ask you for permissions for microphone and video even though we needed to, which meant we couldn’t use them. We now will and can (with your blessing, of course).
Slack 3.3.4-beta3
2018 年 12 月 12 日
程式異常修正
- Notification sounds, which are meant to make a sound when you have a notification, were not doing that. They now are, once more.
Slack 3.3.4-beta2
2018 年 11 月 16 日
程式異常修正
- A few connectivity issues caused by PAC (proxy auto-configuration) files, are issues no longer. Because we fixed them! Hurrah. Now on to the next million things.
Slack 3.3.4
2018 年 10 月 16 日
程式異常修正
- Users signing in with Single Sign-On would see the same message twice when logging in. This will not happen any more.
- When trying to select a portion of a code-formatted block of text (text formatted with ` or ``` at either end), some characters were proving slippery and hard to select. Please copy and paste to your heart's content.
- Several crashes — occurring rarely, and seemingly randomly, on launch and at other times — have been eliminated. More random and rare crashes inevitably exist, of course, and as soon as we know what they are, we'll eliminate those too.
- When downloading particular audio or video files from Slack, the download window will no longer misbehave or look weird.
- If you were running macOS Mojave, we sometimes wouldn’t ask you for permissions for microphone and video even though we needed to. We now will.
Slack 3.3.3
2018 年 10 月 1 日
程式異常修正
- All updates are important, of course. This one contains security updates, and as we know, they’re the most important kind of all.
Slack 3.3.0
2018 年 7 月 31 日
新消息
- If you're having graphical issues, you can now use the "Disable Hardware Acceleration” in preferences to make things better.
程式異常修正
- Overall, stability of the app has been improved, thanks to a bevy of bug fixes.
- We appreciate it when you report issues — so we've improved the diagnostic reporting tools so that we can analyze them, and fix them, faster.
- Having multiple windows open sometimes led to you getting duplicate notifications at once. Whatever the message, it should now just be one ping per tool for y'all, one click to find them.
- Color profiles being slightly different in 3.2.0 may have caused a little flicker, which should now have been extinguished.
- The spellcheck, having had its logic tweaked, to be better at spellchecking, is now a lot bitter at chicken for erroneous spilling ersatz. In Slack.
- When you download something, we're now better at telling you so.
- In fact, notifications in general are noticeably more reliable now, too.
- One particular bug causing the app to crash upon launch has been squished. There may be more. But when we find them, we'll fix those too.
Slack 3.2.0
2018 年 4 月 26 日
新消息
- Myriad improvements for the people of Enterprise Grid, including quicker Quick Switching, better proxy support, and direct message draft syncing across multiple workspaces (meaning that whichever workspace you started typing that message in, you can finish in another.)
程式異常修正
- Unread badges were occasionally unreliable or inconsistent, so we tweaked a few doohickeys to improve them. It worked.
- Smoothed some wrinkles in the loading of Slack calls and boosted general under-the-hood call performance while we were in there.
- We tinkered with the workspace sign-in flow, updating how we handle errors and improving magic link support.
- Copying email links now does what you’d expect (as long as you were expecting it to copy the email link. If you were expecting it to do something like file your taxes for you, you are still out of luck).
- Slack will no longer interrupt macOS when restarting or shutting down.
- After changing displays, pinch-to-zoom gestures will no longer insist on continuing to zoom the app when you pinch.
- Twelve crashes have been fixed. Yes. 12. If you were unlucky enough to experience the full dozen, please accept a) this imaginary medal and b) our sincere apologies.
Slack 3.1.1
2018 年 4 月 6 日
程式異常修正
- We got so excited about your emoji we kept requesting them, particularly at the moment you switched channels. This caused all manner of slowness. We've since bottled our enthusiasm, and now request emoji exactly one (1) time.
Slack 3.1.0
2018 年 2 月 15 日
新消息
- We’re using a new font for Japanese. It’s clearer, more legible, and goes well with aubergine. (Which is is the default color of your sidebar. As well as a vegetable.)
- Sometimes Slack takes too long to start up. If that happens, you’ll now see a link with some helpful troubleshooting ideas.
- When a file’s done downloading, a new notification will dutifully let you know.
- If you’ve asked Slack to launch right when your computer turns on, Slack now does so much more quietly — with less fanfare, and fewer loading screens.
程式異常修正
- Badges about unread messages would linger on the dock icon, even after said messages had been read. These badges will linger no more.
- Slack would occasionally crash when it wasn’t allowed to put files in the Temp folder. Now, it will simply use the Downloads folder, instead.
- Some users who clicked on a magic link were not taken to their workspace. We have set our cauldrons to a slow simmer and magic links should now work as expected.
- When trying to connect via a proxy, Slack simply refused to load. No longer!
- Now you can download a file from Slack, delete it, and then download it again. If that seems like the way the Slack should’ve always worked, well, you aren’t wrong. But now it actually does.
- Right clicking “something” and choosing “Search with Google” had a tendency to search for “so”, “me”, or “thing.” It will now search for the entire text. So if you really do want to Google “something” (or something else), we’ll have your back.
- While operating in the background, Slack would sometimes keep notifications to itself. Sharing is caring, and you should now receive notifications as normal.
- Quitting Slack while the app is full screen will no longer vanish the title bar.
- Too many text substitutions would cause Slack to perform poorly. You can now use text replacement to your heart’s content.
- Interacting with a notification will cause it to disappear, and not hang around indefinitely.
- A subtle gray border on the right edge of the window has been replaced with a subtler, invisible gray border.
Slack 3.0.5
2018 年 1 月 15 日
程式異常修正
- An important security update. Security updates are always important. This is one of those.
Slack 3.0.2
2017 年 12 月 19 日
程式異常修正
- We undid changes that have been causing some people to occasionally miss notifications with 3.0.0. You will now miss nothing. Unless you want to.
- Clicking on and replying to notifications is now also more reliable.
- macOS 10.13 High Sierra has a bug that impacts some 2012-2013 MacBook Pros, causing display problems with Slack. We have a temporary fix for these devices that may make performance slightly worse, but will at least avoid flickering and graphics glitches. Performant AND non-glitchy is the next step.
Slack 3.0.0
2017 年 10 月 27 日
新消息
- When you’re in a lot of workspaces, the app now uses much less memory, and starting up is faster, to boot.
- And flipping between those workspaces is now faster. Not super-sonic, but certainly somewhere between a jiffy and lickety-split.
- We shunted the sign-in page out of the app — it's now rerouted to a new window, for reasons of reliability.
- A new-fangled lock badge subtly lets you know which workspaces you're currently signed out of. Or of which you're currently signed out. Either way.
- Our start up screen, spruced-up and slimmed-down, is worth a gander — as is the helpful way that dates now stick to the top of a channel while scrolling through messages. Though if you don't notice them, but quietly feel a little bit happier for reasons you can't put your finger on, that's cool too.
程式異常修正
- It’s been a long time coming but brings us joy to say: 100% less reloading during drag and drop. How much? 100%. That's all the percents, people. Sorry about the previous frustration.
- For those encountering a screen claiming "Something’s not working", it turns out the main thing not working was this screen: it is no more.
- If you kept the app running for a long time, you might be on the receiving end of two consecutive updates. Now good things come to those who wait, one-at-a-time, as is proper.
- The sidebar now scoots considerately out of the way when viewing full-screen video.
- We fixed exiting full-screen video when pressing the aptly-named “Escape” key.
- The blackout caused by a window being closed while full-screen, with one request confoundingly eclipsing the other, has been sunsetted.
- Found: One missing Ctrl-1 / Cmd-1 hotkey. Please call 1-800-SLACKME to claim. Don't actually call that. It doesn't do anything. Unlike the hotkey (now).
- Should you forget what app you’re using, the About Slack window is all new and loads much faster than before.
- Scrolling through messages is flicker-free.
- There are now no more crashes in High Sierra when starting up the app.
- Composing text in an IME (for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean customers) no longer inserts zero-width spaces; in other words, it’s blank-box-free.
- The diacritics menu – the place where the alphabet goes to try on different hats and accents – no longer adds a duplicate letter to your input once you've chosen the one you want. We've said it before, but this time we really mëean it.
- Pinch-to-zoom gestures could, sometimes, tragically, irreversibly zoom. You can now make things on your screen smaller again without resorting to moving your computer far away.
- The popup that appears when you look up the definition of a word has been realigned to make more sense.
- And finally, sometimes selecting text in the search box would move the window around. You could say… it was a bit of a drag.
- ( •_•)
- ( •_•)>⌐■-■
- (⌐■_■)
Slack 2.8.0
2017 年 9 月 6 日
新消息
- Support for a top secret, very hush-hush, highly classified and very exciting new feature that we wish we could call by name, but we cannot.
- All mentions of “team” have been changed to “workspace” when referring to the app, though not when referring to the people in it. You create a workspace. You invite people from your team. Simple!
程式異常修正
- Fixed: A few rare crashes when making a call and/or screen sharing on a call are now, we believe, on the brink of extinction - or possibly, we hope, gone forever.
- Fixed: An issue where the app would hang if your OS reported that you were in certain timezones
- Fixed: You may have been running into a Something's Not Working screen when waking your computer from sleep. Turns out the thing not working was that. So we fixed it.
Slack 2.7.1
2017 年 8 月 15 日
程式異常修正
- You're nearly finished signing in when suddenly – bonk – you're brought back to the first page. Hey, what gives? Please accept our apologies and, in this version, 100% less bonking.
- Entering characters from the accent menu no longer inserts an extra character. Voilà señorita: that souffleé is now an (edible) soufflé.
Slack 2.7.0
2017 年 7 月 24 日
新消息
- The app now stores some login information on the keychain. So if a passerby requests permission (a dialog, not a stranger), do try and approve it.
- File downloads are now pausable and – in perhaps a master stroke of matchmaking – resumable too.
- A bevy of changes to make the app more keyboard navigable.
- We’ve adjusted the app icon, but just a skosh. Putting our best foot forward.
- Should the worst happen and the app fail to load, you'll see a less dreadful error page and perhaps even a code you can share.
程式異常修正
- Like an electrically-motivated vampire was Slack to your laptop’s battery. Put down the garlic; leave the stakes at home: we’ve done the slaying on our end.
- If you’ve set the app to start hidden in your system login items, it will listen to you.
- In a similar vein, if you send a reply from an alert-style notification, your teammates will hear you.
- We spliced some wires we shouldn’t have, causing a loading screen to flash briefly after signing into a team. Now it’s as it should be.
- The team sidebar is no longer touch-challenged. Tap, flick, and drag teams to your heart’s content.
- Cancelling a running download is 38% less crashy. For when you decide you didn’t need that third gif after all.
Slack 2.6.3
2017 年 6 月 2 日
程式異常修正
- Sometimes if you changed networks, we used to rouse from sleep in a bit of a daze, greeting you with a blank screen. Now, we awaken bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Or at the very least, with your team displayed.
- Where, in rare cases, some external links didn't end up pointing to the right place when you clicked them, they now do.
- Video playback should now be much smoother, and nicer to your network.
- On certain keyboard layouts, hitting backspace didn't actually delete the last character, which was a surprise, but a surprise of the lesser kind - there is now one fewer lesser surprise.
Slack 2.6.2
2017 年 5 月 17 日
程式異常修正
- Unexplainably, context menus and spell-check stopped working in some teams. OK: we have an explanation but we'd rather not discuss it. It's embarrassing. Rest easy knowing that it's fixed here.
- We found – and cast out – the culprit behind high resource usage while the app's sitting idle.
Slack 2.6.1
2017 年 5 月 1 日
程式異常修正
- If you were experiencing issues making calls on macOS 10.10, you should no longer. Update and keep calling.
Slack 2.6.0
2017 年 4 月 20 日
新消息
- We revamped video calls, making the experience more intuitive, and more attractive. As a bonus, they're more resource efficient and now let you change audio devices during a call. If that's the kind of thing you need to do.
程式異常修正
- We paved over a series of potholes that were strewn about the app, making crashes far less likely.
- Should you ever wish to say goodbye to one of your teams, a right-click > Remove from the sidebar will do the trick now more reliably than before.
- Switching teams using the numbered shortcuts is noticeably faster. We would say "37%" if we were forced to put a number on it. Fortunately, we aren't, and we won't.
- Opening a context menu won't freeze videos or gifs playing in the app.
- We dusted off the cobwebs in the app menu and composted a few menu items that weren't useful when signed into one team.
- The default window size is a smidgen larger. You won't notice, because your window will keep being the same size it's always been. That's just the way it is, and we don't want it to change.
- Our spellchecker would occasionally mark correctly spelled words as incorrect. It had ONE job. It now performs it.
Slack 2.5.2
2017 年 3 月 9 日
程式異常修正
- We made the act of signing in more reliable for teams using SSO.
- For the times when Slack just... doesn't: try Help > Clear Cache and Restart. It has all the nougaty goodness of Reset App Data, without the stale aftertaste of losing your teams.
Slack 2.5.1
2017 年 2 月 14 日
新消息
- The way we load teams you don’t view often has been changed to improve the memory footprint of the app. One day, it will be a pitter patter of tiny footprints. For now, it’s a tad slower, a little less hefty, and a lot more attractive. Think “brontosaurus in a nice hat.”
- Folks consistently unable to load the app will now be greeted by a troubleshooting page that offers suggestions on making their situation better. (Spoiler: it's usually to do with over-zealous antivirus software).
- Those pasting text with style into a Post then finding their text to have "no style" can now Paste & Match Style under the Edit menu.
- You can see our Help Center documentation in – of all places – the Help menu. The almost over-intuitively named Open Help Center item will be your friend.
程式異常修正
- Fixed: Waking Slack after hibernation or a system crash occasionally found all your teams missing. Thank you for your patience, and sorry for the inconvenience; it no longer should.
- Fixed: Some bold explorers moved their user profile off of the default drive and started the app to find nothing but a cryptic error message. We weren't prepared for this boldness, but have since girded our loins. Fine, explorers: Set your profiles free.
- Fixed: A rare bug where team icons shuffled out of formation in the sidebar. They're more stoic and sticky and as a bonus, rearranging them is smoother.
- Fixed: Customers typing in languages that use IME composition (Korean, for example) will find that the message input is 82% stickier.