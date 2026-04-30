Key takeaways Workflow management tools automate key steps in a process so work moves forward more quickly and consistently.

Using software to manage workflows reduces busywork, prevents miscommunication, and helps teams remain productive.

The best workflow management tools are those that streamline workflows while also helping teams collaborate better, centralize their communications, and take advantage of new AI capabilities.

How many times have you had to put your work on pause and chase down a colleague because it wasn’t clear who needed to do what, when?

Good workflow management is all about preventing these kinds of mix-ups. But so much goes into workflow management that it can take time away from more valuable or complex tasks. That’s where workflow management software comes in.

Workflow management software lets you outsource all the planning, follow-ups, and other little administrative tasks that go into making sure workflows are followed properly. With a workflow management tool, employees can focus on their core roles without having to worry about a workflow misstep throwing them off track.

Here’s a deeper look at what workflow management tools are and which ones you may want to consider adopting.

What are workflow management tools?

Workflow management tools are software that help organizations streamline and automate workflows. This could be the sequence of reviews and approvals a creative asset goes through, the steps a team of developers take as they create an app, the series of evaluations an insurance team makes as it approves a claim, and so on.

When workflow management tools are implemented effectively, everyone knows what tasks they own and when they need to be completed. Team members can focus less on administrative tasks like responding to emails and following up on projects so they can focus on their core roles instead.

In 2026, though, workflow management has become much more than simple task reminders. Modern, distributed workplaces require extra functionality for communicating, organizing information, and automating as many processes as possible to keep everyone in sync. Task automation and AI assistants help workflows move forward with minimal friction, and integrations let you extend the efficiency gains across the business. Together, these features help teams meet the productivity demands of modern business.

Why workflow management tools matter in 2026

Workflow management has always mattered; being able to complete processes in a timely, efficient manner is arguably the core of what makes a business productive. But today, as work grows more complex and teams more distributed, the support that these tools provide is more crucial than ever.

Strong workflow management is essential for tackling some of the core challenges of modern business, such as:

The ongoing growth of distributed and cross-functional teams. Work hasn’t been tied to a single location for a long time. Many teams work remotely or across distributed offices. Cross-functional teams that work outside departmental silos are becoming more common as well. Workflow management tools help these non-traditional teams embrace new modes of work without any drops in productivity.

The proliferation of fragmented tools. Growing organizations often add new tools as they scale, and this can quickly lead to a fragmented IT environment and even technical debt. The best workflow management tools, however, integrate with many widely used business solutions, so organizations can keep their workflows streamlined and their users on one centralized platform.

The increasing role of automation and AI. Workflow management presents a prime opportunity for businesses to capitalize on advancements in automation and AI . Automation technologies can be used to trigger workflow actions, send reminders, and even do simple tasks independently. Meanwhile, AI assistants can quickly surface important information or summarize next steps so employees never have to stop the flow of work.

All the best workflow automation tools help in these areas, but each tackles these challenges in unique ways. Finding one that approaches these challenges in the way that best supports your business can determine just how much efficiency you gain.

12 best workflow management tools to try in 2026

This list presents 12 powerful workflow management tools for you to consider. Each one has received high rankings (a minimum of 4 stars out of 5) on the review sites G2 and Capterra. For each, we have highlighted what it may be best for and listed its core strengths, unique features, and pricing model.

Slackbot

If you’re a Slack user, you know how central Slack is to so many workflows. You go on Slack to follow up on tasks, assign action items, hold standup meetings, build new workflows, and so much more. When you have other workflow apps integrated with Slack, you can centralize your work even further.

Slackbot is a new personal AI agent that helps streamline your Slack-based workflows. This agent has full context into all the data stored in Slack and can use that context to trigger the start of workflows, suggest next steps for you to take, and provide contextual information to users’ queries. This makes it exceptionally well-suited to helping your workflows progress smoothly within your Slack environment.

Features:

You can use natural language to instruct Slackbot to do a wide variety of activities, including scheduling meetings, summarizing action items, and triggering workflow reminders.

Slackbot’s voice capabilities mean you can speak into your phone to set up new workflows while on the go.

By taking advantage of the added context of your Slack conversations and documents, Slackbot can make intelligent suggestions and accurately generate documents like creative briefs.

Pricing: Included in all Slack business plans, with expansion to trial experiences for free and pro plans plus access for all Salesforce CRM customers coming soon

Trello

Trello is a tool for managing projects and workflows by building Kanban-style boards out of cards that represent individual tasks. These cards can be customized with attachments, links, assignees, and discussion threads. Reviewers mention that it’s quite lightweight and streamlined, making it effective for small companies or those that have straightforward workflows.

Features:

Intuitive drag-and-drop tools let you build boards with customized columns and tasks in minutes.

You can customize each task with due dates, assignees, discussions, reminders, and more.

Tasks assigned to you can be synced with your calendar for better personal organization.

Pricing: Free plan for up to 10 collaborators; standard, premium, and enterprise options available for more boards, automations, and AI features

Asana

Asana is a detailed tool designed to keep complex projects organized. It lets you both look at projects from a high level and dig deep into individual tasks, next steps, project goals, and more. Asana also offers a robust AI that helps with tasks like creating project summaries and automating workflows.

Features:

Asana includes AI “teammates” that can generate materials for you, as well as AI and automation tools that help track your progress toward meeting project goals.

Detailed project views, workflow consoles, task creation, and similar features give you a range of options for creating any workflow structure you may need.

Asana helps you see the big picture with features for tracking overall project progress, managing resources, and consolidating related workflows in a campaign or project portfolio.

Pricing: Free personal plan for up to two users; tiered pricing plans for businesses include AI teammates and expanded workload, planning, and admin features

Monday.com

Monday.com provides a drag-and-drop approach that is simultaneously granular and customizable. Monday’s interface is clean and intuitive, but it features highly customizable workflow creation tools suitable for nearly any department. The platform has also invested in AI features that support automating workflows and generating documents.

Features:

Detailed workflow creation and project management features help teams stay aligned around shared priorities and goals.

AI “sidekicks” act as personal assistants within the app, while agents can perform autonomous actions.

Reporting and visualizations for team capacity, project timelines, and other essential information help you manage resources better.

Pricing: Free, workflow-only version for up to two users; tiered plans include basic, standard, pro, and enterprise with options for number of automations, integrations, and AI credits

Airtable

Airtable uses a database-like approach to workflow management, giving you space to store media and other assets as well as connections to larger external databases. This is in addition to deep functionality around building customizable workflows and managing projects. On the AI front, Airtable gives you tools for building workflow management agents and even enterprise apps.

Features:

Features like asset storage and feedback consolidation make Airtable particularly useful for creative projects and marketing campaigns.

Airtable can connect to large external datasets, making your data accessible across departments and preventing silos.

An AI assistant called Omni builds custom apps informed by data stored in Airtable.

Pricing: Free version available; tiered pricing for teams, businesses, and enterprises that differ in the number of records, automations, attachment size limits, and AI credits

Smartsheet

Smartsheet is a strong choice for anyone who likes working in Excel or Sheets but wishes they could do more with those tools. Its spreadsheet-like user interface is intuitive, customizable, and designed for efficient workflow creation. Smartsheet’s advanced features and AI tools allow for simple automations as well as advanced data analysis and reporting.

Features:

You can choose between several views to track and manage projects, then automate how projects move through workflow stages.

Collaboration features, including shared workspaces, integrated communication, and automated updates, help make cross-team workflows seamless.

AI-supported formula creation and data helps you build in-depth reports on project progress or team efficiency.

Pricing: Limited free version; plans for pro, business, enterprise, or advanced work management; some premium features can be add-ons

ClickUp

Organizations looking to bring as many actions as possible onto one app may want to look at ClickUp. This software brings project management, document storage, collaboration, resourcing, and AI into one platform. Organizations can use it to collaborate on everything from ideating on a digital whiteboard to visualizing key project metrics, and its highly configurable environment can make it effective for nearly any department.

Features:

Collaboration features range from in-app chats to flexible whiteboards.

Simple AI tools are integrated across the platform to perform tasks like automated updates and summaries, while agents can autonomously create and assign tasks.

Track time use, resources, and the health of your KPIs with detailed dashboards and reporting.

Pricing: Free plan with basic features for individuals; tiers available for small teams, mid-size teams, and enterprises

Notion

Notion is great for organizations that frequently need to reference documentation as they move through their workflows. It combines knowledge management features with workflow management so you can centralize documents, wikis, and notes and integrate them into your processes. Notion also offers project management, task tracking, workflow automation, and AI tools.

Features:

Notion enables automated sprints that engineering teams can use to run their development workflows.

AI assistants autofill key information to project boards, while agents take autonomous actions to move workflows forward.

You can create a branded enterprise wiki that consolidates key enterprise information and documentation in one place.

Pricing: Free plan for individual use and pricing tiers for small teams, growing businesses, and enterprises

Zapier

Zapier stands out for offering a wide range of workflow automation features. You can use its intuitive drag-and-drop functionality to automate a variety of different types of workflows, including workflows in third-party apps like Slack. It also incorporates AI into its workflow creation process and invites you to connect the workflows you’ve built with the external AI tools you may already be using.

Features:

You can use existing AI assistants, such as Claude and ChatGPT, as well as custom external AI bots in Zapier-powered workflows.

Being able to build your own workflow, even if it incorporates third-party apps, means you can streamline existing workflows instead of creating new ones built around the app.

Audit logs help security teams keep a close eye on all third-party tools and AI models being used.

Pricing: Free plan for up to 100 tasks per month; professional, team, and enterprise tiers available

Microsoft Power Automate

If you’re working in a Microsoft environment, you could get a lot of leverage from the process automation features of Microsoft Power Automate. This platform helps you build and automate custom workflows with a low-code drag-and-drop tool. Its features primarily support different types of process automation, and it’s especially effective for automating and connecting processes across the Microsoft 365 environment.

Features:

AI tools analyze your Microsoft environment and discover opportunities for new automations.

The platform emphasizes process automation, enabling you to create low-code workflows for both cloud-based digital process automation and robotic process automation.

Automated workflows can be scaled across an entire enterprise environment.

Pricing: Annual tiered pricing for premium, process, and hosted process plans or a pay-as-you-go licensing option

Wrike

Wrike is a workflow and project management software designed to help teams visualize project statuses and keep workflows on track. It’s helpful for both client-facing and internal workflows and is configured to reduce busywork across a project’s lifecycle. AI agents add even more efficiencies, while a built-in “copilot" answers basic project questions.

Features:

An MCP server lets you connect external AI apps to Wrike for even greater efficiencies.

Direct, intuitive project management interfaces help teams move smoothly from ideation to execution.

Resource management views, including employee time tracking and other forms of reporting, help you optimize workflow efficiency.

Pricing: Free version with limited features available; business-level plans charge per user per month

Jira

Jira’s flexible workflow management tools can support teams across any department, but the solution is especially useful for software engineers and developers. The user experience lends itself to teams following the agile development model, with customizable boards that support scrums and sprint planning. AI tools help users cut down on manual work and stay aligned by connecting all tasks to team goals.

Features:

A proprietary AI tool called Rovo AI boasts the ability to autonomously break large projects into individual tasks.

Analysis tools surface themes and learnings as a project progresses so you can continuously improve.

Customizable, flexible task management helps agile teams stay focused and keep workflows progressing efficiently.

Pricing: Free version supports up to 10 users; higher tiers charge per user per month

Key features to look for in workflow management tools

With so many tools offering so many varieties of features, it may be difficult to know what to focus on. But regardless of the specific features you’re looking for, any effective workflow management tool should offer:

Automation. A workflow management solution barely fulfills its purpose if it doesn’t automate your workflows. Common automations include routing tasks to the appropriate person, triggering the start of new workflows, or alerting approvers when something is ready for them to sign off on.

Integrations. Your workflows likely involve tasks that need to be done on multiple tools. If your workflow management solution can’t connect with them, it’ll create friction for the user. Make sure the workflow management tool you choose integrates with all the software your team can’t live without .

Visibility. Your workflow management tool should make the status of any workflow immediately clear at a glance. Make sure the tool visualizes workflow progress in dashboards that are intuitive to read and interpret. Clear visualizations of reports on resource management and project success are important, too.

Customization. Every business works differently, but the right workflow management tool can be customized to fit exactly how you work. Look for intuitive, templated workflow builders and a wide variety of set-up options. The degree of customization you choose may depend on how much time you’re able to invest in setting up the tool, but even the simplest out-of-the-box solution should be customizable to an extent.

AI capabilities. Almost every leading workflow management solution has some AI capabilities, whether that means AI assistants capable of summarizing information or intelligent agents that can act autonomously. Many solutions offer some degree of both. Look for unique AI features that use context from your business to fine-tune their outputs.

Collaboration. Workflow management isn’t just about getting your own tasks done; it’s about helping everyone work in sync. Your workflow management tool should support this with collaboration features that help manage cross-functional work , such as in-app messaging, knowledge sharing, and the ability to collaboratively work on the same documents.

Choosing Your Efficiency Tool

In the complex, distributed, and sometimes chaotic landscape of modern business, simple to-do lists and email communications aren’t enough. Teams that want to complete workflows with minimal bottlenecks or errors need an advanced workflow management tool.

The right tool acts as the connective tissue between distributed teams, breaking down silos, automating processes, and using AI for all the busywork that distracts people from being creative or strategic.

It also connects your communications with your workflows to power more effective collaboration, whether that means supporting communication in-app or integrating with communication hubs like Slack. When all these functions — workflow management, automation, collaboration, and AI — are connected, you’re able to unlock your team’s full capacity.

Workflow management tools FAQs