Get started with Slack Sales Elevate: An admin’s guide to success

This year we released Slack Sales Elevate—a native Slack and Salesforce Sales Cloud solution built specifically for sales teams. Slack Sales Elevate was designed to boost productivity and streamline operations by bringing together your people, CRM data, and process automation to where team selling already happens—in Slack.

During this webinar, Slack and Salesforce admins will learn how to successfully get Slack Sales Elevate up and running at their organization. Our speakers will guide you through crucial actions, such as connecting your Salesforce and Slack environments, and configuring notifications, opportunity list permissions and access for end users. We will provide some guidance on how to prepare for the change and support end-user adoption from Day one. We’ll also share how Salesforce has rolled out Slack Sales Elevate across the company to thousands of sellers globally.

このウェビナーで聞けること : How to connect and configure your Slack and Salesforce environments

Best practices for identifying use cases and tracking performance

Critical success factors to ensure a successful launch with helpful, take-home resources

注目のスピーカー :