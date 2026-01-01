Slack on Slack: How we run marketing campaigns in channels

このウェビナーの対象者 :

Marketing is a team sport. Launching campaigns, creating content of all types and—most importantly—understanding customers requires fast and effective collaboration. In today’s digital-first workplace, legacy communication tools like email don’t make the cut. That’s why modern organizations are turning to Slack as their Digital HQ for Marketing to run better campaigns.

In this webinar, Slack’s marketing and customer success all-stars share how they use the platform each day. Meet Mallory Friese, senior content marketing manager at Slack, and Justin Leeson and Tyler Zabor, customer success managers at Slack. This conversation gets down to the nitty-gritty with best practices for brainstorming campaign concepts, collaborating with external partners, organizing timelines and automating routine tasks—all in Slack channels. With Slack as your digital HQ, you’ll get to market faster.

このウェビナーで聞けること : How to set up and organize your Slack channels by campaign or project for fast, streamlined collaboration

Tips for working with external partners and agencies in Slack Connect, so you can say goodbye to email and other legacy tools

How to free up precious time with Workflow Builder, Slack’s easy-to-use, no-code tool for automating routine tasks

Ways to integrate and leverage the apps and tools your team uses on a daily basis right in Slack, so you can do all your work in one central place

注目のスピーカー :