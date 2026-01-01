Slack Sales Elevate: Admin setup guide

Complete the admin setup to unlock your full sales productivity potential with Slack Sales Elevate

Slack Sales Elevate natively integrates Sales Cloud and Slack to help teams sell faster together and automate work with their customers, CRM data, conversations, and tools, all in one focused space.

This step-by-step guide will walk you through the Slack Sales Elevate setup procedure so you can help your sales team do its best work. Download our guide and follow the four easy steps to complete the admin setup.

Download the guide to set up Slack Sales Elevate in 4 steps: Step 1 : Prepare Salesforce for Slack Sales Elevate integration

Step 2 : Connect Salesforce and Slack

Step 3 : Configure Slack settings

Step 4 : Test the user experience

Any questions about the Slack Sales Elevate setup? Submit a case online for technical support.