The right tech tools support daily work, but people are the real power behind a company’s success. A recent study found that great employee experience drives great customer experience—and catapults revenue. When leaders prioritize workplace collaboration, employee satisfaction rises, processes become seamless, and innovation thrives.

Effective collaboration doesn’t happen automatically—it requires intentional culture building. That is especially true in remote workplaces, where employees may feel disconnected from the organization.

Learn how to strengthen team collaboration with eight best practices that can help you improve daily teamwork and drive measurable business results—no matter where your people are located.

1. Make communication actionable and specific

Effective collaboration begins with clear communication, especially in remote and hybrid settings. Rather than assuming team members are on the same page, create easy-to-follow protocols such as:

Document and share work expectations:

Define project scope, objectives, and success metrics.

Assign responsibilities to specific people with deliverables and deadlines.

Clarify how work connects to other teammates.

Create personal operating manuals (POMs) for your team. POMs provide a framework for employees to share working styles, communication preferences, and personal and professional history with their coworkers.

Create a centralized information hub that stores:

Project timelines with visible milestones

Key decisions and process documentation

Accessible deliverables and works-in-progress. Slack canvas , for example, is a digital whiteboard where teams can create, organize, and share essential information.

Establish a consistent communication cadence:

Schedule regular check-ins with focused agendas .

Designate appropriate channels for different communication needs. For example, teams can get answers to quick questions in Slack channels , or break out into huddles for more in-depth discussions.

Set clear response time expectations.

Remember, transparency is the foundation of effective collaboration. If something goes wrong, address it immediately so everyone can work together to solve the problem.

2. Upgrade your tech

Recent Slack Workforce Lab research found that 76% of desk workers are eager to upskill on AI. Investing in an AI-powered work operating system (work OS) brings essential components into a single conversational platform to support more effective collaboration. For example, Slack can connect with your enterprise applications to create a unified access point for organizational data, workflows, and autonomousAI agents.

Slack also transforms team communication and knowledge sharing. It replaces lengthy email threads with immediate messaging, provides instant chat features for quick team check-ins, and other tools for asynchronous collaboration. Teams can manage projects directly in these platforms—organizing tasks, setting milestones, and tracking progress in the same space their conversations happen. This integration speeds up decision-making and builds a naturally collaborative environment. A work OS can also serve as your organization’s knowledge management system, boosting transparency while strengthening alignment and productivity across teams.

3. Try new team-bonding activities

Effective collaboration requires trust between teams, whether they work in an office or remotely. A work OS provides the perfect digital environment for both structured work and team building. Slack channels organized around shared interests—like #baking, #movielovers, or #dogs—give employees opportunities to connect with coworkers on a personal level.

Falling out of touch with the folks you don’t work with regularly or looking to meet new hires? Donut is a great app that randomly pairs people in a channel for a quick, casual chat. Teams can use Donut for scheduling cross-department introductions, project review sessions, peer mentorship programs, and more, ensuring different folks get the chance to connect.

Other team-building activities might include:

Connection rituals. Start meetings with a simple check-in question, try a “rose and thorn” activity where everyone shares one highlight and one challenge from their week, or maintain a thread where everyone shares a weekly win.

Virtual game sessions. Try hosting online Pictionary, trivia, or escape rooms that get teams together and promote problem-solving and communication.

Recognition practices. Set up peer shout-outs or appreciation threads to build a culture of acknowledgment.

When choosing activities, consider your team goals, whether building trust, improving communication, or sparking creativity. Make sure activities are inclusive, accessible across time zones, and respectful of different work styles and personalities.

4. Share rules on mutual respect

Teams thrive when they include employees from diverse backgrounds, attitudes, and motivations, according to McKinsey and Company research. Different perspectives drive innovation and better outcomes, but this requires an intentional approach to collaboration. Creating ground rules for team interaction can boost good collaboration, even if challenges arise.

Create a safe space. Mutual respect should lay the foundation for productive discussions. Create a psychologically safe environment where teams feel comfortable voicing opinions without fear of judgment or dismissal.

Establish conflict resolution processes. Disagreements are natural and often lead to better outcomes when handled constructively. Create guidelines for addressing differences respectfully, such as designated mediators or structured conversation formats that focus on ideas rather than personalities.

Practice inclusive participation. Ensure all voices are heard, not just the loudest ones. Create forums for input where less-vocal teammates may feel more comfortable sharing. Actively invite perspectives from team members who may process information differently.

5. Establish clear goals and roles

When everyone understands their role in contributing to a goal, teams move with confidence. Make sure everyone is on the same page with a few simple steps.

Define roles and measurable goals. Ensure everyone knows what success looks like, then outline specific responsibilities. This prevents overlap, eliminates gaps, and enables collaboration.

Encourage ownership and trust. Once teammates understand their duties and goals, give them space to apply their expertise. When people take responsibility for their work, they are often more creative and committed.

Provide accessible support. Even capable team members occasionally need guidance. Make sure everyone knows who to approach—and how—with questions or new ideas. Org charts can be helpful for tracking down people from other departments, while knowledge bases and enterprise search tools often provide quick access to resources.



6. Break down silos that separate teams

In siloed organizations, it’s easy for teams to become disconnected from basic information. That can lead to errors and missed opportunities. Cross-functional collaboration breaks down these barriers, keeping everyone in sync. Here’s how to eliminate departmental silos:

Create a unified vision . When teams understand how their work contributes to larger company goals, they may be more motivated to share information. The shift from “my department” to “our organization” thinking is essential for effective collaboration and ensuring key information gets shared.

Use information dashboards. A unified work OS gives teams visibility into each other’s work by creating centralized information hubs. When customer support can see development tickets or when marketing can access sales data, teams are able to make informed decisions together.

Promote a collaborative culture. Create opportunities for different departments to work directly together on shared challenges. That collaborative approach can help build understanding and relationships that extend beyond individual projects.

7. Start a mentorship and training program

When team members are encouraged to share knowledge and learn from each other, the stage is set for effective collaboration. Mentorship and training opportunities ensure skills and insights aren’t siloed within specific people or departments. They also create more inclusive workplaces, according to Forbes.

Begin by identifying your internal experts. Every organization has team members with valuable insights and specialized skills. Pair those individuals with colleagues who would benefit from their knowledge and mentorship.

Knowledge management systems (KMS) provide a central space for employees to document processes, store important information, and share best practices. Keep your KMS straightforward—the simpler it is, the more likely your team will use it. Additionally, consider hosting regular opportunities for skill sharing—such as lunch and learns, professional development events, and peer feedback exchanges—to promote a collaborative culture.

8. Recognize and reward team success

When teams juggle competing priorities, hard work can go unnoticed—especially in remote environments where not everyone is physically present. Creating intentional recognition practices can help teammates feel valued, no matter where they work. Make celebrating wins a regular ritual to strengthen team collaboration.

Give weekly team shout-outs. Create a dedicated space, like a team channel, where people can highlight team contributions. A simple prompt like “Who helped you this week?” encourages people to reflect on successful collaborations.

Acknowledge milestones publicly. Recognize work anniversaries, project completions, and other achievements in company-wide meetings or channels. These celebrations reinforce the value of supporting and recognizing one another.

Create specific recognition categories. Highlight different types of collaborative success, such as creative problem-solving, going above expectations, or helping a teammate in need.

The benefits of effective collaboration

According to Mark Scrivner, founder and CEO of ECOS, projects can take three to four times as long as they should when sales and marketing teams aren’t working together. Organizations become significantly more efficient when leaders prioritize effective collaboration. Teams working cohesively across departments can achieve outcomes that individual effort and siloed teams cannot.

Here are some other benefits of effective collaboration.

Enhanced productivity and efficiency

Good collaboration directly impacts your bottom line:

Faster decisions. 70% of employees believe better collaboration can improve employee productivity.

Better resource use. Identifying where skills and tools can be shared maximizes existing resources.

Clear accountability. Defined ownership reduces delays from confusion about responsibilities.

Customer satisfaction. A collaborative culture can improve internal processes and product quality, which may positively impact customer experiences.

Increased innovation and creativity

Innovative ideas and creative solutions often emerge from collaborative cultures because of:

Diverse perspectives. Varied expertise can lead to challenged assumptions and reveal new approaches.

Psychological safety. When teams feel safe enough to take risks and challenge the status quo, innovative solutions often emerge.

Quick iterations. Tools that facilitate rapid feedback and access to resources help teams refine concepts and pivot from incorrect approaches faster.

Higher employee morale

Whether a workplace encourages and enables effective collaboration can influence how people feel about the organization. It may also impact productivity and willingness to share information. Your work OS and collaboration tools should make it simple for teams to:

Make connections. Regular collaboration builds social bonds that are foundational to organizational success. People who feel connected to teammates don’t just show up for work—they look for ways to support one another.

Problem-solve. Working together to solve problems or come up with new ideas can help teams become more resilient in the face of challenges. A sense of shared purpose can also lead to stronger accountability.

Engage respectfully. When guidelines around collaboration are transparent, employees may feel more comfortable expressing themselves honestly. Trust and mutual respect between teams and leadership creates a foundation for higher engagement.

Collaboration tools that drive workplace success

The right tools transform how teams work together, streamlining effective collaboration. Look for solutions that integrate with your existing tools and workflows while addressing your team’s specific collaboration needs. Here are some top considerations.

The following list is curated from G2, which scores software based on user feedback, features available, and overall satisfaction. G2 uses a five-star system focused on usability, customer satisfaction, and market presence. Each of the tools listed here has a minimum rating of four stars, ensuring they are top contenders for streamlining collaboration and helping your team work smarter.

Project management software

These project management tools create shared visibility and clarity that keeps everyone aligned:

Asana lets teams manage tasks in simple lists, while project managers keep everyone on track with tools like Gantt charts and tables.

Trello organizes projects into helpful Kanban-style boards that integrate with useful collaboration tools like Slack and Google Docs.

Jira provides robust project tracking, workflows, and sprint planning features for product teams. Jira Cloud for Slack simplifies development by allowing engineers, product managers, and QA teams to collaborate without ever leaving Slack.

Real-time communication platforms

These communication platforms help reduce information silos and increase team responsiveness:

Slack is the intelligent work OS that unifies your people, processes, data, knowledge, culture, apps, and agents to drive business forward. Distributed teams can easily share files directly in Slack channels, huddles, or canvases , or through the other third-party apps they rely on.

Zoom is a leading video communications platform that streamlines collaboration with video, audio, phone calls, and chat.

Microsoft Teams combines chat, meetings, and file storage in a single accessible and collaborative workspace.

File sharing and collaboration solutions

These document collaboration tools ensure teams and external partners can access and work on the same information:

Google Workspace streamlines file sharing for companies that use Google’s suite of cloud-based products like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Salesforce is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that connects customer data across departments.

Notion serves as a central hub for project plans, documents, creative assets, and meeting notes.

The most effective collaboration happens when these tools work together. Look for platforms that integrate well. For example, Slack connects with Salesforce to bring CRM data directly into conversations where decisions are made.

Effective collaboration isn’t just a workplace buzzword—it’s the driving force behind increased innovation, efficiency, and employee satisfaction. If you’re looking to improve your collaboration processes or upgrade your tools, start by testing a couple of strategies and tech solutions that address your most pressing challenges. That will help you start building a more collaborative workplace culture that considers everyone—including your remote or hybrid workers.

Remember, effective collaboration is an ongoing process. Gathering feedback and adjusting your approach based on team input will boost employee experience and produce better results. When your people thrive, your organization thrives, too.

FAQs

How do you build a collaborative team culture?

Start by establishing clear expectations, promoting psychological safety, and recognizing collaborative behaviors. Use tools to create dedicated spaces for both work discussions and relationship building. Lead by example and welcome diverse perspectives.

What are the key features of effective collaboration tools?

Look for a work OS like Slack with robust communication features, seamless file sharing capabilities, and integration with other tools you already use. The best collaboration tools can adapt to various work styles, support asynchronous collaboration, provide transparency, and bring AI and agents into the flow of work.

How can managers encourage collaboration among remote teams?

Establish structured check-ins, create virtual team-building opportunities, and implement clear communication protocols. Use video conferencing tools to have complex discussions and establish digital spaces where remote team members can connect both professionally and personally with their coworkers.

What strategies can overcome resistance to collaboration in teams?

Establish shared goals that transcend individual or departmental priorities to improve workplace communication. Demonstrate the tangible benefits of collaboration, create cross-functional projects, and recognize successful collaborative efforts.

