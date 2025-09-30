Sandcastles on the beach
협업

Successful hybrid teams turn to asynchronous work tools

With hybrid teams becoming the new reality, now is the time to start using asynchronous collaboration tools. Here’s why.

Slack 팀이 작성2025년 9월 30일

3분 분량

As we slowly emerge from the ups and downs of the pandemic, one thing is clear: work life is not going back to the way it was in 2019. Some offices have reopened with new safety protocols, while others remain fully remote. But this evolution appears to consist of hybrid teams that spend part of their time on-site and the rest working remotely. A 2021 Statista survey showed that 66% of company leaders are redesigning their office spaces to better support a hybrid workplace.

Asynchronous collaboration tools are a critical part of building a successful long-term hybrid environment. Remote workers may not live in the same time zone as the office, but even if they’re nearby, gathering for real-time meetings can be tough. And after nearly two years of video conferencing, we’re all acutely aware of the technological glitches that can drain time and productivity. Allowing hybrid teams to communicate asynchronously can help them run more smoothly.

What is asynchronous collaboration?

Asynchronous collaboration can be loosely defined as any collaboration that does not occur in real time. One team member puts out a message that others can read or watch later and respond when ready. If you use social media or text, you probably already know how it works, but asynchronous communication was less common in workplaces before the pandemic.

Employee sitting at desk happily working from home

Why asynchronous tools are vital for hybrid team success

In a 2021 survey by PwC, a stunning 83% of employers reported that their shift to remote work had been a success. More than half (52%) reported increased employee productivity in that survey, up significantly from a survey taken earlier in the pandemic. This makes sense, as both employers and workers learned to adapt over time, including adopting asynchronous messaging tools. These tools are vital for hybrid teams for several reasons:

  • Flexible scheduling. Whether your team spans the globe or just comes into the office on different days, asynchronous collaboration lets them send and reply to messages during their chosen work hours.
  • Social distancing. Covid-19 clarified what we’ve known, but ignored, for a long time: viruses spread rapidly when people crowd together. Rather than requiring everyone to pack into a conference room, asynchronous communication lets them spread out. Less viral spread means fewer sick days and better productivity.
  • Time saving. A few situations call for real-time conversations, such as hiring, firing and sensitive news. But most meetings tend to get bogged down, especially if they’re held virtually. With asynchronous tools, it’s far easier to get to the point while also sharing documentation to reference later.
  • Inclusivity. Team members are individual human beings with unique needs and desires. Some people love being in the spotlight, while others prefer to work behind the scenes. Some want to give their opinions right away, while others need time to collect their thoughts. Asynchronous tools give everyone the chance to communicate in the best ways for them. Your extroverts can make videos and reply to conversation threads immediately, while your introverts can stick to the written word and take a bit more time to respond.

Examples of asynchronous tools

Asynchronous tools support communication and collaboration that don’t take place in real time. Tools for asynchronous communication include:

  • Email
  • Instant messaging or texting
  • Recorded video
  • Screenshots with markups
  • Collaboration platforms such as Slack

Putting it all together

As hybrid teams become more of a long-term reality for many offices, asynchronous collaboration tools are more important than ever. From chat to fully integrated platforms designed for collaboration, these tools can help overcome the challenges of real-time meetings while boosting productivity and increasing employee engagement.

Phone calls, video conferences and in-person meetings still have their place, especially when delivering sensitive news. But for the majority of office communications, especially among hybrid teams, now is the time to start moving toward asynchronous forms of communication.

이 포스트가 유용했나요?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

계속 읽기

변환

고객 지원을 위한 Slack: Slack 커뮤니티 뉴욕시의 전문가 팁

Slack 전문가들로부터 고객 지원을 위해 Slack을 최대한 활용하는 방법에 대해 들어보세요.

생산성

Slack 캔버스로 더욱 앞서가는 Digital HQ

Slack 및 Salesforce 360의 가치를 강화하여 팀 생산성을 향상하는 기능을 소개합니다.

새 소식

Slack과 세일즈포스에서 팀의 성과 달성을 앞당기는 새로운 도구 출시

팀, 도구 및 데이터 간의 격차를 해소하여 모두가 더 빠르게 협업함으로써 고객 중심 솔루션을 제공하기 위한 방법

새 소식

팀의 하이브리드 업무 경험을 향상하는 새로운 Slack 프로필

당신의 지능형 생산성 플랫폼에서 팀원들과의 연계, 협업, 포용성을 높여줄 새로운 방법을 소개합니다.