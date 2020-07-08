새 소식

Reimagining the company directory

Slack acquires Rimeto: Will power Slack profiles and remain standalone product

Slack 팀이 작성2020년 7월 8일

3분 분량

Today, we are excited to announce that we have acquired Rimeto. Rimeto has reimagined the business directory over the last four years, much in the same way we have reimagined business communication. Rimeto’s advanced profile and directory features will be integrated into Slack directly, but we will also continue to offer Rimeto as a standalone product and support their existing enterprise customers.

Rimeto is a powerful cultural tool that can help strengthen employee ties to each other and to their work. If there’s one thing we’ve heard over and over from our customers and employees alike during the pandemic, it’s that people are struggling to stay connected. We all want to understand the people we work with and have context around their lives. Employees with weak social ties to their colleagues aren’t as happy or productive as employees at companies with a thriving, healthy culture. But the typical enterprise directory certainly doesn’t help; it’s about as valuable today as a phone book and usually less informative.

Rimeto offers an enterprise wide, searchable directory, automatically integrating information from across your company to deliver rich profiles of every employee, their skills, experience, and current projects. It’s a natural fit with Slack. Channels make it easy to find the information you need and understand what your team is working on. Now we’re going to make it just as easy to find the people you need and understand the humans you’re working with.

A look at Rimeto, an employee experience company recently acquired by Slack

The traditional enterprise directory includes pretty limited information, usually what you’d find on a business card, and search is limited the same way. How do you find somebody running a project if you don’t know their name or title? You can’t. But Rimeto lets you search across every attribute—whether you’re looking for a project leader or everyone who worked with a specific customer, an expert on sales cycles in a particular region, or just want to understand the new member of your team a little better, it’s all there and it’s all searchable.

We’re excited to welcome the Rimeto team. For more details, see Rimeto’s post here.

To learn more about using Rimeto at your company, contact us here.

“We’ve been on a mission to help everyone easily find and understand their colleagues—and all of the groups, teams, and projects within their organization. Joining Slack is a special opportunity to accelerate the impact and reach of the product we’ve spent years building. We couldn’t be more excited to help make Slack an even better platform for bringing human connection and collaboration to life.”

Rimeto founderTed Zagat

“At Expedia Group, we use both Slack and Rimeto to give our employees a better way to work together by making it easier to collaborate, access and share information. I’m excited to see these two companies come together given how we’ve seen both platforms deliver significant value across our organization.”

Expedia GroupVice President of Global ITChris Burgess

 

“A challenge with remote working is how to feel more connected to your colleagues. The Rimeto acquisition can result in enhanced creativity, problem-solving and collaboration in Slack by enabling a more effective connection between people.”

IDCResearch Director, Social and CollaborationWayne Kurtzman

