New Trends in AI Use Among Manufacturing and Energy Professionals

As the AI era evolves, how do manufacturing and energy professionals feel about how AI is changing the way work is done? What percentage of these professionals are using AI and automation tools today, and how are those tools affecting workplace productivity?
In its latest survey of more than 1,000 manufacturing and energy desk workers around the globe, Slack’s Workforce Lab answers these questions and quantifies new trends in AI use among these professionals.
Download to learn:
- AI usage rates among manufacturing and energy professionals
- Top use cases for AI among manufacturing and energy professionals
- How manufacturing and energy professionals feel about AI tools
