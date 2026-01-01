How Bell Canada Is Transforming Sales at Scale with Slack and Agentforce

In the fast-paced telecom world, Bell Canada knew that staying ahead wasn’t just about keeping up with the latest tech — it meant rethinking how their sales team worked. They were all too familiar with the usual roadblocks that slow things down. A lot of time went into administrative tasks — updating Salesforce, managing quotes, tracking opportunities — which could have been better spent building relationships and closing deals.

But that wasn’t the only challenge. Communication was another big one, especially for reps always on the go. Conversations often got fragmented, collaboration felt clunky, and long, complicated job aids made everything harder to navigate.

As part of a broader push to shake things up, Bell’s Director of CRM Center of Excellence and Sales Transformation, Andrew Rodriguez, focused on two tools that promised to make a real difference: Slack, the AI-powered operating system, and Agentforce, the agentic layer of Salesforce.

“Slack was the clear choice for us because of its seamless integration with Salesforce, allowing our team to easily access crucial account data and streamline workflows and automations, driving efficiency across the board.” Bell Canada Director of CRM Center of Excellence and Sales Transformation Andrew Rodriguez

A connected team, a smarter approach

Bringing Slack and Agentforce into the mix gave Bell a fresh approach. Automating tasks like close dates and quote summaries helped the team save hours that were once wasted on manual work. “This automation frees up more time for sales reps to focus on high-value activities, like building relationships and closing deals,” said Rodriguez.

With Slack’s real-time messaging and mobile-friendly design, reps could stay in sync, even if they weren’t sitting at their desks. “Sales reps can quickly share information, get feedback, and collaborate in Slack on accounts, even when they’re on the move,” said Rodriguez.

Agentforce brought in extra support. Its AI-powered features gave reps instant answers to common questions, cutting down the time spent digging through documents. “Agentforce not only saves time, but it also makes sure reps have the info they need right at their fingertips, so they feel more confident and effective,” said Rodriguez.

“Slack’s real-time communication features and mobile accessibility ensure that team members can stay connected and collaborate effectively, regardless of their location.” Bell Canada Director of CRM Center of Excellence and Sales Transformation Andrew Rodriguez

Happier reps lead to more loyal customers

Since implementing Slack and Agentforce, Bell Canada has already started seeing some big changes that shift how the sales team works every day. While they’re still in the early stages, the results so far are promising.

For starters, sales reps now have more time to do what they do best: sell. With fewer administrative tasks to handle, they spend less time updating systems and more time engaging with customers, following up on leads, and closing deals.

They’re also enjoying stronger teamwork thanks to smoother communication. Without the usual back-and-forth, it’s easier to loop in the right people, get quick answers, and push deals forward. Whether they’re in the office or on the road, reps will feel more connected and empowered to sell.

“With more time to focus on customers, sales reps can provide more high-quality service and build deeper relationships, which leads to higher customer satisfaction,” said Rodriguez. This kind of shift helps build loyalty that lasts.

“Enhanced communication and collaboration among team members in Slack is enabling more efficient teamwork and better support for sales efforts.” Bell Canada Director of CRM Center of Excellence and Sales Transformation Andrew Rodriguez

Setting the pace for the future of sales

For Bell Canada, adopting Slack and Agentforce was about building a smarter, faster, and more connected sales team — one that’s ready to lead in a constantly changing industry. Though grounded in technology, this transformation was about empowering the people who drive Bell’s success. With fewer bottlenecks and smarter systems in place, teams are moving faster, collaborating more naturally, and focusing on what really drives growth.

Looking ahead, the momentum is clear. Bell is continuing to evolve, and the foundation Rodriguez built positions them to meet their goals and lead confidently in an increasingly competitive market.