Build stronger customer relationships

Meeting in person may not be possible at the moment, but your relationships don’t have to suffer. When you work together in a Slack channel, you can keep a pulse on customer priorities, keep your customers engaged, and address their needs right away.

Customer success teams use Slack Connect to:

Create personal connections with customers and work together on shared goals

Triage issues or customer feedback by looping in the right people from both sides

Share important information on new product launches to drive adoption

60% Decrease in turnaround time for customer responses

50% Fewer customer meetings for an account manager

A channel that’s shared with a customer looks and feels like a channel you use with your internal team. People from up to 250 different companies can join, so everyone can stay aligned and drive results in one shared space.

When our customers are communicating to us through Slack, they see us as real, genuine people, and it has a totally different feel than email does. We want our customers to feel like we’re on their team. Smartcare Co-founder and Head of Product Travis Topham Read their story

How to get started with Slack Connect

1. Create the channel

2. Send the invite

Follow the prompt to share the channel outside your workspace. Send your partner an email invite right from Slack, or copy the link provided and email the invite directly.

3. Wait for your partner to accept

Pour yourself a cup of tea. Once your customer clicks the link, they’ll be taken back to Slack, where they can accept the invite and set up the channel on their end.

4. Let your admin approve

Depending on your settings, the invitation will be sent to an admin on both teams for approval. Admins can manage channel invitations by clicking on their workspace name > Administration > .

