An introduction to Slack Enterprise Grid

Slack is a collaboration hub that helps companies unlock the full potential of their people and technology.
Slack provides employees with dedicated, focused spaces to work with immediate teams (in workspaces) while allowing them to connect with the broader organization around projects and conversations (in channels).
What is Enterprise Grid?
Enterprise Grid is Slack’s solution for large or complex organizations. It empowers your company to work with the agility of a small company while tapping into the resources and shared knowledge of your enterprise.
It includes all of the security and governance functionality you expect in an enterprise solution but with an intuitive, consumer-like experience that results in unprecedented adoption. Enterprise Grid powers the work of some of the world’s largest companies—like IBM, Condé Nast, Oracle and E-Trade—and is the only collaboration product that can support up to 500,000 people.
Enterprise Grid is designed to mirror the way your company is structured and is made up of unlimited workspaces that are connected within the container of an organization. Workspaces are often provisioned for business units, departments or subsidiaries, but are flexible enough to support your organization’s unique needs.
Grid enables teams to work with greater agility while providing IT administrators with centralized tools to manage security and maintain compliance across the entire organization.
Slack has been the hammer that has helped us tear down the walls of silos across 21st Century Fox. It has enabled us to position Slack as the operating system of collaboration across 194 countries and 171 ofﬁces, pulling us together like nothing else has.
Peace of mind with built-in security and compliance
Slack is committed to providing tools to help IT administrators manage data and ensure you’re complying with various regulatory requirements. Grid includes Slack’s most robust tools to maintain security and compliance.
Built-in security features:
- Data encryption in transit and at rest
- SAML-based single sign-on (SSO)
- SCIM provisioning and real-time active directory sync
- Granular app management
- Custom terms of service*
- Custom message retention*
- Domain claiming*
- Enterprise Key Management*
Enterprise Grid integrates with best-of-breed products for:
- Data loss prevention (DLP)*
- E-discovery and archiving*
- Enterprise mobility management (EMM)*
- Security information and event management (SIEM)*
*Available on Grid only
Compliance, certifications and regulations
Slack complies with broadly recognized standards and offers tools to help customers meet their compliance requirements.
Learn more about security at Slack.
Get more out of your existing software
Slack helps you maximize your tech stack (whether third-party or internal) by making information accessible in one central, easy-to-use place.
Connects with best-of-breed products, regardless of vendor
The average enterprise uses 1,100-plus cloud services. Slack serves as the hub connecting information among your various systems, regardless of who makes them. Thousands of third-party services already integrate with Slack, including:
Robust APIs to connect with internal tools
Slack offers robust APIs to help you get more out of proprietary systems with internal integrations, which are private to your organization. Internal integrations bring data out of systems—like databases or wikis—and into Slack’s easy-to-use interface.
Learn more about Enterprise Grid.
