Mastercard and Slack Team Up to Offer Big Savings for Small Businesses

In today’s ever-changing economic landscape, we understand that growing businesses like yours are navigating a sea of uncertainty. It’s a challenging time, and every financial decision counts.

That’s why Mastercard and Slack are teaming up to offer Mastercard Business cardholders worldwide‌ a 25% rebate on upgrades to Slack Pro and Business+, saving up to $150, through Mastercard Easy Savings. Mastercard Easy Savings is a global offers platform that makes it easier for small-business owners to run, grow, and protect their businesses by providing rebates on everyday expenses across the categories that matter most to growing businesses.

As part of a joint mission to help businesses access powerful productivity and collaboration tools, over 50 million eligible Mastercard Business cardholders globally who are new to Slack will now automatically save on a membership plan best suited to their needs.

Mastercard believes that when small business wins, everyone wins. Understanding that small-business teams wear many hats, we’re passionate about providing resources that fuel productivity and drive operational efficiency. Mastercard Global Head of Small and Medium Enterprises Jane Prokop

“Through Mastercard Easy Savings, we’re making it easier for business owners to access value-added services and products tailored for every stage of their growth journey,” said Jane Prokop, Global Head of Small and Medium Enterprises at Mastercard. “We are thrilled to join forces with Slack to unlock savings that will bring more power to small teams and support SMEs everywhere with the jumpstart they need to succeed.”

How to redeem Slack’s special offer with Mastercard

Eligible Mastercard Business cardholders around the world can visit the Mastercard Easy Savings website to learn more and automatically activate this offer for a 25% rebate on upgrades to Slack Pro and Business+ up to $150 .

Our premium plans give you all the goodness of Slack and then some, so you can do even more for your people and grow your business faster.

What’s included in Slack paid plans Unlimited message history

Unlimited audio and video calls, with screen sharing

Unlimited video and audio clip recordings

Unlimited no-code workflows

Access to app integrations

Collaborate on lists and documents

Work with people from other organizations

Enhanced user management with SAML SSO and SCIM API access

Data exports for all messages

“We envision Slack to be a small business’s home for growth, allowing teams to work and collaborate more efficiently, expand access to internal knowledge and information, and get more value from their tech stacks,” said Peter Doolan, Chief Customer Officer at Slack. “We’re pleased to expand our partnership with Mastercard and are confident that, together, we’ll be able to provide significant value for the growing business community and help these businesses thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

How Slack supports small business growth

Running a small business is not for the faint of heart. It requires balancing a growth mindset with all the challenges that come with managing a larger, often dispersed workforce. Slack supports this by bringing together everything companies need to move work forward—people, data, apps—under a conversational interface.

Slack customers report: 47% increase in productivity

35% increase in time saved due to automation in Slack

97 mins of time saved each week with Slack AI

Simplifying work to move faster

When information is stuck in silos, it can be hard to stay up to date and get work done. Slack keeps information organized and accessible by moving conversations out of email inboxes and into messages and channels. You can also use Slack to collaborate with external vendors and partners via Slack Connect. Conversations posted in channels are saved and searchable, so anyone entering or re-entering a channel can quickly catch up on past conversations and decisions.

For more efficient meetings, try jumping into a huddle—a lightweight way to communicate inside a Slack channel that mimics fast, informal chats that often happen when everyone’s in the same office. For times when you and your teammates aren’t online at the same time, you can record a clip for them to view at their convenience.

Tap into the tools you already use

As companies grow, they often accumulate lots of different tools and channels. This can lead to employees wasting time switching between apps or bogged down by repetitive, low-level tasks.

Slack lets you integrate your entire tech stack in one spot, reducing time spent switching between apps. The Slack App Directory has over 2,600 popular third-party apps that can be quickly added to any Slack user’s environment. Teams can interact with apps directly in Slack through channels, messages and commands—moving work forward without having to leave their workspace.

Coordinating projects with others requires getting the right information to the right people in real time. Yet repetitive, low-level steps like asking for status updates, making budget requests, and sharing context to new teammates can slow down progress.

At Slack we believe in making automation as accessible as possible to free you up for high-level work, such as developing customer relationships. Workflow Builder is a no-code tool that lets anyone, including non-developers, automate these everyday tasks directly in Slack, keeping work simpler and letting you focus on the work that matters most.

Doing more with AI that works where you do

As AI continues to race forward and finds its place in our work lives, it’s no wonder that many growing companies feel a bit outpaced. That’s where Slack comes in—a hub for harnessing the potential of AI.

Slack AI unlocks knowledge across Slack channels and workspaces. For example, when you need a quick answer to a company-related question, Slack AI’s enhanced search combs through public conversations to deliver. It also helps you stay up to speed on conversations with AI-generated thread summaries and channel recaps.

And thanks to our robust developer community, Slack integrates with popular third-party AI apps so you can access your favorite AI tools directly in Slack, without the hassle of switching between apps.

Powering better experiences for growing businesses

Alongside Mastercard, Salesforce, the parent company of Slack, is committed to finding solutions to anticipate and respond to the needs of growing businesses. Today, that includes an integration with Mastercard that streamlines the way issuers, like banks and other financial institutions, manage transaction data. We look forward to our continued collaboration in supporting business growth and providing an unparalleled customer experience.