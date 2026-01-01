4 tips for sales teams to get more value from Slack

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- 営業担当者
B2B sales is changing fast. The global shift to a digital-first approach to work has influenced team selling, and according to Gartner, 33% of all buyers desire a seller-free sales experience. The same study found that 80% of B2B sales interactions are expected to occur in digital channels by 2025.
Jeremy Hemsworth, Slack’s director of solutions marketing, and Ashley Mao, a corporate marketing manager at Slack, will share four easy-to-use Slack features that empower teams to work with greater speed and focus. With Slack as your digital sales floor, your team gets to spend more time strengthening relationships with customers so your organization can close more deals faster.
注目のスピーカー :
