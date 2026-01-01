Webinar

How to Evolve Workplace Collaboration for Digital Labor

New Research Insights from Metrigy

視聴する
60 分

    How will you put AI to work in 2025? Hear the latest research insights and trends in workplace collaboration from Metrigy analyst and AI expert Irwin Lazar. Leaders are urgently seeking the ROI from AI investments and adopting new strategies grounded in daily collaboration, centralized knowledge and connections with apps and data.

    Learn why digital labor offers every organization the potential to scale their operations and accelerate growth. See how innovative companies are already using Agentforce to work alongside teams, learn business practices and perform autonomous processes. You’ll also hear from the experts at Slack about the 5 steps every organization should be taking to prepare for digital labor and make the most of this opportunity.

    注目のスピーカー :

    MetrigyPresident and Principal AnalystIrwin Lazar
    SlackVice President, Product Marketing & Thought LeadershipCheryl Miller
    SalesforceDirector, Product ManagementNeil Brady

