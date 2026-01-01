The Slack interface showing a canvas representing communication and Slack
Slack for Employee and Frontline Communications

Shape company culture, increase cross-functional transparency, and align employees through targeted communications in Slack.

    Ever wonder how we at Slack use Slack? For us, it’s where teams collaborate and connect, leaders engage, and culture comes to life. We use channels to distribute clear, concise communications across teams, departments, and geographies — for those seated at desks or out in the field. We write and format messages that are optimized for scanning and search. We leverage Slack’s native features to create impactful, engaging communications. And of course, we’re never afraid of using emoji.

    Learn how to use Slack the way Slack does, for your audience — wherever they may be. This webinar will demonstrate how your organization can become more informed and connected by using Slack for employee communications.

    SlackSenior Internal Communications ManagerEmily Zwecker

