The Workforce Index: Unlocking the Real-World Power of AI at Work

Join us for a lively, insight-packed session on how AI is quietly transforming the way we work — not someday, but right now. We’ll go beyond the buzz and into the data, sharing what the latest research reveals about how desk workers are using AI to sharpen focus, boost productivity, and find more satisfaction on the job.

You’ll walk away with practical strategies for putting AI to work in your own day-to-day, from automating the busywork to unlocking smarter insights, faster. We’ll also share real stories from the field and address common challenges to adoption. Whether you’re leading a team or managing your own workload, you’ll leave with a clearer view of how AI can elevate your impact and set you — and your organization — up for the future.

このウェビナーで聞けること : How AI is already reshaping daily work — with fresh data on who’s using it, how it’s being used, and where it’s delivering the biggest impact

The top ways AI boosts productivity — from eliminating busywork to enhancing focus, creativity, and collaboration

Real-world examples of AI in action — how employees are using AI agents to onboard faster, communicate more clearly, and make better decisions

Steps you can take today — practical tips for leaders and teams to integrate AI meaningfully and equitably across their organizations

注目のスピーカー :