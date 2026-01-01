Webinar

The Workforce Index: Unlocking the Real-World Power of AI at Work

Research-backed strategies for empowering an AI-driven workforce brought to you by Workforce Lab

    Join us for a lively, insight-packed session on how AI is quietly transforming the way we work — not someday, but right now. We’ll go beyond the buzz and into the data, sharing what the latest research reveals about how desk workers are using AI to sharpen focus, boost productivity, and find more satisfaction on the job.

    You’ll walk away with practical strategies for putting AI to work in your own day-to-day, from automating the busywork to unlocking smarter insights, faster. We’ll also share real stories from the field and address common challenges to adoption. Whether you’re leading a team or managing your own workload, you’ll leave with a clearer view of how AI can elevate your impact and set you — and your organization — up for the future.

    SlackVP, ResearchLucas Puente
    SlackPrincipal Researcher, Product Research & InsightsAshley Lagaron

    Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

    製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

