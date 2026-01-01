6 ways retailers operate with greater agility with Slack

Want to build brand loyalty in a highly competitive market? It’s not just the price of your products that matters to shoppers — it’s also the experience. From online checkout to in-store returns to personalized email promotions, each department plays a critical role in supporting a great experience across every channel. How can retailers support every line of the business to work more collaboratively and efficiently?

That’s where Slack can help. The world’s leading retailers are using our operating system for work to automate important work, boost institutional knowledge, and engage every employee no matter their location — leading to faster operations and happier shoppers. In this e-book, you’ll learn: