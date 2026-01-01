6 ways retailers operate with greater agility with Slack

Want to build brand loyalty in a highly competitive market? It’s not just the price of your products that matters to shoppers — it’s also the experience. From online checkout to in-store returns to personalized email promotions, each department plays a critical role in supporting a great experience across every channel. How can retailers support every line of the business to work more collaboratively and efficiently?
That’s where Slack can help. The world’s leading retailers are using our operating system for work to automate important work, boost institutional knowledge, and engage every employee no matter their location — leading to faster operations and happier shoppers. In this e-book, you’ll learn:
- How to empower each department to transform processes with automation and AI
- How Slack helps you get more out of your Salesforce 360 investment and other existing technology tools
- Why some of the biggest names in retail, including Hanes and Wayfair, use Slack to drive growth
助かります！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
了解です！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。