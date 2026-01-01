How to be more productive: A guide for financial services

What’s on the mind of financial services leaders? How to solve the sticky efficiency problems that are contributing to a historic decline in employee productivity.

For leaders, the key to success is ensuring that employees can make smarter decisions faster. Data-driven insights make that possible, but right now, they’re buried within the more than 1,000 tools and technologies financial institutions rely on every day. For employees, just toggling between these applications takes five working weeks out of every year.

With financial institutions facing margin pressure, getting better speed-to-value out of technology investments is essential.

So what’s the next move for financial services institutions? Amp up productivity by leaning into tools that use artificial intelligence and automation to save time, nurture connections, and share knowledge.

