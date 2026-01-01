Take your sales team productivity to the next level

Today, a distributed workforce and macroeconomic headwinds mean that we’re living in an era of needing to do more with less. For sales teams to excel in this work-from-anywhere world, they need ways to increase sales velocity, reduce silos and sharpen their focus with customers. This requires a digital-first way to work together, where every sales stage can be connected.

Having Slack as part of Salesforce Customer 360, companies now have a powerful orchestration platform to accelerate the sales cycle with enhanced visibility across the sales organization and around a single view of each customer. The Slack integration with Salesforce Customer 360 fundamentally reshapes sales operations by connecting employees, partners, customers, and the apps they use on a single platform. Every company, small and large, can benefit from a digital platform that helps boost productivity, improve connection and collaboration, and automate work in a digital-first world.

In this e-book, discover the benefits of working with Slack, Sales Cloud and Accenture to extend and enhance the power of your sales process.