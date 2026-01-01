At the dawn of our new AI era, how are IT professionals feeling about how AI will change the way we work? What percentage of IT professionals are using AI and automation tools today and how are these tools affecting workplace productivity?
In its latest survey of more than 10,000 desk workers around the globe, Slack’s Workforce Lab answers these questions and quantifies new trends in AI use among IT professionals.
Download to learn:
- AI usage rates among IT professionals
- Top use cases for AI among IT professionals
- How IT professionals feel about AI tools
