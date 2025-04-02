The Best Video Conferencing Platforms of 2025

Nothing sabotages remote team collaboration faster than a video call with choppy audio, frozen screens, or unintended dropped participants. While a bad internet connection can sometimes be the culprit, other times, the blame falls on video conferencing platforms that don’t integrate with your work operating system.

If you rely on video conferencing to stay connected, you need those tools to deliver a consistent experience. We’ll look at some of the top video conferencing platforms of 2025 and how they integrate with Slack to enhance team collaboration.

Top 5 video conferencing platforms for remote and hybrid teams in 2025

Here’s a look at the top five video conferencing apps to help you find the right meeting platform for your business.

The following list is curated from G2, which scores software based on user feedback, features available, and overall satisfaction. G2 uses a five-star system focused on usability, customer satisfaction, and market presence. Each of the tools listed here has a minimum rating of four stars, ensuring they are top contenders for streamlining video conferencing, improving collaboration, and helping your team work smarter.

1. Slack

Slack huddles enable video and audio conferencing for quick informal conversations within Slack. Huddles help teams connect instantly on urgent issues or get answers to one-off questions that don’t apply to everyone. Whether you need someone’s input to make an immediate decision, or you want to hold a team brainstorming session, huddles makes it easy to connect without leaving Slack.

Key features:

Instant voice and video calls: Start a huddle from any Slack channel or direct message for quick discussions.

Screen sharing: Walk through documents, presentations, or ideas in real time.

Message thread integration: Save key takeaways, links, and files in a dedicated thread for easy follow-up.

Reactions and emoji: Add quick reactions to keep conversations interactive without interrupting.

File sharing: Share documents directly in a huddle from Google Drive, Dropbox, or OneDrive integrations.

Slack AI: Enable AI-powered tools to record, transcribe, and summarize meetings and share action items to channels.

Third-party meeting integrations: Easily switch to Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet.

2. Zoom

Zoom video conferencing has become an industry standard since exploding in popularity in 2020. Zoom offers end-to-end encryption, tiered subscriptions to support business of all sizes‌, and mobile and desktop support. Zoom is widely used, making it a good choice for enterprises that regularly meet with external clients and partners.

Key features:

HD video and audio: Host high-quality meetings with up to 1,000 participants.

Screen sharing: Share your screen for presentations, demos, or collaboration.

Breakout rooms: Split meetings into smaller groups for focused discussions.

Webinar hosting: Run large-scale virtual events with interactive features.

Slack integration: Start or join Zoom from Slack using simple commands.

3. Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is a core communication tool for businesses that use Office 365. Teams offers video conferencing, chat, and document collaboration in one platform. It’s designed for organizations that already use Microsoft apps like Outlook, Word, and Excel for their other work, allowing for seamless integration.

Key features:

Large-scale video conferencing: Host large meetings with high-quality video and audio.

Office 365 integration: Connects with Outlook, Word, Excel, and other Microsoft apps.

File sharing and collaboration: Teams can co-edit documents in real time within the platform.

Breakout rooms: Allows for smaller group discussions within larger meetings.

Slack integration: Start or join MS Teams from Slack using simple commands.

4. Google Meet

Google Meet is a video conferencing tool built into the Google Workspace, making it a natural choice for teams that rely on Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive. It provides a simple, browser-based experience with no need for additional software.

Key features:

Browser-based meetings: No downloads required — join directly from a web browser.

Google Workspace integration: Works seamlessly with Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive.

Live captions: Enable real-time captioning powered by Google AI.

Up to 500 participants: Host large-scale meetings with high-quality video and audio.

Slack integration: Start or join a Google Meet from Slack using simple commands.

5. Cisco Webex

Cisco Webex is a video conferencing platform designed for enterprises that prioritize security, compliance, and advanced collaboration features. It supports everything from small team meetings to large-scale virtual events and integrates well with enterprise IT systems.

Key features:

Enterprise-grade security: Get end-to-end encryption and advanced compliance controls.

High-quality video conferencing: Provide HD video and audio for large meetings.

AI-powered meeting tools: Enable noise cancellation, real-time transcription, and automatic highlights.

Webinar and event hosting: Scales for large virtual events and training sessions.

Slack integration: Start or join Webex meetings from Slack using simple commands.

What to consider when choosing a video conferencing platform

The right video conferencing software for your organization depends on your budget, your company’s goals and existing tech stack, the size of your team, and your wish list of features. Here are some key considerations to weigh when deciding which platform is right for you.

Ease of use and accessibility

Your video conferencing platform should be intuitive and easy for anyone on your team to navigate. A confusing interface or complicated setup can slow down meetings, so look for platforms with one-click meeting access, straightforward features, and minimal setup requirements.

Accessibility is equally important. Features like live captions, screen reader support, and keyboard shortcuts help make meetings inclusive. Interactive tools such as emoji, screen sharing, and chat functions make meetings more interesting and allow for engagement.

Integration with other tools

Look for a video conferencing platform that connects with the tools your team already uses. To keep everything connected, consider integrations with calendars, messaging and file-sharing apps, and project management software. Direct integrations with platforms like Google Calendar, Outlook, and Slack are a must.

For teams using Slack, keep in mind that its interface supports integrations with major video conferencing tools, so users can start and join meetings directly within their workspace.

Security measures for safe communication

Many businesses need software that ensures meeting privacy and security. This is especially important for companies with NDAs or firms that must remain HIPPA-compliant, for example. To prevent unauthorized access, choose a platform that offers end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and host controls like password protection and waiting rooms.

In Slack huddles, your meetings are always protected. But for organizations with strict compliance requirements, tools that support GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC 2 compliance with additional admin controls and automatic meeting locks can provide additional safeguards.

Customer support

Untimely technical issues can disrupt and derail meetings, so having access to reliable support matters. Large enterprises may need 24/7 assistance, dedicated account managers, and fast response times. Smaller teams might look for live chat, help centers, or community forums for quick solutions.

Remember that support quality varies by provider and pricing plan. Some platforms offer phone support and onboarding help, while others rely on self-service tools. Consider how much assistance your team might need before making a choice.

New tech advances in video conferencing

One of the best things about video conferencing tech is its evolution. Every year, virtual meetings seem more efficient and accessible, making it easy to communicate with anyone around the globe — as long as they have a stable internet connection. Here are some of the latest advancements in video conferencing that are shaping remote collaboration:

AI-powered meeting assistance. Let AI agents handle everything from scheduling or canceling meetings to note-taking, transcribing, and summarizing meetings and capturing action items.

Real-time translation and transcription. Break through language barriers with live captions and multilingual support.

Smart background noise reduction. Use AI to filter out background sounds for clearer communication.

Augmented and virtual reality integration. Increase engagement by creating more immersive meeting experiences.

Advanced meeting analytics. Provide insights into participation, engagement, and meeting effectiveness for continual improvement.

Choose Slack for enhanced video conferencing

A great video conferencing platform not only supports seamless collaboration for remote and hybrid teams, but it also can help streamline administrative tasks like sending meeting invites and taking meeting minutes for increased time savings.

Slack huddles make it simple to spontaneously connect with your team. Even if you prefer other video conferencing platforms, you can still use them in Slack so you don’t have to switch between apps to get to your meetings. Get more done by consolidating your tech stack and centralizing your apps in Slack.